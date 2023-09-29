Kate Middleton's favourite red heels have a high-street dupe that we're obsessed with

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've just found the perfect dupe of Kate Middleton's favourite red heels from Gianvito Rossi - and they are a bargain from Marks & Spencer!

The Princess of Wales has a fantastic collection of shoes from a number of designer brands from across the world.

One of her favourite go-to heels are from the designer brand Gianvito Rossi.

The Princess of Wales has frequently been seen in a pair of bright red pointed-toe suede heels from the designer brand Gianvito Rossi. The stunning stiletto heels have become a staple in her wardrobe and the future Queen has been snapped in these heels on many occasions.

Most recently, Kate wore her powerful red-coloured Gianvitos as she stepped out in head-to-toe crimson in a daring pantsuit and affordable earrings in January 2023 as she attended BAFTA in London to mark the start of her Shaping Us campaign.

Gianvito 105 Heeled Pumps, £650 | Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 is a signature style, defined by a sleek 105mm stiletto heel and a statement pointy toe. Handmade in Italy as in the best artisanal tradition.

The Princess looked great in her all-red look, and her heels were the perfect addition to this ensemble. Unfortunately, at £650 a pair, the shoes aren't exactly perfect for everyday wear and are more of a special occasion look.

But! We have just discovered a perfect dupe of these shoes from Marks & Spencer's and they cost less than £40!

Statement Heel Court Shoes, £39.50 | M&S These elegant court shoes feature narrow statement heels. They have a regular fit, with the classic slip-on court design. The clever Insolia Flex® technology redistributes your weight inside the shoes, so you can wear your high heels comfortably for longer. A gently pointed toe completes the sleek look.

The shoes have the same suede style, stiletto heel, and a pointed toe shape as the pair from Gianvito Rossi, but as they are from a high street brand, they cost considerably less than the pair purchased by the Princess!

Marks & Spencer's also sells the same style of heel with a slightly lower heel. This is perfect for those who want to wear a pair of heels for a longer period, or go for heel that is slightly shorter so will add less height and length to their look.

Slip On Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes, £29.50 | Marks & Spencer Elevate both day and evening outfits with these classic court shoes, crafted from faux suede. Effortless slip-on design, with a mid-height stiletto heel for versatile wear. A pointed toe brings extra elegance.

These heels are the perfect, cost-effective way to emulate the Princess of Wales's signature rouge style, without breaking the bank. They are also available in a number of other shades, so you can choose a shade of shoes that complement your wardrobe.