Why Kate Middleton's choice to 'sit scrunched on the floor' highlights her 'flexible and appropriate' style
Kate Middleton sat 'scrunched on the floor' at a recent engagement, showing her humility and departure from royal expectations
Kate Middleton sat 'scrunched on the floor' at a recent engagement in Sittingbourne, Kent, as she chatted with parents and children and showed her maternal nature.
- The Princess of Wales stepped out in Sittingbourne on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
- Catherine visited one of the 100 Portage service centres in the UK, which is a service for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and their families.
On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Kate Middleton transformed her look with a chic plaited up-do, a cherry red Zara blazer and pointed-toe flats as she stepped out for an engagement in Sittingbourne. The engagement was particularly close to the Princess of Wales's heart as it was in support of her charitable initiative, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
While at this engagement, Kate Middleton sat 'scrunched on the floor' as she interacted with the children and played with games with them. One body language expert has analysed the Princess's behaviour at this engagement and how she successfully showed her body language as primarily a mother, rather than a future Queen and senior member of the Royal Family.
Body language expert, Judi James, told woman&home, "It’s a testament to Kate’s ability to be immersive on some of her royal visits like this one that you have to make an effort to pick her out from all the other parents as she sits scrunched on the floor, showing the body language behaviour of a mother rather than a high-status royal."
She added that the Princess's emotional intelligence was highlighted as she read children's body language and interacted with them accordingly.
"There’s no sense of formula to her body language either. It can be easy for a royal to slip into a routine of hugs, talks and smiles but even in these short clips Kate seems to be flexible and appropriate, reading the body language of the people and the children before deciding the best responses for them, even though there are moments when she would clearly love to become even more tactile," said Judi.
The expert concluded that the Princess managed to put everyone at ease with her relaxed and informal approach at this event. "The result of these skills seem to be reflected in the body language of the parents and the children. They look relaxed and natural in an echo of Kate’s style."
Textured Double Breasted Blazer £65.99 | Zara
This gorgeous textured double-breasted blazer comes in a versatile ecru shade, with a black tone also available, and it's seriously versatile. Pair with jeans and a T-shirt for a more casual look or layer over a dress for a special occasion.
While at this engagement, Kate Middleton shared a rare insight into Prince Louis's school life in an utterly adorable moment. The Princess spoke about her son while chatting with parents, and found a unique way to connect by referencing her youngest child. Similarly, at another point in the engagement, the Princess connected with service users as Kate opened up about big pregnancy struggles in a rare moment that 'struck a chord' with people at the event.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
