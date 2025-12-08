The three interior design tips we're taking from Stacey Dooley's chic kitchen renovation

It's not the first time Stacey Dooley has caught our attention with her timeless yet unique decor decisions. This time, it's her chic stripped-back kitchen with enviable light fixtures.

Despite favouring a simpler interior style, the documentary maker is a master at making a home feel cosy. We've seen this with her beautifully styled living room and now her thoughtfully designed kitchen-diner.

Stacey shared her recently renovated space on Instagram @sjdooley, thanking Samuel Neal Kitchens for the finished design. And as always, we were seriously impressed.

Stacey Dooley's chic minimalist kitchen: design notes

Not only is Stacey way ahead of the lighting trends with the two statement chandeliers, both in the kitchen and above the dining room, but there's also a clear priority for natural light, too. We've consulted a kitchen expert to explore what design features are most notable for inspiration....

Enhancing natural light: "One of the most striking successes of this design is how it enhances the already bright, open-plan room. By keeping the upper half of the walls clear and uncluttered, natural light washes uninterrupted across the space," explains Mike Biddulph, Founder of bespoke kitchen company Goldfinch. "This restraint allows the architectural detailing — tall ceilings, deep cornices, and the generous windows — to take centre stage."

Striking marble worktops and splashback: Opting for a statement countertop is a great way to add personality to your space, even when it's a relatively minimalist room like this one. "The marble splashback is especially clever. Instead of stopping where splashbacks usually end, it gently turns into a linear shelf, eliminating the need for upper cabinets," starts Mike.

He goes on to explain that this not only creates a sense of space, making the room feel taller, but it also adds sculptural impact. "The continuous stone line adds drama without overwhelming the room," Mike says. This is a great option if you're trying to make your small kitchen look bigger.

Use of rich wooden surfaces: The last design choice we'll be taking inspiration from is the rich timber tones that Dooley has chosen for the cabinet doors. Designed without handles, they are a modern touch, but thanks to the wood tone, they don't look out of place in the time-honoured home. "The deep, warm timber fronts are a standout choice. They mirror the integrity of the home’s period joinery while maintaining a modern, unfussy aesthetic. It’s a beautiful balance: classic in tone, contemporary in execution," echoes Mike.

If you're looking to try some of these kitchen trends and would love to have a space reminiscent of Stacey's, Mike has some advice.

"If you want to achieve something similar, we’d recommend choosing highly veined stone such as real marble, porcelain or high-end quartz with dramatic veining which adds instant luxury," he starts.

Get the look

"Working with smaller custom kitchen makers enables you to choose materials that aren’t found with cheaper off-the-shelf kitchens, and gives you flexibility in maximising your room's shape, room’s architectural features and budget - custom worktops and white goods are often more cost effective and with a greater choice when going through a smaller joinery company," he continues.

Mike recommends keeping your colour palette grounded by pairing deep timber grains with warm neutral walls and statement lighting. This will help you achieve a calm yet elevated feel, regardless of the exact design you choose.

While we're all for following the key interior trends, finding inspiration in celebrity homes is a great way of seeing more unique tastes in action.

"Stacey’s kitchen is proof that thoughtful materiality, clever spatial planning and respect for period character can produce a space that feels both rich and quietly confident. It’s a brilliant example of how contemporary bespoke craftsmanship can sit harmoniously within a heritage home," finishes Mike.