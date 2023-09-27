Crown Princess Mary of Denmark pairs military blazer with a floor-length dress and a stunning slicked half-up do
Princess Mary's military ensemble and sleek hairstyle was the perfect formal look as she attended an engagement at Fredensborg Castle
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Mary's military ensemble and sleek hairstyle were the perfect combination as the Royal Family of Denmark gathered for an important engagement.
- On September 26, the Danish Royal Family gathered to celebrate and award badges of honour for good service to the Danish Army.
- The event takes place on the same date every year, marking the anniversary of King Christian X's birth back in 1870.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton’s valuable skill that could ‘help the monarchy survive’ after ‘years perfecting’ it.
Mary, The Crown Princess of Denmark, looked wonderful in a full military ensemble on Tuesday night. The Princess joined the rest of the Danish Royal Family in awarding the badge of honour to Army personnel who have served in the armed forces for over 25 years. A post from the Danish Royal Family's Instagram showed the Royal Family dressed in proper military attire as they attended this event.
The caption of the post read in English, "The dome hall at Fredensborg Castle was in the centre of a festive table 🍽️ The occasion was something very special. For on this day in 1945 Christian 10. (on his birthday) The badge of honour for good service to the Army🎖️ The medal is awarded to Army personnel who have had 25 years of service in the Armed Forces, and it is awarded only on this day every year."
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
For the engagement, the princess wore the Official Armed Forces Mess Uniform for Women which included a chic floor-length black gown and a cinched blazer that highlighted the Princess's waist.
Adding her own spin to the ensemble, Mary wore a Louis Vuitton black satin clutch, a pair of Manolo Blahnik gold leather pointed-toe pumps, and a pair of gold and diamond earrings with winter frost designs and detailing.
BB Gold Nappa Leather Pointed Toe Pumps, £595.00 | Manolo Blahnik
A classic design from the brand. Manolo Blahnik himself once said, "Every season I explore and aim to achieve the perfect shape and cut for my court shoe. I first designed the ‘BB’, which is named after Brigitte Bardot, one of my greatest inspirations, in 2008 and it became a classic. It’s a good shoe for every occasion."
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
Fans loved this look on the Princess and many took to social media to complement her beautiful ensemble. "CP Mary looks stunning in a uniform!" said one commenter. "MARY IN UNIFORM 🤯😍" said another. "Mary looks fantastic 👏," added yet another fan.
Fans also loved that a sausage dog was included in one of the videos posted by the Royal Family. "The sausage roll is the best in that video 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳," said one commenter. "I love the dog is included 🐶," said another. "Love the weenie!" a third added.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
King Charles to bring ‘more changes’ to Royal Family as he puts ‘twist’ on late Queen Elizabeth’s traditions
Former royal butler Grant Harrold gave some insider info about some of the Palace's changes
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
I tried badminton for the first time in 30 years - and I can’t believe the benefits
Picking up badminton for beginners is easy, writer and new convert Susan Griffin says, after picking up a racquet for the first time in three decades
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt, sapphire blue wide-leg trousers and subtle waist belt is officially one of the most wearable royal looks!
Crown Princess Mary’s crisp white shirt and statement blue trousers was not only a beautiful combination but one we’re eager to recreate...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Crown Princess Mary stuns in striking midnight blue gown - but it's her sentimental tiara we love most!
Crown Princess Mary stunned in a blue sparkling gown as she joined other Danish royals to celebrate the King's Golden Jubilee
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s made our occasion-wear wishlist!
Crown Princess Mary's blue dress features intricate pleating and an elegant silhouette we can't get enough of for special occasions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train is a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!
Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress was a magnificent outfit for King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden's Golden Jubilee celebrations
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Mary's floral midi skirt and chic black detailed blouse is the perfect end-of-summer ensemble
Princess Mary's floral midi skirt and detailed blouse were a chic yet understated look as the Princess attended an important engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's Nike Air Max trainers are too cool for school
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary swapped regal glamour for sporty casuals for a very special reason
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Mary stuns in ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers
Princess Mary's cocoa brown linen trousers and cream blouse ensemble was the perfect look for transitioning from summer to autumn
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals make a serious statement at anniversary celebrations
Crown Princess Mary went bold in bright red with caramel-toned accessories for a special visit to Christiansfeld
By Emma Shacklock Published