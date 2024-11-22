We're buying Cat Deeley's luxe knitwear finds - and they're from our favourite high street brands
Hurry before they sell out!
As the temperatures dip, we've spotted Cat Deeley in some gorgeous knitwear pieces that are not only effortlessly stylish but are also from some of our favourite high street brands. Perfect for getting cosy, these knitwear pieces are at the top of our Christmas wishlists.
If you're eager to add those finishing staples to your winter capsule wardrobes, you're probably on the hunt for pieces that are both cold-weather appropriate and effortlessly chic. And nothing beats finding the best wool jumper to see you through the winter months. A flattering piece of knitwear can immediately elevate your look, as well as keeping you warm and toasty.
Cat Deeley's recent appearances on the This Morning Show featured two standout jumpers. The first being the Bobble Cable Jumper from Mint Velvet, which features a high neckline, bobble detailing, and a slightly cropped fit. The other piece was a fabulously festive Jacquard Knit Jumper from none other than H&M.
A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@dermotoleary)
A photo posted by on
Deeley styled the chic white knitted jumper with a sleek black leather maxi-skirt and black heeled boots, creating a luxurious daytime look that can easily transition into evening wear. You could also try pairing a white knit with a suede or corduroy skirt to add texture and warmth to this piece.
Shop outfit 1
exact match
Made from a wool blend this cable knit jumper will see you through a lifetime of wear. Pair with your favourite denim jeans for a laid-back feel, or dress up with tailored trousers or a sleek maxi-skirt.
This bobble covered jumper is ideal for layering up on a cold day. Featuring a chunky knitted textured, long sleeves and a classic crew neck you'll be warm and cosy all day long.
A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@dermotoleary)
A photo posted by on
Shop outfit 2
exact match
Featuring a soft jacquard knit with a ribbed polo neck and long raglan sleeves, this jumper is chic, sophisticated and can be styled lots of ways. Hurry quick before they all sell out!
This fabulous crew neck jumper is perfect for Christmas festive dressing. Pair with your favourite velvet skirt, slingback heels and you have the ultimate hosting look.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "In one week Cat proved she's got the ultimate collection of wintry knitwear. Between the adorable little pom poms on one and the festive fair isle motif on the other, she's got cosy Christmas knits covered. I for one, will be buying both!".
With the Jacquard Knit, she pairs it with denim skinny jeans, a pair of the best knee high boots, and a simple black belt. This combination strikes the perfect balance between casual and glamorous, meaning you could wear this for any occasion. Try barrel leg jeans to switch things up, or a pair of your best wide leg jeans.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
