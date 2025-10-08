Stacey Dooley's living room shows how to make a large space feel cosy – 4 styling tricks to steal
It can be hard to make a spacious home feel cosy, who knew our favourite documentary maker would have the tips to help change that
Now autumn is officially here and the leaves have started falling, many of us will be looking to make our homes feel cosy and warm. However, when you've got tall ceilings, neutral colour palettes and empty floor space, that can feel a little challenging.
Whether you're a die-hard minimaluxe fan or have been blessed with a larger-than-life house, making it feel homely can be quite difficult. Which is why it caught our eye when we spotted how documentary maker Stacey Dooley has styled her large living room.
You needn't change everything to make your home cosy, instead we recommend stealing these styling tricks from Stacey.
Stacey Dooley's living room proves that large rooms can be cosy
Sharing a post on her Instagram @sjdooley, Stacey gushed over how much she loved cosy season, and we couldn't agree more with her. Now is the time to try out transformative autumn decor ideas to make your spaces as inviting as possible.
The first styling tip we're taking from Stacey's chic home is the sheepskin rugs. Layering rugs over carpet is an often overlooked way of not only making your room look warmer but feel warmer too. That's why the cold seasons are the ideal time to try out different rug trends and see what works for your space.
Speaking of overlooked, a high-quality blackout blind should never be underestimated, especially in a space with high ceilings and windows. If you want to warm your home for less, then investing in properly fitting window fixtures should be a priority. Plus, it helps block out any pesky light for those early evening movie marathons.
Of course, what is a cosy space without warm, subtle layered lighting? The lighting trends will always be awash with warm-toned ambient lighting, and the spherical lamp in Stacey's living room is a great example of that. No matter what your space's colour palette is, you can immediately warm it up with a warmer light colour temperature.
Another styling element we simply couldn't ignore is the set of Togo sofas, which have been a key sofa trend for a couple of years now. While the originals have a hefty price tag, there are endless low-slung alternatives that provide the same relaxed look and feel. Although the tiny version for Stacey's daughter is undeniably chic.
So, if you're looking to transform your living room ahead of the colder months, take a leaf out of Stacey's book and add some cosy touches.
Shop the look
Cosy rugs
RRP: £35 | A great way to make your space feel warm and welcoming is to add soft furnishings like rugs. These sheepskin rugs are the height of luxury and look exactly like Stacey's.
Spherical lamp
RRP: £20 | Warm your space up with this globe table lamp, perfect for those autumn evenings on the sofa. It's made from frosted white glass with a gloss finish, so the light will be diffused, making it even more cosy.
low-slung seating
RRP:
£1249 NOW £899 | This sofa oozes luxury with its deep, rich brown hue similar to Stacey's pair of Togo sofas. It combines a few of the most popular sofa trends and is perfect for upping the cosiness in your living room.
Once you've got your living room feeling just right for the autumn and winter months ahead, why not make your bedroom feel cosy too? It's a space that should be relaxing and inviting, so taking time to make it that way will make the seasonal changes that much easier.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
