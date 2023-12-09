Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall mastered this classic style tip for Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall offered a masterclass in focusing on one statement piece
Letting one signature piece do all the heavy lifting is a classic style tactic – and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall both served up two different ways to make this pop this Christmas.
For Zara, she offered up an exemplary example of putting your best foot forward – quite literally.
Accompanying her brother, Peter Phillips and her nieces, Savannah and Isla, Zara looked effortlessly fabulous and festive as she supported the Princess of Wales’s charity concert at Westminster Abbey, and her entire outfit was hinged on her statement shoes.
The attention-grabbing heels were super luxe, and seasonally appropriate. The Emmy London heels were in a stunning shade of burgundy and made out of festive velvet.
The rest of Zara’s outfit was comprised of similar tones, but in darker, more muted hues so the shoes really stood out.
Love Zara's? We've found her exact pair - and some more affordable alternatives.
Emmy London
RRP £445 | These luxurious shoes are a beautiful choice for an investment heel this festive season. Adding a pop of colour to any outfit, like Zara, you can build an outfit to draw all attention to the stunning pair.
Net-A-Porter
£159.25 (was £245) | Timeless and elegant, Porte & Paire's pumps will serve you for so many occasions. They're crafted from plush velvet in a point-toe silhouette and have a flattering V-shaped vamp.
New Look
£24.74 (was £32.99) | Love Zara's shoes but fancy them in a different festive shade? These New Look green velvet shoes are equally eye-catching and perfect for the Christmas holiday season.
Zara wore a fitted coat by Claire Mischevani in a rich shade of dark purple and she carried a rectangular black leather clutch bag.
For a final flourish, Zara accessorised with floral earrings in the same rich red hue as her footwear.
Zara’s glam was typically soft and unfussy. Pinning her blonde hair back in a sleek chignon, the Olympian sported a dewy beauty blend featuring subtle eyeliner and a pale pink lip.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh had a similar idea when it came to her outfit, but she opted to go with a bold, bright coat as her standout piece.
Proving that dopamine dressing isn’t just for the warmer months, Duchess Sophie’s vibrant coat was in an unmissable cornflower blue.
It’s from Suzannah London, one of her favourite designers and someone she’s turned to for several of her best looks over the years.
The coat was the focal point of Sophie’s look, which she combined with a beige high-neck midi dress crafted out of soft wool.
Her outfit was finished with a pair of brown, chunky-heeled boots in a stylish suede material from Gianvito Rossi.
Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our special carol service, Together at Christmas.From the performers whose voices filled Westminster Abbey, to the early years workforce of carers, midwives, nurses and so many more who are not only making a difference to children… pic.twitter.com/JxTFfabG0xDecember 8, 2023
Keeping her glam simple and understated, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore her blonde hair pinned back from her face, with a soft, glossy lip and rosy cheeks.
The royals joined the likes of Princess Beatrice, Pippa Matthews (nee Middleton) and for the third annual Christmas Carol Concert staged by Catherine, Princess of Wales.
For 2023, the service reflected the Princess's early years Shaping Us campaign launched in January, which aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.
The service was billed as a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and among the 1,500 guests were midwives and nursery teachers.
Celebrities including soul singer Beverly Knight, Bridget Jones’ Jim Broadbent and Queen frontman Adam Lambert performed at the service, which will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
