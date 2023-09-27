Crown Princess Mary of Denmark pairs military blazer with a floor-length dress and a stunning slicked half-up do

Princess Mary's military ensemble and sleek hairstyle was the perfect formal look as she attended an engagement at Fredensborg Castle

Princess Mary's military ensemble
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Princess Mary's military ensemble and sleek hairstyle were the perfect combination as the Royal Family of Denmark gathered for an important engagement.

Mary, The Crown Princess of Denmark, looked wonderful in a full military ensemble on Tuesday night. The Princess joined the rest of the Danish Royal Family in awarding the badge of honour to Army personnel who have served in the armed forces for over 25 years. A post from the Danish Royal Family's Instagram showed the Royal Family dressed in proper military attire as they attended this event.

The caption of the post read in English, "The dome hall at Fredensborg Castle was in the centre of a festive table 🍽️ The occasion was something very special. For on this day in 1945 Christian 10. (on his birthday) The badge of honour for good service to the Army🎖️ The medal is awarded to Army personnel who have had 25 years of service in the Armed Forces, and it is awarded only on this day every year."

For the engagement, the princess wore the Official Armed Forces Mess Uniform for Women which included a chic floor-length black gown and a cinched blazer that highlighted the Princess's waist. 

Adding her own spin to the ensemble, Mary wore a Louis Vuitton black satin clutch, a pair of Manolo Blahnik gold leather pointed-toe pumps, and a pair of gold and diamond earrings with winter frost designs and detailing.

Fans loved this look on the Princess and many took to social media to complement her beautiful ensemble. "CP Mary looks stunning in a uniform!" said one commenter. "MARY IN UNIFORM 🤯😍" said another. "Mary looks fantastic 👏," added yet another fan.

Fans also loved that a sausage dog was included in one of the videos posted by the Royal Family. "The sausage roll is the best in that video 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳," said one commenter. "I love the dog is included 🐶," said another. "Love the weenie!" a third added.

