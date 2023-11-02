Kate Middleton always wears these specific sweaters - and according to a royal fashion expert, they're the 'perfect layering piece'

According to a royal fashion expert, Kate Middleton's roll neck sweaters are one of the most versatile layering pieces you can own for fall - and we've rounded up some of our favourites of hers below.

In case you hadn't noticed, Kate Middleton is our eternal style inspiration, especially when it comes to chic, cold weather fashions. She has a few staple items she rotates each year when the frosty chill comes around - for example, her Berghaus walking boots and her Breton striped jumper. She does, however, have a specific wardrobe item that tends to be a leader when it comes to cold weather fashion - a classic, winter-approved roll neck sweater.

You likely have a few roll neck sweaters of your own - not only are they versatile for layering, but they also are universally flattering, so it makes sense why Kate Middleton would own so many of them. Royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist recently explained to woman&home exclusively why these turtleneck sweaters are such a great winter weather sartorial option for the princess.

"Roll necks are the perfect layering piece for Kate. They are classic, which fits in with her more conservative style, she wears them in a slim fit, which flatters her frame and they sit perfectly under her coats and jackets without adding any extra bulk," Miranda told woman&home. "What’s more, they can be purchased in any colour to suitably accent her outfit."

Miranda said there seems to be no sign of Kate slowing down on incorporating these versatile roll neck sweaters into her wardrobe as the winter months draw closer.

"I think it's highly likely that Kate will plump for roll necks as a mainstay of her winter wardrobe," Miranda said. "They are versatile, elegant, and can be dressed down when teamed with jeans and a blazer or smartened up when worn with suits."

In fact, she recently wore one on 2 November while on an outing in Scotland, pairing the navy roll neck with dark flare jeans and a green tartan jacket, as well as platform boots from Reiss.

Roll necks have many benefits, but perhaps the biggest is their versatility. You could wear them on their own with a simple coat and pair of the best jeans, or you could get more creative, as Miranda suggested.

"You can extend the life of your lighter weight shirts and dresses by layering a roll neck underneath them and keep warm in tailoring by wearing them as a ‘link piece’ with a suit," she said.

And as it happens, Kate Middleton certainly has been in her "pantsuit era," as Miranda put it, leaning toward them for the last few months as she has experienced a powerful shift in her style. Luckily, the roll necks will likely continue to make appearances, even as a layering piece with one of these power suits.

"Kate is currently in her ‘power-suit era’ opting mainly for trouser suits as she goes about her Royal duties, lending her daytime wardrobe more of a business-like feel," Miranda said. "The addition of a roll neck to her tailored ensembles will add practical warmth and style, without losing the ‘workwear’ aesthetic she currently favours."