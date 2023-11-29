Queen Letizia's latest all-white look took a page right out of Meghan Markle's style rulebook and it's just so luxe

Queen Letizia just repeated one of our favourite looks of hers, and proved that with the right know-how, a summery outfit can work just as well year-round – and she might have learnt this lesson from Meghan Markle.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain attended the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Award in Madrid on Monday.

The Spanish Queen looked absolutely stunning in a timeless white wool suit from Boss, featuring a slim-fit tuxedo-style jacket and matching pleated straight-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve actually seen Queen Letizia wear this before – when she stepped out to beat the heat and looked the epitome of chic summer dressing.

However, proving the versatility of the look – and the importance of building a capsule wardrobe that can be relied on throughout the year – the subtle changes Letizia made elevated this from a light, summery look to an elegant evening outfit.

We've found some perfect affordable alternatives for Letizia's suit.

Reiss Relaxed Double Breasted Crepe Suit Blazer Visit Site RRP £278 | Crafted from a subtle-stretch crepe fabric into a double-breasted silhouette, this is the perfect alternative to Queen Letizia's structured blazer, giving you the same chic look with more flexibility. Reiss Wide leg suit trousers Visit Site RRP £178 | Wide leg trousers and oversized silhouettes are all the rage, and these Reiss trousers will become your go-to pair. The white sienna trousers are refined with pinched front seams and a flattering mid-rise. River Island White lace cami top Visit Site RRP £20.00 | A high-street alternative to Queen Letizia's ultra chic and feminine camisole, this River Island top comes with a lacey V-neck detail and adjustable straps, perfect for switching up your look from day to night.

Taking the classic two-piece from day to night, she paired her Boss suit with a white satin camisole with lace trim which nailed one of the biggest trends we’ve seen this year, quiet luxury (or stealth wealth).

And Letizia perfected another of this season’s big trends with the addition of metallics.

For the glitzy affair, she switched up the look by wearing a pair of gold slingbacks and a matching clutch from Spanish label Magrit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an extra dash of regal glamour, Letizia relied on her trusty diamond drop earrings.

The earrings have been in her collection for some time, with one of the earliest sightings being back in 2015. The pair, which feature various cuts of stones intertwined with diamond ribbons and a detachable, suspended pear-shaped diamond drop, enjoy a fairly regular rotation in her public appearances.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A head-to-toe white ensemble is a Meghan Markle staple.

The Duchess of Sussex regularly opts for monochromatic outfits in cream, ivory and other shades of white.

Looking effortlessly chic and elevated, colour expert Jules Standish previously shared with the Telegraph that there could be more to the monochrome selection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“[White is] a colour that is seen as pure, as well as presenting an image of perfection and calmness.”

“It also sends a message of high fashion and sophistication, combined with a no-nonsense approach to dressing in a simplistic and chic way.”

Just be careful not to order red wine or spaghetti if you’re hoping to recreate Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle’s favourite style.