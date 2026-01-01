We might have just found our new favourite alternative for UGG Tasmans – they cost less than £50

UGG Tasmans are everywhere this winter, just as they were last year, and it’s no surprise why. Cosy, easy to slip on, and working alongside every casual look you could put together, they’re an ideal winter shoe to see you through the season in comfort and style.

But when I stumbled across the new faux fur-lined mule slippers by Fat Face on the M&S website, I knew I’d found an ideal alternative to my favourite Tasmans. Whether you’re struggling to get your hands on a pair because they’re always sold out, or their £115 price tag is putting you off, these high street slippers are on hand to save the day.

With a cosy, faux-fur lining, suede-look uppers and sweet stitched detailing bringing textural interest to the design, these Fat Face slip-ons look so similar to the certified UGG style. They’re not an exact match, as they don't have the Tasman's iconic braided detailing, but it's close enough match to give you the look for less.

Shop Fat Face Alternative for UGG Tasman

If there ever was a time to invest in the best slippers, it's now – though Tasman and Tasman-style slippers have rightfully won outdoor shoe status. January brings with it the desire to cosy up in comfortable and laid-back outfits, meaning mules with cosy linings like this Fat Face pair are great to have on hand in your winter capsule wardrobe.

As the Fat Face mules are half the price of the UGG Tasman, there are some differences between the two shoes. The Tasman design is made with real suede and boasts a lush sheepskin interior. The Fat Face pair, however, are made from faux suede, and its lining is made from faux fur.

This doesn’t impact its look or its cosiness, and when it comes to wearing them, look at how to style UGG Tasmans for inspiration. Their versatile taupe shade means they go with everything and anything, from your favourite jeans to tailored trousers for a cosy, office look, and the minimal design is effortlessly chic. So, while we know from our Tasman slippers review that the real deal UGGs are definitely worth the money, you can’t go wrong by saving a few pennies with the Fat Face pair.