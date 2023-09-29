Kate Middleton's favourite red heels have a high-street dupe that we're obsessed with

We've just found the perfect dupe of Kate Middleton's favourite red heels from Gianvito Rossi - and they are a bargain from Marks & Spencer!

The Princess of Wales has frequently been seen in a pair of bright red pointed-toe suede heels from the designer brand Gianvito Rossi. The stunning stiletto heels have become a staple in her wardrobe and the future Queen has been snapped in these heels on many occasions. 

Most recently, Kate wore her powerful red-coloured Gianvitos as she stepped out in head-to-toe crimson in a daring pantsuit and affordable earrings in January 2023 as she attended BAFTA in London to mark the start of her Shaping Us campaign. 

The Princess looked great in her all-red look, and her heels were the perfect addition to this ensemble. Unfortunately, at £650 a pair, the shoes aren't exactly perfect for everyday wear and are more of a special occasion look.

But! We have just discovered a perfect dupe of these shoes from Marks & Spencer's and they cost less than £40!

The shoes have the same suede style, stiletto heel, and a pointed toe shape as the pair from Gianvito Rossi, but as they are from a high street brand, they cost considerably less than the pair purchased by the Princess! 

Marks & Spencer's also sells the same style of heel with a slightly lower heel. This is perfect for those who want to wear a pair of heels for a longer period, or go for heel that is slightly shorter so will add less height and length to their look.

These heels are the perfect, cost-effective way to emulate the Princess of Wales's signature rouge style, without breaking the bank. They are also available in a number of other shades, so you can choose a shade of shoes that complement your wardrobe.

