The hidden details paying tribute to a much-missed royal at Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Concert
A dearly departed royal was remembered fondly at the third annual Together at Christmas carol concert
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosted her third Together at Christmas Carol Concert on Friday (December 8), and she got a strong showing of support.
Not only were her own family there to support, with mum, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, getting the memo about all wearing pantsuits, Prince William’s royal relatives came out in force.
These included Duchess Sophie and his cousin, Zara Tindall, who both opted for a bit of statement dressing. Princess Beatrice also joined, bringing stepson Wolfie for an adorable festive night out.
A Royal Christmas: How the Royal Family has Celebrated Christmas Through the Ages by Jeremy Archer | £10.65 at Amazon
Learn more about how the Royal Family have celebrated Christmas through the years thanks to Jeremy Archer's research. This covers everything from Christmas feasts to Christmas pastimes enjoyed by the royals.
There were also some royals who supported the concert who are less visible in the public eye, including Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Lady Sarah Chatto.
It was Lady Sarah whose outfit contained a subtle, moving tribute to a dearly departed royal – her mother, Princess Margaret.
Lady Sarah, who was joined by her son, Arthur, matched Kate Middleton’s colour palette with a wintry white coat.
However, it was the choice of accessory which connects Lady Sarah to her mother. She was wearing Princess Margaret’s star brooch – one the late Queen’s sister would wear regularly before her death in 2002.
A classic design of a six-pronged diamond star with small pearls, the brooch is of unknown provenance but was likely acquired by Princess Margaret herself – something she was prone to do, including when she broke tradition to buy the Poltimore tiara, her iconic wedding headpiece.
After Princess Margaret’s death in 2002, many of her jewels were sold by her children at the now legendary 2006 Christie’s Auction, the Pearl and Diamond Star Brooch was inherited by her only daughter, Lady Sarah, who first wore it a few months after her mother’s death, at a party to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.
Lady Sarah now regularly sports the star brooch for special occasions, having worn it to the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.
Lady Sarah wore something else of her late mother’s for the Christmas carol concert.
To complement the star brooch, Lady Sarah added Princess Margaret’s matching antique Diamond Star Earrings.
Like the brooch, not much is known about where these sparkling pieces came from. The first appearance of the dazzling pair came in the mid-1950s, being worn with the grand Cartier Halo Tiara – a diadem so special only four people have ever worn it publicly - for a royal tour of the Caribbean in 1955.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Bedroom trends 2024: 9 trending colours and designs to inspire bedroom decor
Interior designers reveal the most desirable bedroom trends to follow in 2024, from comforting colours to statement furniture
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
Royal Family reveal 2023 Christmas cards and has everyone saying the same thing
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a notably different approach this year, which could be telling
By Jack Slater Published
-
34 of Princess Margaret's most iconic looks
Princess Margaret was larger than life - and that character came across in her fashion.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Margaret’s son had the most royal first word ever - and it’s impossible to guess!
Princess Margaret’s son’s first word is something that’s incredibly unusual and his mother reportedly once revealed it herself…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles makes surprise appearance on first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death alongside Princess Margaret’s grandsons
King Charles made a surprise appearance near Balmoral as he attended a private service with Princess Margaret's family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Margaret told off by Queen Elizabeth for leaving childhood friend ‘terrified’ by royal rumour
It's been claimed Princess Margaret was told off by Queen Elizabeth during their childhood for trying to 'frighten' her future Lady-in-Waiting
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Rare image of Princess Margaret shows her softer side in dressed-down tropical look
A rare image of Princess Margaret showed her softer side as Her Royal Highness was pictured with her close friend Lady Glenconner
By Laura Harman Published
-
The complimentary reason King Charles called Princess Margaret a completely different name
It has been revealed that King Charles called Princess Margaret a completely different name when he was younger - for a very sweet reason
By Laura Harman Published
-
This is one of the most iconic royal tiaras ever but only four people have worn it publicly - and Queen Elizabeth wasn’t one of them!
This is one of the most iconic royal tiaras that many fans will instantly recognise but only a few people have been seen in it over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be big fans of one particular Caribbean island
By Caitlin Elliott Published