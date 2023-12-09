The Middleton women wear the trousers for Princess Catherine’s Carol Concert – and showcase three distinct styles for the holiday season

The Middleton women must’ve all got the same memo – this Christmas, they wear the trousers.

For Catherine, Princess of Wales’s third annual carol concert, her mother, Carole, and sister, Pippa Matthews, joined in an adorable show of family unity.

It wasn’t just showing up for the concert which cements their close-knit bond. The three women all opted for a smart, tailored trouser look, but each with a unique twist for three different looks to recreate for the holiday party season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s striking all-white outfit included a chic pair of wide-leg Holland Cooper trousers, paired with a matching custom-made white duster coat by bespoke tailor Chris Kerr.

This monochrome masterpiece – which is very similar to something we saw Queen Letizia sport recently – is very in line with the wardrobe makeover the Princess has been showcasing this year. Many experts suggest this more refined, regal look is a subtle message she is embracing her role as the future Queen.

Pippa, Kate’s younger sister, offered a similar silhouette to her sister but leaned into the opposite end of the spectrum when it came to colour.

Pippa looked festive in a colourful £450 Saloni tweed suit, which was trimmed and belted with a velvet bow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa’s colourful tweed suit is now sold out, but luxury fashion retailer Matches describes the piece as having a “nod to the East with [a] kimono-inspired silhouette… [and] red bouclé-tweed Haru jacket, trimmed and belted with luxurious velvet.”

Matriarch Carole Middleton also deviated from her usual style by donning a pair of statement trousers.

Carole often opts for a coatdress as a go-to look for her appearances, but following her daughters, she mixed things up with a tailored, textured ensemble.

The entrepreneur supported her daughter’s star-studded festive concert donning a super on-trend pair of black, high-waisted flared velvet trousers.

Complementing the oversized nature of the trousers, Carole opted for a tweed, double-breasted cropped blazer from Great Scot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate Carole Middleton's look for less

Next Velvet Wide Leg Trousers Visit Site RRP £42 | Channel Carole Middleton's trendy, seasonal velvet trousers with these stylish wide-leg trousers, perfect for your going-out wardrobe. These affordable alternatives feature a flat waistband with concealed side zip and functional side pockets. John Lewis Velvet Bootcut Trousers Visit Site £38.50 (was £55) | Carole Middleton's velvet flares brought all the drama, but these bootcut alternatives make a more versatile pair - easier to dress up or down for day to night styling. Zara Tailored Double Breasted Blazer Visit Site RRP £59.99 | Carole's Great Scot jacket is sold out on the site, but this chic tailored blazer with golden buttons really captures the same style - and comes at a much friendlier price tag.

She completed her ensemble with a pillbox clutch bag and pair of suede court shoes. In fact, Carole's bag looks suspiciously like an Alexander McQueen we've seen the Princess of Wales carry before.

Carole kept her accessories simple, with the addition of some pearl earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The family’s festive best was for Kate’s third carol concert, which included performances from the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir, alongside by guests including Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, and a special duet from Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

The service reflected the Princess of Wales's early years Shaping Us campaign launched in January 2023, which aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

It was billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and among the 1,500 guests were midwives and nursery teachers.