The opportunity Princess Charlotte is getting at school that Kate Middleton never had - and she's really proud of her

Princess Charlotte is getting stuck into something Kate wasn't able to try at school

Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

The Princess of Wales has revealed the opportunities that Princess Charlotte is enjoying at school that she never had during her appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast. 

During Princess Anne's and the Prince and Princess of Wales's appearance on Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne's podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Princess Catherine revealed that Princess Charlotte is flourishing when it comes to sport at school. 

And despite being a huge sports lover herself who is partial to tennis, running and hitting the gym, Kate admitted that she wasn't able to enjoy games like rugby and football at school like Charlotte has the chance to. 

Sharing that she is thrilled to see eight-year-old Charlotte and other young girls getting involved in plenty of sport, the future Queen Consort admitted that football and rugby "weren't school sports" when she was "growing up". 

Revealing that Princess Charlotte is able to get stuck in on the pitch at Lambrook School in Berkshire, proud mum Princess Catherine said, "Charlotte’s playing both the sports now, and it’s really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now."

The surprise royal episode of the podcast also heard Princess Catherine share details of her slightly more extreme hobby that Prince William isn't so on board with himself. 

Confessing that taking a dip in the chilliest water she can find gives her a real thrill, much to William's horror, Kate shared, "Cold swimming - the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying], 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining."

"I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."

