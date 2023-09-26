Prince George's normal hobby that allows him to be anonymously unroyal

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George's super normal hobby was previously revealed by Prince William - and it might allow him to embrace anonymity from his royal destiny.

Prince William once revealed his eldest son Prince George's love for video games, admitting he and Kate Middleton have to monitor his screen time.

It's likely that young George is a fan of games such as Fortnite, where he will be able to play anonymously with other players online.

Despite being the heir to the throne and second in the royal line of succession after his father, Prince William, 10-year-old Prince George is much like any other boy his age.

The future monarch attends Lambrook School in Berkshire where he is said to enjoy things like rugby, is a keen Aston Villa football supporter and is set to go on to follow in is father's footsteps and become an Eton pupil like several of his friends when it's time to head on to secondary school.

And despite having a little more attention on him than the average 10-year-old boy, Prince George is a lover of video games like plenty of 'normal' children.

Speaking during a visit to the BAFTA headquarters in London back in 2022, Prince William revealed that Prince George is 'fascinated' by gaming, so much so that the Prince and Princess of Wales have to regulate his screen time.

"At the moment it's trying to regulate the gaming... monitoring screen time. Got to be careful of that," Prince William shared, giving an insight into the home life of the Wales family, who now reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Adding that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have expressed an interest but that Prince George is the biggest gamer of the three, William continued, "They're fascinated by it. George particularly. He's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment but they love the films."

And if Prince George is a Fortnite player like many children his age, it's likely he enjoys the added benefit of being able to play anonymously with other players online, allowing him to feel totally free of his royal identity.

It's also been reported that Prince George has another slightly more risky interest that has left his mother Princess Catherine feeling a little uneasy.

It's been said that George wanted to give martial arts a try, although royal expert Neil Sean reported that mum wasn't as enthusiastic.

"This is something that apparently Prince George has taken very much to heart. He likes the idea of, you know, basically looking after himself," the commentator told MyLondon, adding, "Catherine is a little bit concerned."

Meanwhile, Prince William was reportedly all for it, with Neil continuing to explain, "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales thinks this will be good character building, good for him to have that sort of independence."