Princess Margaret’s son had the most royal first word ever - and it’s impossible to guess!

Princess Margaret’s son reportedly had the most royal first word ever - and it’s so unusual it’s impossible for fans to guess.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret allegedly once revealed to Laurence Olivier and his wife what her son David Armstrong-Jones’ first word was.

According to a royal expert, she claimed that the now-Earl of Snowdon’s first word was inspired by something seen often in royal palaces.

Throughout her life the late Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret was known for being a royal rebel and someone who enjoyed a glamorously extravagant lifestyle. From Princess Margaret’s decadent morning routine to her fashion, she was a Royal Family icon. So it’s perhaps not a huge surprise that Princess Margaret’s son reportedly had the most royal first word imaginable. Impossible to guess, David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon’s first word was apparently revealed by his mother during a conversation with Laurence Olivier and his wife.

(Image credit: Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Getty Images)

As reported by Tatler, Gyles Brandreth, royal author and royal expert, opened up about this during an episode of his new podcast, Rosebud. He claimed that Princess Margaret had lunch with the British actor and his wife Joan, Baroness Olivier and that the couple had supposedly been “excited” that their son had just said his own first word.

“Lady Olivier said to Princess Margaret, ‘We are very excited because Richard has spoken his first word. And it’s such a relief because it was ‘Dada’ and Larry is so happy’,” Gyles alleged, before going on to reveal Princess Margaret’s hilarious supposed response.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The royal expert apparently claimed that the royal replied, “Well as it happens, David has just spoken his first word too... David’s first word was ‘chandelier’.”

According to Gyles, Princess Margaret’s son was inspired to utter “chandelier” as his first word for a typically royal reason. Hanging above his crib at Kensington Palace there was supposedly a chandelier that he saw and then apparently one day repeated “chandelier” back to a nanny.

There are plenty of chandeliers in the Royal Family’s many historic residences, with many of them appearing in pictures taken at Buckingham Palace in particular. The Earl of Snowdon’s reported first word couldn’t be more royal and unique to his position as a member of the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Nick Ansell/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s also a far cry from one of Prince Louis’ first words, despite the Wales family also living in the same apartment at Kensington Palace for much of his childhood. The Princess of Wales previously revealed one of his first words during an appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas with Dame Mary Berry, acclaimed baker and former judge on The Great British Bake-Off.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” the future Queen Consort told Dame Mary. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry’.”

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It’s not known what Prince George or Princess Charlotte’s first words were - or what Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto’s first word was. But the suggestion that her son uttered the word “chandelier” first is brilliantly regal and iconic.