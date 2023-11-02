Kate Middleton always wears these specific sweaters - and according to a royal fashion expert, they're the 'perfect layering piece'
Roll necks are the name of the game when it comes to Kate Middleton's cold weather wardrobe
According to a royal fashion expert, Kate Middleton's roll neck sweaters are one of the most versatile layering pieces you can own for fall - and we've rounded up some of our favourites of hers below.
In case you hadn't noticed, Kate Middleton is our eternal style inspiration, especially when it comes to chic, cold weather fashions. She has a few staple items she rotates each year when the frosty chill comes around - for example, her Berghaus walking boots and her Breton striped jumper. She does, however, have a specific wardrobe item that tends to be a leader when it comes to cold weather fashion - a classic, winter-approved roll neck sweater.
You likely have a few roll neck sweaters of your own - not only are they versatile for layering, but they also are universally flattering, so it makes sense why Kate Middleton would own so many of them. Royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist recently explained to woman&home exclusively why these turtleneck sweaters are such a great winter weather sartorial option for the princess.
"Roll necks are the perfect layering piece for Kate. They are classic, which fits in with her more conservative style, she wears them in a slim fit, which flatters her frame and they sit perfectly under her coats and jackets without adding any extra bulk," Miranda told woman&home. "What’s more, they can be purchased in any colour to suitably accent her outfit."
Miranda said there seems to be no sign of Kate slowing down on incorporating these versatile roll neck sweaters into her wardrobe as the winter months draw closer.
"I think it's highly likely that Kate will plump for roll necks as a mainstay of her winter wardrobe," Miranda said. "They are versatile, elegant, and can be dressed down when teamed with jeans and a blazer or smartened up when worn with suits."
In fact, she recently wore one on 2 November while on an outing in Scotland, pairing the navy roll neck with dark flare jeans and a green tartan jacket, as well as platform boots from Reiss.
White Roll Neck
RRP: £35 | Marks & Spencer. A timeless design and quality pure merino wool make this jumper a love-forever piece. The long-sleeved style is made in a comfortable regular fit, with a cosy roll neckline.
Navy Blue Roll Neck
RRP: £118 | Reiss. This wool and cashmere blend sweater is the perfect staple piece for fall, and looks exactly like Kate Middleton's navy jumper.
Army Green Roll Neck
RRP: £75 | & Other Stories. This turtleneck jumper has a boxy silhouette that will flatter with any bottoms.
Roll necks have many benefits, but perhaps the biggest is their versatility. You could wear them on their own with a simple coat and pair of the best jeans, or you could get more creative, as Miranda suggested.
"You can extend the life of your lighter weight shirts and dresses by layering a roll neck underneath them and keep warm in tailoring by wearing them as a ‘link piece’ with a suit," she said.
And as it happens, Kate Middleton certainly has been in her "pantsuit era," as Miranda put it, leaning toward them for the last few months as she has experienced a powerful shift in her style. Luckily, the roll necks will likely continue to make appearances, even as a layering piece with one of these power suits.
"Kate is currently in her ‘power-suit era’ opting mainly for trouser suits as she goes about her Royal duties, lending her daytime wardrobe more of a business-like feel," Miranda said. "The addition of a roll neck to her tailored ensembles will add practical warmth and style, without losing the ‘workwear’ aesthetic she currently favours."
Grey Roll Neck
RRP: £27.99 | H&M. Style with a pair of the best black boots and thick leggings for an effortlessly chic winter look.
Stripey, French Girl Roll Neck
RRP: £95 | This wool and cotton blend offers premium quality that will see you from the office to coffee dates, layering beautifully with one of the best black coats and some leather trousers.
Brown Roll Neck
RRP: £225 | Look no further for the best cashmere sweater to invest in this year. In a neutral brown hue that will slot into any wardrobe, this cosy roll-neck has a baggy fit that allows for movement.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Don't miss Aldi's new 'Every Ways' pan that rivals the famous Always Pan – but costs £110 less
The affordable supermarket is selling a multi-use pan that is almost identical to cult cookware
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Netflix's Bodies - Who are Hayden Harker and Jack Barber and why are they so important in the show?
Hayden Harker and Jack Barber are two characters in Netflix's Bodies with rather important roles - here's what you need to know about them
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate shares her 'worry' over painful injury on latest outing - but the cause is quite cute
While at a training session with the Disability Rugby League players in East Yorkshire, Kate expressed concern over her injured fingers
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Charlotte's 'girlie' moments with Kate Middleton revealed - plus the teen relative who's the perfect role model
Like mother, like daughter!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis's 'intense' school schedule might surprise you - but Lambrook is the 'perfect choice' for the Wales family
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton was once told she looked 'fit' during a 'mortifying' celebrity encounter
A celeb told the Princess of Wales she looked 'fit' during a special event... And he was 'mortified'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton once teamed a cowboy hat with a chic floral shirt and we're pretty obsessed
Kate once went super Western in a cowboy hat and floral shirt
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton once looked so coordinated for a very special day
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be big fans of one particular Caribbean island
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The unconventional gift pregnant Kate Middleton was once given by a young fan
Prince William was given a rather strange gift to give his wife Catherine when she was pregnant with Prince Louis
By Caitlin Elliott Published