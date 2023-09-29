Kate Middleton's favourite red heels have a high-street dupe that we're obsessed with
Kate Middleton's favourite red heels have a high-street dupe - so you can save when you purchase these bold and versatile heels
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We've just found the perfect dupe of Kate Middleton's favourite red heels from Gianvito Rossi - and they are a bargain from Marks & Spencer!
- The Princess of Wales has a fantastic collection of shoes from a number of designer brands from across the world.
- One of her favourite go-to heels are from the designer brand Gianvito Rossi.
- In other royal news, Princess Margaret’s son had the most royal first word ever - and it’s impossible to guess!
The Princess of Wales has frequently been seen in a pair of bright red pointed-toe suede heels from the designer brand Gianvito Rossi. The stunning stiletto heels have become a staple in her wardrobe and the future Queen has been snapped in these heels on many occasions.
Most recently, Kate wore her powerful red-coloured Gianvitos as she stepped out in head-to-toe crimson in a daring pantsuit and affordable earrings in January 2023 as she attended BAFTA in London to mark the start of her Shaping Us campaign.
Gianvito 105 Heeled Pumps, £650 | Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 is a signature style, defined by a sleek 105mm stiletto heel and a statement pointy toe. Handmade in Italy as in the best artisanal tradition.
The Princess looked great in her all-red look, and her heels were the perfect addition to this ensemble. Unfortunately, at £650 a pair, the shoes aren't exactly perfect for everyday wear and are more of a special occasion look.
But! We have just discovered a perfect dupe of these shoes from Marks & Spencer's and they cost less than £40!
Statement Heel Court Shoes, £39.50 | M&S
These elegant court shoes feature narrow statement heels. They have a regular fit, with the classic slip-on court design. The clever Insolia Flex® technology redistributes your weight inside the shoes, so you can wear your high heels comfortably for longer. A gently pointed toe completes the sleek look.
The shoes have the same suede style, stiletto heel, and a pointed toe shape as the pair from Gianvito Rossi, but as they are from a high street brand, they cost considerably less than the pair purchased by the Princess!
Marks & Spencer's also sells the same style of heel with a slightly lower heel. This is perfect for those who want to wear a pair of heels for a longer period, or go for heel that is slightly shorter so will add less height and length to their look.
Slip On Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes, £29.50 | Marks & Spencer
Elevate both day and evening outfits with these classic court shoes, crafted from faux suede. Effortless slip-on design, with a mid-height stiletto heel for versatile wear. A pointed toe brings extra elegance.
These heels are the perfect, cost-effective way to emulate the Princess of Wales's signature rouge style, without breaking the bank. They are also available in a number of other shades, so you can choose a shade of shoes that complement your wardrobe.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Prince George’s required milestone that’s preventing Kate Middleton from joining Prince William in Singapore
Just another example of Kate proving how great of a mom she is!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Margaret’s son had the most royal first word ever - and it’s impossible to guess!
Princess Margaret’s son’s first word is something that’s incredibly unusual and his mother reportedly once revealed it herself…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Are we about to see a different style for Kate Middleton? Major news announced – and it could mean the end of a royal fashion era
The Princess of Wales's go-to designer, who designed her wedding dress among other iconic looks, is leaving the fashion house
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are the versatile upscale wardrobe essential we've been searching for
Kate Middleton's black cherry capri trousers are one of our favourite looks on the Princess as she opted for a bold berry ensemble
By Laura Harman Published
-
These Hobbs suede boots are so similar to Kate Middleton's designer winter go-tos - and they have £100 off now!
Slouchy black boots are truly a wardrobe staple for the Princess
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is our favourite pop-of-colour accessory for all seasons
Kate Middleton's bold red Mulberry bag is a perfect off-duty look on the Princess of Wales - and we need to get our hands on a dupe!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Psst! Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales relies on these underwear tricks to stay supported and avoid malfunctions
Here's how the Princess of Wales avoids wardrobe mishaps when she steps out in public
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate Middleton wore a dress which is kind to the planet to meet David Attenborough
By Rachel Hagan Published
-
Oliver Bonas is selling a dupe of Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Zoom earrings - and they're on sale!
By Mariana Cerqueira Published
-
Duchess Catherine wore the same dress as Holly Willoughby at the weekend and it couldn’t be more classy
The pair have impeccable fashion sense!
By Caitlin Elliott Published