Kate Middleton's Barbour jacket and Reiss boots are so countryside chic - and perfect for rainy Storm Ciaran

Kate Middleton's Reiss boots and Barbour jacket were the perfect waterproof style as the Princess of Wales stepped out for a wholesome engagement.

On November 1st, the Princess of Wales attended an engagement in Arnos Grove in North London. The Princess met with members of the 'Dadvengers' to learn about their group for fathers in the local community as part of her Early Childhood Campaign.

For this outdoor event that involved a walk and a pub visit, the Princess was snapped in a quintessentially British look. Kate wore the Edith jacket from Barbour’s collaboration with fashion model and designer Alexa Chung. Although this is no longer in stock by the brand, the Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket is still available to purchase. She also wore a pair of chocolate brown Chelsea boots from Reiss and her go-to favourite pair of jeans from Mother.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reiss Boots 'Thea' Leather Chelsea Boots Visit Site RRP: £198 | Reiss. The black version of the exact Chelsea boots worn by the Princess. Sadly the chocolate version of her boots are currently out of stock. Barbour Jacket Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket Visit Site RRP: £229.00 |Barbour. Much like the Princess of Wales' Edith Jacket from Barbour's Alexa Chung limited collection. This is a classic fit and very similar to Kate's look. Kate's go-to jeans The Mid Rise Dazzler Ankle Visit Site RRP: £270 | Mother. In inky dark blue denim, Mother's most popular mid-rise jeans have a straight leg with an ankle-length inseam and a clean hem.

A post shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@earlychildhood) A photo posted by on

The community group that Kate met with focuses on the importance of fathers taking an active role in their children's lives. The fathers within the community also work on supporting fellow dads with online and in-person meetups - such as the Dad Walk that the Princess took part in.

Per Hello! Kate spoke about the importance of this group during the engagement. "I think the thing is raising the importance of family time and the role dads are playing in raising kids. Through what you guys are doing the kids are seeing the importance of socialising and getting together," she said.