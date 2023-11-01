Kate Middleton embraces autumn cosiness with bootcut jeans, Breton jumper and chunky boots - and we have a feeling you’ll love it just as much as us!

Kate embraced autumn cosiness with bootcut jeans, a striped jumper and chunky boots and we have a feeling you’ll love this look just as much as us!

Princess Anne might be best known amongst the Royal Family’s senior members for her love of practical clothing for every season but the Princess of Wales has just proved that she's totally on board with this approach to dressing too. The future Queen Consort loves her practical raincoat from Troy London, but for her latest engagement on 1st November she wore a slightly different outerwear option with one of the most snuggly autumnal looks.

Kate embraced the season’s popular outfit choice of a jumper and jeans and when it comes to the best jumpers, her Breton striped one was a brilliant option for a chilly and rainy day.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

& Other Stories Striped Sweater Visit Site RRP: £65 | Featuring jacquard stripes in a nautical pattern across the chest and arms, this stunning striped jumper is a great autumn/winter staple. M&S Eva Bootcut Jeans Visit Site RRP: £25 |These M&S Eva jeans have an elegant bootcut shape with a flattering high waist and come in an ankle grazer length. The stretchy fabric and soft denim make these lovely to wear, whatever you pair them with. John Lewis & Partners Cleated Sole Boots Visit Site RRP: £129 |Made from leather, these biker boots have a detailed lace-up front with ski hooks for adjustability as well as zipper entry. The chunky soles offer traction and these would look lovely with trousers, jeans or dresses.

Stepping out in Arnos Grove in London, the Princess of Wales visited “Dadvengers” - a community for fathers and their children. She took part in a Dad Walk in the local park and then met members of the group in the Arnos Arms to highlight the important role dads play in their children’s early years.

For this special visit which featured an outdoor element Kate opted for a crew-neck, relaxed fit jumper under her khaki waterproof jacket. Featuring a background of white with black Breton stripes, this was a lovely way to add detail into her look whilst keeping it more low-key and cosy. The ribbed cuffs of the jumper were sometimes seen rolled up at this engagement as Kate adapted her look to the activities and this also made the outfit seem more fun and less formal.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Usually a fan of slim-fitting jeans, for this first engagement back after half-term Kate made another relaxed choice and went for a pair of bootcut dark blue wash jeans. Darker denim is especially popular in the colder months and the more casual cut looked gorgeous with her jumper loosely tucked in.

She finished off her super autumnal look with chunky-soled boots that are a radical departure from her sleek court shoe heels and heeled knee-high boots she often wears in winter. They featured an almond-shaped toe and thicker sole perfect for gripping the ground in damp weather.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate’s autumn cosy look was polished yet relaxed for this day in Arnos Grove and in-keeping with this her long brunette hair was in loose waves around her shoulders and her make-up was fresh and glowy.

This look was not only stunning but also incredibly easy for royal fashion fans to recreate as whether or not you prefer a different cut of jeans, the combination of a pair of dark wash jeans, cleated boots and a striped jumper is utterly timeless and the colour palettes can be shifted to suit what works for you and your existing wardrobe staple.