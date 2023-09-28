woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress will make you double-take for all the right reasons as she stepped out for her latest engagement in Malaga.

Her Majesty opted for an "optical illusion" style outfit for her latest engagement in Malaga and it was absolutely stunning.

Queen Letizia's striped monochrome dress has got Woman&Home's Fashion Editor's seal of approval and she paired it with classic slingbacks.

From Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket from 2018 to her teal Zara midi dress worn just a few days ago, the Queen of Spain is one of the European royals who’s consistently left us mesmerised with her fabulous outfits. She’s also not afraid to switch things up with her colour palette, moving effortlessly from bold tones like her bubblegum pink peplum dress for King Charles’ coronation to her latest look. Stepping out for the 2nd International Conference on Human Trafficking in Malaga on 28th September, Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress was one of those royal outfits that fans could easily emulate themselves.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

The Hugo Boss design made a serious statement whilst remaining respectfully paired-back for this important and poignant engagement. It featured a classic fit-and-flare shape with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt and a neutral two-tone colour-way. The monochrome mix of black and white in Queen Letizia’s striped dress was not only eye-catching, but also incredibly flattering, with a black waistband also accentuating her silhouette.

According to Woman&Home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum, the vertical stripes in Her Majesty’s outfit helped to successfully elongate her frame and create the impression of extra height.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

“Not one to disappoint, Queen Letizia showed off an elegant striped dress, that elongated her frame with ease,” Rivkie explained. “The vertical striped design acts as an optical illusion, drawing the eye along and down, adding height to her silhouette. Keeping it simple in a monochromatic look, the black waistband created curves, while the tiered stripe design added a dose of fun to this paired-back ensemble.”

The tiered stripe design of the skirt is a unique and playful detail in Queen Letizia’s dress and it definitely adds dimension and texture to the otherwise very classic outfit. Opting not to carry a bag on this particular occasion, Her Majesty’s iconic look was finished off with a pair of black shoes. Instead of black boots for autumn/winter, she chose the Princess of Wales’ summer shoe style of choice - the slingback.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

With a pointed toe elongating her frame even more, these Massimo Dutti leather pumps were a gorgeous option that deviated from the more traditional court shoe heels. When it came to her hair, Queen Letizia kept her brunette tresses in loose waves and her make-up was natural and glowy on this mild Malaga autumn day.

