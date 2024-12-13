‘Injectables can get to the stage where everyone starts to look the same’ - Cat Deeley shares the best approach to growing old gracefully

Although Cat Deeley definitely isn't against cosmetic procedures if it'll make you feel more confident, her measured approach to beauty is refreshing.

Cat Deeley is no stranger to looking good, and hasn't shied away from sharing her This Morning makeup tips that give the star a gorgeous glow. Her fashion sense is also on point, and her crimson velvet trouser suit , knitwear picks and everything in between, usually goes straight on our wish lists. The 48-year-old presenter is now at an age where she feels comfortable with knowing what her skin needs to look good, and what she likes to wear to feel great - and it's all gloriously straightforward.

"At 48, I now know what suits me and what doesn’t. I know what suits my lifestyle and how much time I have for beauty and fashion – it’s incredibly boring and there’s nothing groundbreaking, but I’m good with that," Cat told The Telegraph. Her approach to her appearance really is that simple - she's an advocate for wearing your hair however you like it, doing the same herself, "if it works for you and makes the best of what you’ve got, that’s all that matters," she says of running with the hairstyle you love the most.

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for the NTAs)

Cat adds, "I don’t have fancy nails but they always look clean and nice, so I can go anywhere. They never look groundbreaking but they are presentable." Her ethos centres around simplicity, but definitely isn't against cosmetic procedures, she simply believes moderate tweaks here and there can boost confidence while keeping things as natural as possible.

"I have a little Botox, and I wouldn’t be adverse to it," she explains, adding, "I think whatever makes you happy. My advice would be to always go to someone reputable and do it in tiny little increments. Injectables can get to the stage where everyone starts to look the same." The star cites Barbara Streisand, Monica Bellucci and Grace Jones as women she admires for being comfortable in their own skin.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Cat also enjoys occasional infrared sauna and a cryotherapy treatments, and has mesotherapy once in a while, involving a cocktail of vitamins and minerals injected into superficial skin layers to give hydration and glow. The majority of the presenter's skincare is carried by herself, taking yet another simple approach.

"I’m very good with my skin on a daily basis," she asserts, continuing, "I believe that if you do a little and often and look after your skin, then you’ll have better skin and won’t have to wear as much make-up. I don’t like wearing much make-up in everyday life."

Surprisingly, Cat's approach to self-care developed while she lived in L.A for 15 years. There, she learned to listen to her body and she'll take vitamin shots during times of the year she knows she'll be feeling the pressure and will be prone to fatigue (hello, run up to Christmas).

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She says of life in L.A, "I found out there that the ethos was to try to be as healthy as possible so you don’t have to wear loads of make-up. It really is the holy grail to have such good skin that even when you’re not wearing make-up it looks good."

The presenter's refreshing approach to fashion is as strikingly uncomplicated as the one she takes to beauty. She likes to wear what is comfortable and looks great, and will reuse and recycle clothes for sustainability. "I don’t think it’s about everything being expensive, but it’s about working out what suits you, suits your style and works with your wardrobe. I will wear a Celine leather coat but wear it with Boden jeans, and I’m fine with that. I will wear a H&M jumper on the show [This Morning] and I will take a lot of my own stuff in," she concludes.