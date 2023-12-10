The hidden details paying tribute to a much-missed royal at Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Concert

Catherine, Princess of Wales hosted her third Together at Christmas Carol Concert on Friday (December 8), and she got a strong showing of support.

Not only were her own family there to support, with mum, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, getting the memo about all wearing pantsuits, Prince William’s royal relatives came out in force.

These included Duchess Sophie and his cousin, Zara Tindall, who both opted for a bit of statement dressing. Princess Beatrice also joined, bringing stepson Wolfie for an adorable festive night out.

A Royal Christmas: How the Royal Family has Celebrated Christmas Through the Ages by Jeremy Archer | £10.65 at Amazon Learn more about how the Royal Family have celebrated Christmas through the years thanks to Jeremy Archer's research. This covers everything from Christmas feasts to Christmas pastimes enjoyed by the royals.

There were also some royals who supported the concert who are less visible in the public eye, including Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Lady Sarah Chatto.

It was Lady Sarah whose outfit contained a subtle, moving tribute to a dearly departed royal – her mother, Princess Margaret.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Sarah, who was joined by her son, Arthur, matched Kate Middleton’s colour palette with a wintry white coat.

However, it was the choice of accessory which connects Lady Sarah to her mother. She was wearing Princess Margaret’s star brooch – one the late Queen’s sister would wear regularly before her death in 2002.

A classic design of a six-pronged diamond star with small pearls, the brooch is of unknown provenance but was likely acquired by Princess Margaret herself – something she was prone to do, including when she broke tradition to buy the Poltimore tiara, her iconic wedding headpiece.

After Princess Margaret’s death in 2002, many of her jewels were sold by her children at the now legendary 2006 Christie’s Auction, the Pearl and Diamond Star Brooch was inherited by her only daughter, Lady Sarah, who first wore it a few months after her mother’s death, at a party to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Sarah now regularly sports the star brooch for special occasions, having worn it to the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

Lady Sarah wore something else of her late mother’s for the Christmas carol concert.

To complement the star brooch, Lady Sarah added Princess Margaret’s matching antique Diamond Star Earrings.

Like the brooch, not much is known about where these sparkling pieces came from. The first appearance of the dazzling pair came in the mid-1950s, being worn with the grand Cartier Halo Tiara – a diadem so special only four people have ever worn it publicly - for a royal tour of the Caribbean in 1955.