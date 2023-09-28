Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress will make you double-take for all the right reasons
Queen Letizia's striped fit-and-flare dress helped to 'elongate' her silhouette with the tiered design adding a 'dose of fun'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress will make you double-take for all the right reasons as she stepped out for her latest engagement in Malaga.
- Her Majesty opted for an "optical illusion" style outfit for her latest engagement in Malaga and it was absolutely stunning.
- Queen Letizia's striped monochrome dress has got Woman&Home's Fashion Editor's seal of approval and she paired it with classic slingbacks.
- This royal news comes as why Kate Middleton's choice to “sit scrunched on the floor” highlights her “flexible and appropriate” style.
From Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket from 2018 to her teal Zara midi dress worn just a few days ago, the Queen of Spain is one of the European royals who’s consistently left us mesmerised with her fabulous outfits. She’s also not afraid to switch things up with her colour palette, moving effortlessly from bold tones like her bubblegum pink peplum dress for King Charles’ coronation to her latest look. Stepping out for the 2nd International Conference on Human Trafficking in Malaga on 28th September, Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress was one of those royal outfits that fans could easily emulate themselves.
The Hugo Boss design made a serious statement whilst remaining respectfully paired-back for this important and poignant engagement. It featured a classic fit-and-flare shape with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt and a neutral two-tone colour-way. The monochrome mix of black and white in Queen Letizia’s striped dress was not only eye-catching, but also incredibly flattering, with a black waistband also accentuating her silhouette.
According to Woman&Home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum, the vertical stripes in Her Majesty’s outfit helped to successfully elongate her frame and create the impression of extra height.
“Not one to disappoint, Queen Letizia showed off an elegant striped dress, that elongated her frame with ease,” Rivkie explained. “The vertical striped design acts as an optical illusion, drawing the eye along and down, adding height to her silhouette. Keeping it simple in a monochromatic look, the black waistband created curves, while the tiered stripe design added a dose of fun to this paired-back ensemble.”
The tiered stripe design of the skirt is a unique and playful detail in Queen Letizia’s dress and it definitely adds dimension and texture to the otherwise very classic outfit. Opting not to carry a bag on this particular occasion, Her Majesty’s iconic look was finished off with a pair of black shoes. Instead of black boots for autumn/winter, she chose the Princess of Wales’ summer shoe style of choice - the slingback.
With a pointed toe elongating her frame even more, these Massimo Dutti leather pumps were a gorgeous option that deviated from the more traditional court shoe heels. When it came to her hair, Queen Letizia kept her brunette tresses in loose waves and her make-up was natural and glowy on this mild Malaga autumn day.
Get Queen Letizia's look
RRP: £97.30 ($118) | If you love Queen Letizia's striped fit-and-flare dress but would like something a little more wintery, then this is the perfect option. With the striped bodice and sleeves, this knitted midi dress is a gorgeous cosy option for the colder months.
RRP: £85 ($103) | This chic striped knitted dress features a similar black waist detail to Queen Letizia's fabulous outfit. With a v-neckline, long sleeves and a midi length, this can easily be layered up with your favourite jumper or coat.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
32 best winter coats for women 2023: Stylish and cosy styles selected by a fashion editor
32 best winter coats selected by a fashion editor that are chic and cosy to keep you warm this winter
By Charlie Bell Published
-
Want Kate Middleton's bangs? Here's what to ask your hairdresser for, according to an expert
A hair expert has explained exactly how you can achieve Kate Middleton's bangs and precisely what you need to ask for at the salon
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket and black wide-leg trousers were minimalist perfection and this is one look we want to recreate!
Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket was worn for a movie screening in 2018 and this daring piece needs to make a comeback
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress - and it's still available for £49!
Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress is the perfect inexpensive piece to add to your wardrobe
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!
Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress features a full skirt and fitted bodice and it's the perfect statement piece for an evening out
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes
Queen Letizia or '60s model Twiggy? You decide
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Only Queen Letizia could look that chic while sending her daughter Infanta Sofia off to college in Scotland
The Queen is preparing for an emotional separation as Sofia heads off to her first year of university
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We can't get enough of Queen Letizia's stunning smart red suit
Queen Letizia's red power suit is the perfect style statement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit paired with suede ballerina pumps is the summer look of dreams
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit was the perfect understated look as the busy royal made an appearance in Zaragoza
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continues to make our wish-list as she opts for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers
Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers were the epitome of relaxed elegance as she stepped out for a cinema trip in Mallorca
By Emma Shacklock Published