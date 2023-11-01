Kate Middleton embraces autumn cosiness with bootcut jeans, Breton jumper and chunky boots - and we have a feeling you’ll love it just as much as us!
The Princess of Wales just wore one of the most versatile royal looks this autumn and it's go easy to recreate at home!
Kate embraced autumn cosiness with bootcut jeans, a striped jumper and chunky boots and we have a feeling you’ll love this look just as much as us!
Princess Anne might be best known amongst the Royal Family’s senior members for her love of practical clothing for every season but the Princess of Wales has just proved that she's totally on board with this approach to dressing too. The future Queen Consort loves her practical raincoat from Troy London, but for her latest engagement on 1st November she wore a slightly different outerwear option with one of the most snuggly autumnal looks.
Kate embraced the season’s popular outfit choice of a jumper and jeans and when it comes to the best jumpers, her Breton striped one was a brilliant option for a chilly and rainy day.
& Other Stories
RRP: £65 | Featuring jacquard stripes in a nautical pattern across the chest and arms, this stunning striped jumper is a great autumn/winter staple.
M&S
RRP: £25 |These M&S Eva jeans have an elegant bootcut shape with a flattering high waist and come in an ankle grazer length. The stretchy fabric and soft denim make these lovely to wear, whatever you pair them with.
John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £129 |Made from leather, these biker boots have a detailed lace-up front with ski hooks for adjustability as well as zipper entry. The chunky soles offer traction and these would look lovely with trousers, jeans or dresses.
Stepping out in Arnos Grove in London, the Princess of Wales visited “Dadvengers” - a community for fathers and their children. She took part in a Dad Walk in the local park and then met members of the group in the Arnos Arms to highlight the important role dads play in their children’s early years.
For this special visit which featured an outdoor element Kate opted for a crew-neck, relaxed fit jumper under her khaki waterproof jacket. Featuring a background of white with black Breton stripes, this was a lovely way to add detail into her look whilst keeping it more low-key and cosy. The ribbed cuffs of the jumper were sometimes seen rolled up at this engagement as Kate adapted her look to the activities and this also made the outfit seem more fun and less formal.
Usually a fan of slim-fitting jeans, for this first engagement back after half-term Kate made another relaxed choice and went for a pair of bootcut dark blue wash jeans. Darker denim is especially popular in the colder months and the more casual cut looked gorgeous with her jumper loosely tucked in.
She finished off her super autumnal look with chunky-soled boots that are a radical departure from her sleek court shoe heels and heeled knee-high boots she often wears in winter. They featured an almond-shaped toe and thicker sole perfect for gripping the ground in damp weather.
Kate’s autumn cosy look was polished yet relaxed for this day in Arnos Grove and in-keeping with this her long brunette hair was in loose waves around her shoulders and her make-up was fresh and glowy.
This look was not only stunning but also incredibly easy for royal fashion fans to recreate as whether or not you prefer a different cut of jeans, the combination of a pair of dark wash jeans, cleated boots and a striped jumper is utterly timeless and the colour palettes can be shifted to suit what works for you and your existing wardrobe staple.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
The ‘vibrant addition’ to King Charles’s Christmas plans he would be ‘heartless’ not to invite
Royal expert Jennie Bond had some inside info about who may and may not be getting invited to the royal Christmas traditions this year
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The Royal Family member set to make major TV appearance to help launch new campaign
She will be appearing on a special episode of a hit ITV show and will share her personal story on TV for the first time
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton ‘had her heart set on’ this wedding look but ended up ‘compromising’ after royal hints
The Princess of Wales reportedly had another hairstyle in mind for her big day that was her 'favourite' way to wear her hair...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's timeless autumn staple that you probably have in your wardrobe already, revealed by a fashion expert
This Parisian chic staple is a go-to for Princess Catherine
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
James Middleton and wife Alizée welcome first baby as Middleton family grows
The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law have been photographed pushing a pram in London's Notting Hill
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that Kate Middleton doesn’t wear - and we need a pair right now!
Princess Eugenie's shared several pictures that revealed her love for this iconic trainer brand though we've not seen Kate wear them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s back-in-the-day staple boots need to make their way into your wardrobe this autumn
The Princess of Wales used to really favour this chic boot style and it's stood the test of time as she still wears it to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Reiss blazer is finally back in stock and we need it for autumn layering
Don't walk, run - Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is finally available to shop...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton interrupts half-term break with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to share comforting message
The Princess of Wales has taken time out of her half-term break with her children to post a personal message we can all relate to
By Emma Shacklock Published