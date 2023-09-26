Prince George's normal hobby that allows him to be anonymously unroyal
Prince George's favourite hobby was previously revealed by Prince William
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George's super normal hobby was previously revealed by Prince William - and it might allow him to embrace anonymity from his royal destiny.
- Prince William once revealed his eldest son Prince George's love for video games, admitting he and Kate Middleton have to monitor his screen time.
- It's likely that young George is a fan of games such as Fortnite, where he will be able to play anonymously with other players online.
- In other royal news, the opportunity Princess Charlotte is getting at school that Kate Middleton never had has been revealed - and she's really proud of her.
Despite being the heir to the throne and second in the royal line of succession after his father, Prince William, 10-year-old Prince George is much like any other boy his age.
The future monarch attends Lambrook School in Berkshire where he is said to enjoy things like rugby, is a keen Aston Villa football supporter and is set to go on to follow in is father's footsteps and become an Eton pupil like several of his friends when it's time to head on to secondary school.
And despite having a little more attention on him than the average 10-year-old boy, Prince George is a lover of video games like plenty of 'normal' children.
Speaking during a visit to the BAFTA headquarters in London back in 2022, Prince William revealed that Prince George is 'fascinated' by gaming, so much so that the Prince and Princess of Wales have to regulate his screen time.
"At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that," Prince William shared, giving an insight into the home life of the Wales family, who now reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
Adding that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have expressed an interest but that Prince George is the biggest gamer of the three, William continued, "They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films."
And if Prince George is a Fortnite player like many children his age, it's likely he enjoys the added benefit of being able to play anonymously with other players online, allowing him to feel totally free of his royal identity.
It's also been reported that Prince George has another slightly more risky interest that has left his mother Princess Catherine feeling a little uneasy.
It's been said that George wanted to give martial arts a try, although royal expert Neil Sean reported that mum wasn't as enthusiastic.
"This is something that apparently Prince George has taken very much to heart. He likes the idea of, you know, basically looking after himself," the commentator told MyLondon, adding, "Catherine is a little bit concerned."
Meanwhile, Prince William was reportedly all for it, with Neil continuing to explain, "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales thinks this will be good character building, good for him to have that sort of independence."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings are our latest obsession as she steps out in chic forest green power suit
Kate Middleton's chunky £68 earrings might be part of her best look yet as she steps out in Leeds wearing a fantastic green power suit
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton’s valuable skill that could ‘help the monarchy survive’ after ‘years perfecting’ it
The Princess of Wales' has reportedly shown signs of having worked on this for 'years' and it could now be 'muscle memory'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The iconic gifts Prince William was given for George, Charlotte and Louis during NYC trip
Prince William was given some classic NYC style gifts to take home for George, Charlotte and Louis
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The huge baby moment Kate and William practised at home before Prince George was even born in order to avoid a mistake in front of the world
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure they were fully prepped for Prince George's arrival
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William hints at dreamy destination for future Wales family trip during overseas visit
Prince William reportedly revealed that he'd 'love' to go here with the Princess of Wales and their children in the future...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has got Kate Middleton eager for more of this homemade delicacy
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has been revealed by an unlikely source - and it's a rather wholesome classic English beverage
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince George’s heartbreak as family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches this life milestone
Prince George’s family trips could potentially mean a big switch up in just a few years' time if he follows in Prince William's footsteps
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how she suffered a painful injury while playing with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton had a mishap during playtime with the kids
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince George could be set for special overseas trip very soon but it might mean deciding where his loyalties lie
Prince George could potentially accompany Prince William and the Princess of Wales on their next trip to see two exciting events
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The sweet tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their cousins might continue this year
The young royals could carry on a tradition that goes back to Prince Philip this summer
By Jack Slater Published