Kate Middleton boots: where to find her favourite styles, from wellies and walking, to Chelsea boots and knee highs

Footwear is key to any wardrobe, as Kate Middleton's best boots show. The style icon has been spotted in a variety of styles over the years, from her stylish knee high boots and everyday suede heels, to her stylish but practical wellies and classic walking boots.

The Princess knows there's a boot for every occasion, and we're constantly inspired by her look. Some of Kate Middleton's best style moments include boots, so we've pulled together a list of our favourites, the styles of which will work all year round.

Le Chameau wellies

The Princess of Wales has some utterly dazzling jewellery moments, as our pick of the best Kate Middleton earrings shows, but she is a Berkshire country girl through and through. So seeing her in a pair of wellington boots - wellies - is not out of the norm.

When out-and-about on rainy days, the Princess has been known to sport Le Chameau boots, one of the more premium wellington brands. They don't come cheap, but are an investment piece that come with a two-year warranty from the original purchase date, as long as you keep your proof of purchase.

Still, if you fancy emulating Kate's country-side chic, we've found some more affordable options below.

Shop Kate's favourite wellies

Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot - Chameau Green Visit Site RRP £200 | Handcrafted start to finish by a Le Chameau Master Bootmaker, these comfortable, all-conditions boots are a staple of the Princess of Wales' outdoorsy fashion. Hunter Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots, Olive Leaf Visit Site RRP £135 | Not quite as luxe as Le Chameau but still an iconic, prestige brand, Hunter wellies are an investment in a solid boot. Set on a flat heel, they are shaped with a round toe for everyday appeal. The adjustable strap gives you a snug fit. Next Wellies - Khaki Green Visit Site RRP £32 | Whether it's walking the dogs or just getting out for some fresh air, these Next wellies are a more affordable version of a classic Kate style.

Berghaus walking boots

Sure, the Princess of Wales knows how to wear the most glamorous heels when appropriate, but she's proven time and time again she's just as happy slipping on a pair of walking boots and being active.

Indeed, her trusty Berghaus boots are something of a go-to for Kate when it comes to sporty and outdoorsy footwear. The brand's Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX hiking boots have seen plenty of wear from the Princess in past years, including during a day with the Irish Guards in March 2023 (pictured above).

Shop Kate's go-to walking boots

Sorel snow boots

The Princess first debuted these snow boots at a most appropriate location - snowy Sweden. In 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Louis, she visited Stockholm for a royal tour alongside Prince William.

Sorel features in our pick of the best snow boots, and while the exact pair Kate wore on her 2018 trip are no longer available, they do a range of similarly gorgeous options that are both stylish and practical – and great for keeping your feet warm and comfortable in all kinds of unsavoury weather.

Shop Kate's snow boot look

Suede boots

Boots aren't just great for practical reasons, and the Princess of Wales proved how elegant a pair can be for the Christmas 2023 walkabout at Sandringham in a pair of navy Gianvito Rossi boots.

We're used to seeing Kate wearing Gianvito Rossi heels, and we spotted a perfect dupe to her favourite red pair from the designer in the past.

For the colder season, the knee-high suede heels were a perfect complement to the Princess' all-blue outfit, which included a coat from one of her go-to designers, Alexander McQueen. With such a heavy coat and a monochrome blue look, the boots added a subtle touch of height.

Harrods Gianvito Rossi Suede Knee-High Boots Visit Site RRP £1,590 | The closest we can find to Kate's exact Christmas boots, these Gianvito Rossi boots appear to be the same model in black. These boots come with a bigger price tag but are an elegant investment in a capsule wardrobe staple, pairing well with a range of looks. Hobbs Lizzie Stretch Boot, Navy Visit Site RRP £179 (was £279) | A versatile introduction to any wardrobe, these soft, stretch-suede boots in navy come with a short heel for added height. M&S Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots Visit Site RRP £160 | These quality suede knee-high boots feature a side zip fastening for easy on and off. Standing on a low block heel, they are comfortable and pair well with a number of outfit options.

Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are a classic style which never really dates, making them an essential when building a capsule wardrobe and some of the best black boots you can buy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales put her best Chelsea Boot forward when she wore her Reiss Thea Chelsea boots for a walk during a visit to Dadvengers, a community for dads and their children, in north London, which highlights the importance of fathers in children's early years development.