Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket and black wide-leg trousers were minimalist perfection and this is one look we want to recreate!

Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket and black wide-leg trousers were the epitome of minimalist perfection and it's perfect for this autumn/winter too.

Queen Letizia of Spain’s iconic leather jacket look from 2018 is an outfit we can’t help hoping she’ll bring back again this autumn/winter.

This outerwear piece is a little more daring than the royals typically wear and she kept to a colour-blocking theme with chic black wide-leg trousers.

When it comes to European royals, Queen Letizia of Spain is one that definitely knows how to make fashion fans swoon over her chic outfits. From her stunning tweed jacket that screamed 1960’s style to her affordable teal Zara dress worn for the Retina Eco Awards Ceremony, this month alone has seen her step out in some iconic looks. But there are also plenty of Her Majesty’s less recent looks that we can’t help hoping will get a second time to shine.

Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket and black wide-leg trousers was a sleek combination that might have been worn back in 2018, but remains just as impactful all these years later.

(Image credit: Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Fans rarely get to see a glimpse of the likes of the Princess of Wales or Queen Camilla wearing leather, but Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket was a stunning statement piece. She wore it to a screening of the movie, Safety Last! (El Hombre Mosca), and the outerwear item was reportedly an Emporio Armani design.

The daring leather jacket featured a crew-neckline, fitted long sleeves and a slight peplum flaring out from her waist, accentuating her silhouette. Along this was a tie detail and running all the way up the front was a gold zip, adding a contrast tone to the otherwise all-black outfit. Her Majesty kept the colour-blocking going with a pair of classic black wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Just like the jacket there was no pattern or print on the trousers and it seems Queen Letizia had wanted to keep things paired-back. This choice was echoed in her accessories as she wore just one noticeable jewellery item in the form of a pair of subtle gold hoops. With a slight smoky eye and a slight glossy lip look that worked perfectly with the dramatic outfit, the Queen of Spain’s hair was tied back in a relaxed bun.

She left a few face-framing tendrils of brunette hair loose at the front, creating a gorgeously tousled feel to her hairstyle. For this special event she was also pictured without a bag - something that might surprise some given how Queen Letizia loves to add colour-pop accessories to an outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Once you’ve found your best leather jacket this is a piece that can be incredibly versatile in your wardrobe, adding a slight edge to even the simplest of outfits like jeans and a t-shirt. Whether you prefer a biker design or love the sleek shape of Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket, they can be thrown on with a pair of black wide-leg trousers to effortlessly emulate her royal style from 2018.

Get Queen Letizia’s look