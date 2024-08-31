5 effortlessly chic ways to style UGG Tasmans for autumn, no matter the weather

Unbeatably comfortable and stylish, they will become your most worn footwear this season

composite of three street style shots of women wearing ugg tasmans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There's nothing better than a pair of shoes that offers the comfort of slippers with unbeatable style credentials, which is why figuring out how to style UGG Tasmans is essential for the season ahead.

Every autumn capsule wardrobe should contain multiple pairs of reliable footwear, but some outfits call for something a little more unique and cosy than chunky boots or leather trainers. A new trend emerged last winter with the arrival off the UGG Tasman slip-on silhouette that was spotted on the feet of fashion fans everywhere, and it's showing no signs of disappearing any time soon.

Despite their comfortable appeal and casual appearance, they're surprisingly easy to dress up and wear out of the house when you have a few foolproof outfit formulas up your sleeve. This is how we're wearing ours for this autumn to make them work for a multitude of occasions when cosiness calls.

How to style UGG Tasmans for autumn

Tasmans were originally designed to be a pair of the best slippers, made from sheepskin lining and an UGGpure™ wool insole for snugness and comfort. However, the firm outsole means that they can be worn out and about too - and who doesn't want to keep their slippers on all day long?

Following on from the popularity of Birkenstock Bostons and other clog-style shoes in recent years, it's no surprise that the fashion crowd can't get enough of the Tasman. If you've already mastered how to style Birkenstock clogs, you can use a lot of the same styling tricks with UGGs too.

A purchase that can really take you everywhere, they make for one of the best seasonal investments that will more than earn their keep in your collection.

How to style UGG Tasmans with loungewear

UGG Tasman in Chestnut
UGG Tasman in Chestnut

By far the most popular Tasman style is the original design in the chestnut colourway. Neutral and sleek, they're the ultimate everyday slip-on that you won't want to take off.

Lululemon Oversized Cropped Crew
Lululemon Oversized Cropped Crew

An oversized sweatshirt can be worn with everything and anything in your year-round capsule wardrobe and this hue goes beautifully with brown Tasmans. Equal parts relaxed and refined, it is a brilliant investment for layering.

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings

Spanx makes some of the best leggings on the market. This understated black pair offers stretch and an opaque finish that makes them ideal for wearing at home or out of the house, and the form fit looks great with the rounded Tasman silhouette.

How to style UGG Tasmans with jeans

Ugg Tazz Suede Platform Slippers
UGG Tazz Suede Platform Slippers

The platform UGG Tazz boasts the same cosy credentials as the original style with a little more character - and they're a huge hit with the fashion crowd. Adding height without the discomfort of heels, they make for a trendy purchase that feel as good as they look.

Whistles Raya High Rise Straight Jeans, Dark Blue
Whistles Raya High Rise Straight Jeans

If you're after straight leg jeans outfit ideas, styling them up with a pair of Tasmans makes for the perfect autumnal look. The rounded shoe silhouette works beautifully with a wider trouser as they can obscure the slipper shape slightly, giving a clog appearance.

Bronte Cross Front Knit Jumper
Hush Bronte Cross Front Knit Jumper

We love this cross front jumper that is roomy and loose but adds some shape to your look thanks to the wrap style. Mix and match it with leggings, jeans, or even a skirt when styling your Tasmans.

How to style UGG Tasmans with a skirt

UGG Tasman in Caribou
UGG Tasman in Caribou

The beauty of Tasmans is the number of versatile colourways they are available in. Channel the fashion colour trends 2024 with a blue pair or stick to this light brown that is easier to dress up with a silky skirt for a sophisticated feel.

Maxi Satin Skirt - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket Maxi Satin Skirt

If you don't already have a minimalist slip skirt in your arsenal, now is the time to invest. Ideal for transitional weather, it is a do-it-all piece - and this one is the perfect length to have your Tasmans peeking out for a subtle statement.

Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Cos Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

There's no going wrong with a Breton top. If you're worried that shoes like Tasmans are slightly too trendy, pairing them with a timeless pattern like stripes can help to give any outfit an enduring and classic edge.

How to style UGG Tasmans for the office

UGG Tasman in Black
UGG Tasman in Black

We can admit it: we often wish we could wear slippers to the office - which is why we're adding these black Tasmans to our basket immediately. Understated and sleek thanks to the dark hue, they can easily be worn in place of loafers when opting for long trousers or a maxi dress for a similar look.

Maribelle - Black
Rixo Maribelle Blouse

Match your Tasmans to a black blouse to keep your outfit cohesive and sophisticated. This Rixo number is floaty and breathable but will look gorgeous layered with a chunky knit if you leave the collar poking out.

Animal Print Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Animal Print Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers

Hop on the leopard print trend with these wide leg trousers that boast a stretchy waistband. A wide leg trouser paired with the clog-like shape of Tasmans makes for an endlessly stylish combination, and it's easier to obscure the slipper feel without sacrificing warmth and comfort.

How to style UGG Tasmans for wet weather

UGG Tasman X Boot in Thunder Cloud
UGG Tasman X Boot in Thunder Cloud

Love Tasmans but worry how the suede upper will fare in wet weather? UGG actually makes a waterproof version that is designed for outdoor wear. This pair comes with a cosy removable sock when you want extra warmth, or keep them as simple slip-ons for everything from gardening to walking the dog on rainy days.

Boden Cargo Trousers
Boden Cargo Trousers

An autumn and winter capsule wardrobe staple, a pair of cool cargo trousers is a brilliant alternative to jeans with just as much versatility - and the military feel works wonderfully with trendy Tasmans. Dress up with a blouse and boots or team with a soft sweatshirt and your slip-ons for coffee dates.

The Renew Long Trench Coat
Everlane Renew Long Trench Coat

The hunt for the best waterproof jackets can be challenging, as it's often tricky to find a piece that is equal parts stylish and practical. But this trench is both water-resistant and water-repellent, and it has the ideal oversized silhouette that looks extra stylish with some chunky Tasmans.

Is the UGG Tasman waterproof?

The classic UGG Tasman is made from suede, meaning it is not waterproof. Therefore, we recommend you stick to wearing them when the weather is dry. However, you can use something like the UGG Protector spray to avoid any damage that water may cause.

There is also a waterproof version of the Tasman - the Tasman X boot - which has a slightly different silhouette but is fully waterproof and can withstand even the wettest weather.

Should I size up or down in the UGG Tasman?

UGG shoes tend to fit true to size, so we recommend sticking to your usual size when purchasing Tasmans. However, they don't come in half sizes, so if you are between sizes we would recommend sizing up so you have space to wear them with cosy socks throughout winter.

