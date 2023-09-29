Princess Anne’s checked coat with cherry-red detailing and classic black accessories is a bold autumnal look we're obsessed with!
Princess Anne's checked coat had an asymmetric design and incorporated several autumnal shades as she returned to her old school
- Princess Anne returned to her old school, Benenden School, on 28th September and spoke at the Inspiring Future Female Leaders conference.
- For this visit in Kent the Princess Royal wore a checked coat with red details and super versatile black accessories.
Back in 1963 Princess Anne broke new ground for the immediate and extended Royal Family when she became the first British royal woman to enrol in school. Although Princess Anne used to “break out” of school to enjoy a cheeky British snack on occasion, education was seriously important to her and she’s previously recalled how she “took the initiative” and asked to go. So it was likely a very meaningful experience for her on 28th September when Princess Anne returned to Benenden School in Kent - her old Alma Mater.
Princess Anne is a Benenden Senior and head of the Benenden Society and delivered the final speech of the Inspiring Future Female Leaders conference. For this important visit Princess Anne’s tartan coat with contrast red details was her outfit of choice - and it looked super cosy!
Known for her practicality when it comes to fashion, Princess Royal also loves a bit of tartan and checked outerwear is one of the coat trends for 2023. Just a few weeks ago Princess Anne was labelled “bad-ass” for donning a bold tartan skirt in Aberdeenshire and her coat in Kent incorporated warm autumnal shades.
As seen in pictures shared by Benenden School on social media, Princess Anne's checked coat was a little more muted and subtle in tone than some of her other looks. It included heather-purple and deep sea-green. There were also pops of red in the pattern too and this couldn’t have worked more beautifully with the scarlet accents. The button on the asymmetric wrap-over closure of the coat was large and red, really drawing the eye.
This was mirrored with similar-sized red buttons on the cuffs of the sleeves and on the outer trim of the diagonally-positioned pockets on either side. Eagle-eyed fashion fans might also have spotted that Princess Anne’s checked coat had a red trim or lining running around the edge of the almost cowl-neck collar.
The Princess Royal accessorised one her best winter coats with some classic staples for her in the form of a black shoulder bag often worn carried under her arm and a pair of black mid-heel court shoes. These are very wearable and versatile accessories that can work with any colour outfit whilst a piece of outerwear like Princess Anne’s checked coat is also a great choice to pair with neutral looks and with outfits that also incorporate the shades of the particular check.
Get Princess Anne's look
RRP: £170 ($208) | If you're looking for the perfect coat to put your own twist on Princess Anne's checked coat then this could be the one. With a more neutral rusty red, black and brown check this could be paired with so many outfits whilst still being a statement piece.
RRP: £112 ($149) |This reversible coat puts a new spin on the classic checked coat. With pockets on both sides, this falls to knee-length and has a gorgeous quilted design on one side and a neutral checked fabric on the other.
