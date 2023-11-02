Kate Middleton just wore a statement tartan number and the flared jeans of dreams in Scotland

On 2 November, Kate Middleton stepped out in the most stylish ensemble of a chic quilted green shacket (aka, one of the best winter coats), a pair of new dark flare jeans, and a chic pair of platform boots while visiting Scotland.

Kate Middleton's style renaissance as of late has been giving us major autumn outfit inspiration, to say the least. Even just one day ago, on 1 November, she was out and about on a "dad walk" in Arnos Grove in London wearing a chic striped sweater, with new chunky boots and flared bootcut jeans, totally embracing autumn coziness.

Today, however, the Princess upped the ante on her fall chic spectrum, proving that she might just be our ultimate autumn fashion inspiration as she stepped out with Prince William in Scotland for a charity event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reiss Thea Leather Chelsea Boots View at Reiss RRP: £198 | Stand tall this season in these classic leather boots from Reiss this autumn and winter. Loved by Kate herself, who has her very own pair in brown. M&S M&S Eva Bootcut Jeans View at M&S RRP: £25 |These M&S Eva jeans have an elegant bootcut shape with a flattering high waist and come in an ankle grazer length. The stretchy fabric and soft denim make these lovely to wear, whatever you pair them with. Noa Noa Carrie Check Jacket View at John Lewis RRP: £87 | The epitome of versatile styling, this shacket from Noa Noa sits at the hips for practical coverage, just like Kate Middleton

We are totally enamored by this autumn outfit, which starts with a statement tartan green shacket - a wardrobe staple that will prove to be eternally useful across cold-weather months.

Underneath the shacket, she opted for a navy blue rollneck - another staple piece that Kate is often seen wearing in cold weather months, even in years prior. To match, she chose a pair of dark subtly flared jeans, akin to the ones she wore yesterday while in London, which of course matched perfectly with her cozy autumn vibe.

Additionally, she wore a pair of practical yet chic Chelsea boots from Reiss with her outfit today that boasted a universally fashionable dark brown leather - the same boots she wore for her outing in London yesterday. The re-wearing of these boots also just further proves that Kate is committed to sustainable fashion as of late, rewearing clothes instead of buying all new pieces, but rewearing them in a way that makes them look fresh. What can't she do?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On her shacket, she also wore a red poppy pin, which Prince William also boasted for the day, and this pin holds over a century of royal significance. Every November, the royals wear these red poppy pins commemorate military members who have died in wars, and they've been wearing them since 1921.

The couple visited Scotland today to show their support for rural communities and those working who help provide mental health support to young people, furthering William and Kate's efforts to spread mental health awareness among the youth, specifically through access to the outdoors and practical learning.