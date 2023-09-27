Crown Princess Mary of Denmark pairs military blazer with a floor-length dress and a stunning slicked half-up do

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Mary's military ensemble and sleek hairstyle were the perfect combination as the Royal Family of Denmark gathered for an important engagement.

On September 26, the Danish Royal Family gathered to celebrate and award badges of honour for good service to the Danish Army.

The event takes place on the same date every year, marking the anniversary of King Christian X's birth back in 1870.

Mary, The Crown Princess of Denmark, looked wonderful in a full military ensemble on Tuesday night. The Princess joined the rest of the Danish Royal Family in awarding the badge of honour to Army personnel who have served in the armed forces for over 25 years. A post from the Danish Royal Family's Instagram showed the Royal Family dressed in proper military attire as they attended this event.

The caption of the post read in English, "The dome hall at Fredensborg Castle was in the centre of a festive table 🍽️ The occasion was something very special. For on this day in 1945 Christian 10. (on his birthday) The badge of honour for good service to the Army🎖️ The medal is awarded to Army personnel who have had 25 years of service in the Armed Forces, and it is awarded only on this day every year."

For the engagement, the princess wore the Official Armed Forces Mess Uniform for Women which included a chic floor-length black gown and a cinched blazer that highlighted the Princess's waist.

Adding her own spin to the ensemble, Mary wore a Louis Vuitton black satin clutch, a pair of Manolo Blahnik gold leather pointed-toe pumps, and a pair of gold and diamond earrings with winter frost designs and detailing.

Fans loved this look on the Princess and many took to social media to complement her beautiful ensemble. "CP Mary looks stunning in a uniform!" said one commenter. "MARY IN UNIFORM 🤯😍" said another. "Mary looks fantastic 👏," added yet another fan.

Fans also loved that a sausage dog was included in one of the videos posted by the Royal Family. "The sausage roll is the best in that video 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳," said one commenter. "I love the dog is included 🐶," said another. "Love the weenie!" a third added.