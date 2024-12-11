Goodbye dresses— I'm wearing Cat Deeley's crimson velvet trouser suit this Christmas

It's that time of year again where the search for stylish and festive occasionwear is on. It's often easy to get pulled towards dresses and skirts, however, trouser suits are much more practical. And Cat Deeley's recent red velvet suit ticks all of my boxes for making a statement yet staying warm this season.

This red velvet trouser suit is everything you could want for a Christmas party outfit. The crimson red tone is just right, and paired with the chicest black blouse and some slingback heels, it's perfect. Plus, this suit is the kind of thing you'll reach for in years to come, and you could even wear each piece separately; for example, pair the velvet trousers with a crisp white blouse or the best wool jumper for a more laid-back look.

And even better, this luxurious velvet suit is from Mango and comes in at just over £150 for both pieces—surprisingly reasonable for a velvet suit. I've been keeping an eye on similar styles, and some from other retailers are priced up to £650. For the quality, colour, and fit, this suit offers festive glamour without completely breaking the bank. And you could solely buy the blazer and pair it with black tailored trousers for less and still achieve the same impact!

Shop Cat Deeley's Red Velvet Suit

A velvet suit like this feels like the perfect cold weather staple to invest in; from wearing it to Christmas events to dinner parties, you'll get lots of wear out of it. Plus, it's a refreshing alternative to the dresses and skirts and will keep you warm when they won't. Another bonus of is how many styling options there are, you can style it up with glittery statement earrings and black heels or keep it simple with ballet flats and a simple t-shirt for daytime outings.