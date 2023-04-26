Queen Letizia of Spain's rouched ditsy-print pink dress is the best floral look we've seen all year

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in a stunning pink floral dress proving she can literally pull off any trend.

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in a dress with a gorgeous ditsy floral print.

The pink floral look is the perfect go-to for spring and we're obsessed with the refined silhouette.

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for her second day attending the literature awards with King Felipe in a stunning pink floral-print dress giving royal fans yet more perfect spring style inspiration.

The day before, Queen Letizia attended the awards in a beautiful polka dot dress, a look she had recycled from a previous engagement, and while the dress appears vastly different from yesterday's ensemble, the two looks have a lot in common.

For her second engagement, the Spanish royal stunned the crowds in a form-fitting pink and white midi dress as she welcomed guests to the Royal Palace in Madrid. The look's billowing sleeves floated down into simple cuffed wrist bands - the exact same style of sleeves as the dress she opted for the day before.

We can see why Queen Letizia adores the sleeve style. Not only does it add a subtle pop of interest to an otherwise reserved and refined look, but it does so in the most elegant way.

The subtle waistline cinched in the dress and helped to emphasize the plunging neckline while subtle puffs on the shoulders drew attention to the stunning silhouette.

Intricate pleating on the front of the dress adds interest to the simple form while the graphic yet feminine print demands attention without overwhelming the wearer.

The ankle-length dress is made by the Spanish clothing brand, Lady Pipa (opens in new tab). The form-fitting number is their ‘Antonia’ dress and Queen Letizia opted for the bold colorway 'Terrazzo Rose'. The style is sold out in a number of sizes but some are still up for grabs. If you can't get your hands on the exact dress, there are a number of similar styles available both on the high street and in high-end stores.

Letizia opted for a pair of fuchsia slingback heels by high-end Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera (opens in new tab). The subtle crocodile textured leather paired with the angular pointed toe elevated the dress into a glamorous ensemble perfect for any party or special occasion coming up this spring.

For jewelry, the royal let the neckline of her dress do all the talking and skipped out on wearing a necklace. On her hands, she added the simple 18-carat gold ‘Amor Che Tutto Move’ yellow gold ring by the Italian lifestyle jewelry brand Coreterno (opens in new tab).

For earrings, Letizia chose a pair of glimmering drop-down pearl earrings that were the perfect style for this look. The oversized pearl and chunky chain holding them to the earring looked absolutely stunning and were allowed to shine as she styled her hair in an updo.

For her makeup, the royal kept her base looking light and natural, contrasting the bright print of her dress with a gorgeous scarlet red smokey eye darkened with black eyeliner and black mascara.