Sarah Raven shares her savvy idea for embracing the 'second tree' trend on a budget this Christmas

The 'second tree' trend is rising in popularity, as a way to introduce a festive feel to bedrooms, kitchens, hallways and more. But a full-sized tree isn't always practical, for space or affordability. Luckily Sarah Raven has offered the perfect alternative second tree – and it's a super cheap solution.

From Christmas tree alternatives to the best Christmas centrepieces, there are endless ways to decorate your home during the festive season using the gifts of nature, including this creative idea.

Gardening expert Sarah Raven has shared a savvy way to introduce a second tree that combines Christmas with sustainable garden ideas – on a budget.

Sarah Raven's budget twig tree idea

Whether you're trying to figure out how the small living room layout rules apply to Christmas or simply want another festive display in your home, this might just be the DIY you've been looking for.

Captioning the reel on her Instagram @Sarahravensgarden, she says, "No tree? No problem. We’re bringing the outside in with this artfully decorated arrangement, easy to assemble in our Nero Vase with foraged branches from the garden or hedgerows (birch works well)."

Who knew twigs from the outside could look so effortlessly chic and dare we say, expensive?

With Sarah's example, she's used medium to large birch twigs with varying amounts of extra branches coming off. For such a large display you'll need a substantial vase that won't topple too easily and has a wider mouth to allow the twigs to spread out.

You might even have a vase ready as part of your Christmas decorations, but if not you can easily pick one up or even use a decorative jug like the example below.

A smaller Christmas tree twig display in a classic jug (Image credit: Future)

Once you've collected your twigs, make sure they're bug-free, you don't want to be wondering why there are little black flies in your home all Christmas.

Then you can place them in your chosen vase and arrange them as you please, you can really customise how many twigs you want here and how thick you want them.

Now it's time for the fun part, the decorating. Sarah says, "Add warmth and sparkle with our LED String Lights, adorn with woodland-themed decorations, and place somewhere prominent to bask in the festive glow."

This is another opportunity to channel your creativity, whether that's maximalist decor or even trying out the nostalgic Christmas trend. There is no right or wrong answer, however, we would argue that lights are mandatory, you've got to add a little twinkle.

And there you have it, a low-cost, high-reward tree to amp up the festiveness in your home. You could even make one earlier next year as a part of your autumn decor.

One user even suggests doing this DIY once the Christmas decorations have been put away, she says, "Ooo! I’m going to go this after the holiday decor is tucked away!"

We can't think of a better way to keep your home looking festive and cosy even after the big day is over.

Why not use this second tree as an oppurtunity to try out new and unique Christmas tree themes? Your traditional fir can look as stunning as it always does but this smaller version can be a great chance to change things up!