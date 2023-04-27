Queen Letizia of Spain adds color-pop accessories to bright white two-piece and honestly, we're obsessed with the flawless look!

Queen Letizia of Spain expertly accessorized her all-white two-piece by adding a brilliant pop of color with blue accessories.

Queen Letizia stepped out in a monochrome white co-ord to attend an event in the Spanish capital, brightening up the dazzling look with bright pops of blue.

Not only did she opt for blue heels and a matching handbag, but even the gemstones in her jewelry pieces coordinated with the color choice.

During a solo trip to the ninth 'European Conference on Tobacco or Health' in Madrid, Spain, Queen Letizia stunned the crowds in a dazzling white two-piece look.

Queen Letizia has been making headlines for her stunning outfits just lately. From her beautiful polka dot dress to her recent ditsy-print pink dress, to say we're obsessed with the royal's sense of style would be an understatement.

The brilliant white outfit, so crisp in both its color and waist-cinching fit, was, unsurprisingly thanks to its fabulous form, tailor-made for the royal by the Royal Palace's dressmaker last year.

Queen Letizia has been spotted in the look before, first stepping out in the stunning outfit during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid back in March 2022. We can understand why the royal wanted to get back into this outfit. The elegant white satin blouse matches perfectly with the midi skirt, which features two dramatic statement side splits.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Madison Satin Midi Dress in Ivory, £159 ($200) | Ghost (opens in new tab) Made using sustainable EcoVero heavy satin, this vintage-inspired dress boasts puffed shoulders, fabric-covered buttons, and reserved three-quarter-length sleeves.

While the skirt and blouse combo is absolutely stunning, the main attraction of this look is undoubtedly Queen Letizia's brilliant choice to accessorize with pops of color.

She opted to pair the look with a pair of dainty sky-blue slingback heels, a pair of shoes she has been spotted in many times before. The heels are by the Spanish shoe brand Magrit (opens in new tab), one of the most respected names in the Spanish shoe industry - the brand has been making shoes loved by the Spanish Royal Family since 1929.

The exact pair of heels Letizia opted for are not currently available to buy but there are many similar styles in the same stunning sky blue shade on the market from both high street and high-end labels.

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Cecily Pointed Court Shoes, £168 ($285) |Reiss (opens in new tab) The Cecily Pointed Court Shoes are a sleek staple with refined detailing that will add interest to any outfit. While a pleated design on the front adds nuance, the think ankle strap and understated side profile makes the style incredibly adaptable for any occasion.

(opens in new tab) Cass 95 Smoky Blue Suede and Etched Patent Leather Pumps, £575 ($775) | Jimmy Choo (opens in new tab) Crafted in a stunning smoky blue suede, the Cass 95 heels are a timeless classic. Adding interest with etched patent leather panels and a sharp pointed toe, Jimmy Choo have created a modern yet classically elegant style.

Carrying the sky blue shade through the rest of her look, Letizia opted for a clutch bag - one of the best handbag trends for 2023 (opens in new tab).

The royal accessorized with a gorgeous pair of silver statement earrings that each boasted an oversized drop-down detail of brilliant blue gemstones. The glimmering drop-down gems were further highlighted by the dazzling white and blue diamonds dotted around the edge of each chunky hoop to create a sparkling statement.