Goodbye dresses— I'm wearing Cat Deeley's crimson velvet trouser suit this Christmas
And it's from a high-street favourite...
It's that time of year again where the search for stylish and festive occasionwear is on. It's often easy to get pulled towards dresses and skirts, however, trouser suits are much more practical. And Cat Deeley's recent red velvet suit ticks all of my boxes for making a statement yet staying warm this season.
This red velvet trouser suit is everything you could want for a Christmas party outfit. The crimson red tone is just right, and paired with the chicest black blouse and some slingback heels, it's perfect. Plus, this suit is the kind of thing you'll reach for in years to come, and you could even wear each piece separately; for example, pair the velvet trousers with a crisp white blouse or the best wool jumper for a more laid-back look.
And even better, this luxurious velvet suit is from Mango and comes in at just over £150 for both pieces—surprisingly reasonable for a velvet suit. I've been keeping an eye on similar styles, and some from other retailers are priced up to £650. For the quality, colour, and fit, this suit offers festive glamour without completely breaking the bank. And you could solely buy the blazer and pair it with black tailored trousers for less and still achieve the same impact!
Shop Cat Deeley's Red Velvet Suit
If you've been debating what velvet blazer to invest in, this piece should be a top contender. Either style with the matching trousers or a sleek black skirt and some silver tone jewellery.
Who doesn't love a velvet wide leg trouser? And this pair come in a delightful crimson hue that's super festive and stylish too. Either wear solo with a chic lace blouse, or team with the fabulous blazer.
There is something so luxurious about a lace black shirt, and this long sleeve Guipure option is simply wonderful. Wear all year round, style with everything from tailored trousers to your best wide leg jeans.
These drop earrings have been trending heavily this year, and we love the sparkly take on this stylish design. They will be your go-to jewellery piece this season and for good reason.
These slingback kitten heels have a stylish pointy toe and a small heel for the ultimate all-day comfort. Wear with anything from your wardrobe, from wide leg tailored trousers to a little black dress.
A velvet suit like this feels like the perfect cold weather staple to invest in; from wearing it to Christmas events to dinner parties, you'll get lots of wear out of it. Plus, it's a refreshing alternative to the dresses and skirts and will keep you warm when they won't. Another bonus of is how many styling options there are, you can style it up with glittery statement earrings and black heels or keep it simple with ballet flats and a simple t-shirt for daytime outings.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
