Queen Letizia's striped fit-and-flare dress worn as she attends the 'II International Congress on Human Trafficking
(Image credit: Photo By Alex Zea/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By Emma Shacklock
Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress will make you double-take for all the right reasons as she stepped out for her latest engagement in Malaga. 

From Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket from 2018 to her teal Zara midi dress worn just a few days ago, the Queen of Spain is one of the European royals who’s consistently left us mesmerised with her fabulous outfits. She’s also not afraid to switch things up with her colour palette, moving effortlessly from bold tones like her bubblegum pink peplum dress for King Charles’ coronation to her latest look. Stepping out for the 2nd International Conference on Human Trafficking in Malaga on 28th September, Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress was one of those royal outfits that fans could easily emulate themselves.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends "2nd International Conference on Human Trafficking" on September 28

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

The Hugo Boss design made a serious statement whilst remaining respectfully paired-back for this important and poignant engagement. It featured a classic fit-and-flare shape with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt and a neutral two-tone colour-way. The monochrome mix of black and white in Queen Letizia’s striped dress was not only eye-catching, but also incredibly flattering, with a black waistband also accentuating her silhouette.

According to Woman&Home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum, the vertical stripes in Her Majesty’s outfit helped to successfully elongate her frame and create the impression of extra height.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends "2nd International Conference on Human Trafficking"

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

“Not one to disappoint, Queen Letizia showed off an elegant striped dress, that elongated her frame with ease,” Rivkie explained. “The vertical striped design acts as an optical illusion, drawing the eye along and down, adding height to her silhouette. Keeping it simple in a monochromatic look, the black waistband created curves, while the tiered stripe design added a dose of fun to this paired-back ensemble.”

The tiered stripe design of the skirt is a unique and playful detail in Queen Letizia’s dress and it definitely adds dimension and texture to the otherwise very classic outfit. Opting not to carry a bag on this particular occasion, Her Majesty’s iconic look was finished off with a pair of black shoes. Instead of black boots for autumn/winter, she chose the Princess of Wales’ summer shoe style of choice - the slingback. 

Queen Letizia of Spain attends "2nd International Conference on Human Trafficking"

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

With a pointed toe elongating her frame even more, these Massimo Dutti leather pumps were a gorgeous option that deviated from the more traditional court shoe heels. When it came to her hair, Queen Letizia kept her brunette tresses in loose waves and her make-up was natural and glowy on this mild Malaga autumn day. 

Get Queen Letizia's look

Striped Viscose Blend Knit Belted Midi Dress
Striped Viscose Blend Knit Belted Midi Dress

RRP: £97.30 ($118) | If you love Queen Letizia's striped fit-and-flare dress but would like something a little more wintery, then this is the perfect option. With the striped bodice and sleeves, this knitted midi dress is a gorgeous cosy option for the colder months.

Black & White Stripe Fit & Flare Knitted Dress
Black & White Stripe Fit and Flare Knitted Dress

RRP: £85 ($103) | This chic striped knitted dress features a similar black waist detail to Queen Letizia's fabulous outfit. With a v-neckline, long sleeves and a midi length, this can easily be layered up with your favourite jumper or coat.

Strappy Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
Strappy Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

RRP: £90 ($109) | These timeless slingback shoes have a pointed toe, mid-heel height and a buckle strap. Whether you want to pair them with a striped dress like Queen Letizia's or simply with jeans and a T-shirt these are a beautiful staple shoe.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

