32 inspirational street style shots of straight leg jeans

A pair of straight leg jeans are a denim essential and a favourite among the fashion pack. Incredibly versatile and universally flattering, this simple cut is the cooler alternative to your classic skinny jeans.

Whilst there will always be room in our wardrobe rotation for our trusty skinnies, other denim silhouettes have climbed up the fashion ladder in recent years including the best straight leg jeans. Looser than the aforementioned skinny (and therefore comfier) but not as baggy as a mom or wide-leg, straight leg jeans make the perfect in-between. Often sitting high on the waist, they fall straight down the leg for a relaxed fit. Easy to dress up or down, straight leg jeans have heaps of styling potential, making them worthy of a spot in your capsule wardrobe.

Whether you choose to pair them with a relaxed blazer or a sparkly shoe, straight leg jeans are the building block to endless styling opportunities.

32 ways to style straight leg jeans

If you’re wondering how to style straight leg jeans for every occasion, we’ve rounded up our favourite street style looks that are super easy to recreate.

1. With pops of red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give your jeans extra punch with a pop of red. The matching top, bag and shoes really help to pull the whole look together but even just one colourful piece will have an impact. Finished with a smart jacket, this is a stylish day-to-night look if you’re stuck on how to wear red.

2. With a flouncy blouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simple, yet effective, nail that nice top and a jeans combo with a flouncy blouse. The ruffle detailing adds a feminine flourish to tough denim and the dark wash keeps the look feeling polished. A dreamy date-night outfit, top it off with a cute clutch bag.

3. Try double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No longer a fashion faux pas, double denim is an achingly cool way to rock your blues. The oversized cut of this jacket keeps the look feeling relaxed. Break up the fabric with a white t-shirt and a splash of colour. Statement shoes add extra interest.

4. With distressed detailing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a casual daytime look with added edge, look to distressed detailing on your straight leg jeans. The raw hem adds a cool, unfinished look that’s perfect for showing off some statement boots too. Style with an oversized hoodie and shacket.

5. With a blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans and a blazer make for a classic combo that never fails to deliver. Sharpening up the more relaxed fit of the jeans, adding a blazer nails that smart-casual aesthetic. We love the mismatch of the striped shirt and checked blazer in this look for a fashion-forward finish.

6. With ballet flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the beauties of straight leg jeans is that they go with pretty much every kind of shoe. For a classic Parisian look, style yours with a pair of black ballet pumps, a printed cropped jacket and a Chanel bag. So chic!

7. With a camel coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another classic wardrobe essential, a camel coat brings an expensive-looking finish to your denim. A timeless look you can reach for time and time again. Lean into the casual vibe of the jeans and go for a slouchy fit and layer over a tucked-in shirt for added structure.

8. With neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst you may automatically reach for a blue wash, white jeans work well in a straight leg silhouette as the looser fit is a lot more flattering. Keep it clean in other neutrals - a brown shirt and boots and a classic trench.

9. With sequins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is a lesson on how to dress up your denim (or anything for that matter) - just add some sparkle. The oversized fit of the jacket gives the ultra-feminine look a more masculine spin. Keep the rest of your outfit simple with delicate accessories - a small grab bag and some pointed courts.

10. With fun accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessories can make or break an outfit and in this case, they definitely make it. Giving the jeans and stripy top a more playful spin, the orange fluffy bag, green shades and lime bow shoes lift the monochromatic look in an instant. We love the exposed stitching on the jeans too.

11. With a simple sweater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimalists will love this fuss-free look. Add an extra dose of luxury and opt for the best cashmere sweater and tuck it into your jeans to highlight your waist. The black jeans and matching bag and sunnies keep it pared-back and timeless.

12. With a white shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best shirts to have in your arsenal, a white shirt and straight leg jeans combo is one you’ll reach for on repeat. The voluminous sleeves add extra drama and the wrap design keeps it flattering. Delicate gold jewellery adds an elegant finish.

13. With an oversized knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Play with proportions and try going oversized with your knitwear for an effortless off-duty getup. Straight leg jeans are still relatively slim compared to a boyfriend cut so the voluminous shape won’t swap your figure. Add heels to keep it feeling sharp.

14. With a colourful trench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go for a layered look with this roll neck and trench coat pairing for a cosy winter getup that doesn’t compromise on style. Not all trench coats need to be neutral: this zesty tomato-red hue injects some serious dopamine dressing.

15. With a heeled boot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight leg jeans work well with ankle boots, especially if you opt for a cropped hem for a clever leg-lengthening trick. The coordinating printed shirt and sweater vest give this outfit extra style kudos and we love the larger collar for an extra preppy feel.

16. With a simple vest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes the most minimalist of looks are the most effective and this is a look we’re bookmarking for summer. Keep the vest skin-tight and tuck it into your jeans to show off your shape. You can add a belt for extra definition on the waist. Tan accessories complete the look.

17. With a denim blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mismatched washes of the dark jeans and the lighter blazer give this look extra depth and contrast. Minimal styling is needed - just add a simple tee and neutral accessories to break up the colours. An outfit you can rock to the office or to weekend brunch.

18. With stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to stylish tops to wear with jeans, a striped shirt is a no-brainer. The asymmetrical neckline gives this top a contemporary update. Take note and wear tucked-in to a high waist jean for a flattering fit. The studded detail adds a glamorous finish to the jeans.

19. With white boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White boots operate in the same way as your fail-safe black boots, pairing well with jeans. Perfect for in-between-season dressing when you’re not quite ready to bring out the winter stompers. The double coat adds to the effortless layered look.

20. With relaxed tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is nothing we don’t like about this outfit, from the simple black vest to the contrasting blues. A lesson in tonal dressing, try mixing in different shades of the same colour as seen here with the blazer, jeans and bag. The snake-print shoes add an unexpected twist.

21. With a padded jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best winter coats, a padded jacket is fashionable and functional and the gold tone buttons on this add a luxe finish. Paired with some sparkly heels for a cool high-low look, we’re ready to copy this from head-to-toe. Tuck in your knitwear to create more shape.

22. With big turn-ups

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your straight leg jeans are a little long, why not make a thing of it by creating a statement turn-up hem. Perfect for freshening up your look and showing off your shoes. Another double denim look we want to create, the colourful stripes really pop against the denim.

23. With loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best loafers will add instant polish to your straight leg jeans and we love this sharp getup. A clever use of all the wardrobe basics, from the denim shirt to the crisp white tee, the flash of the white socks pull the whole thing together with ease.

24. With all-black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes you need your jeans to take centre stage and this outfit does just that. Styled simply with a black turtleneck and longline cardigan, the light-wash denim really packs a punch. The embellished sandals render this look dinner date ready.

25. With a waistcoat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Waistcoats are certainly back on the fashion agenda and the denim fabric gives the usually-stuffy piece a more laid-back aesthetic. Styled with cream accessories for an uncomplicated finish, throw on a white shirt underneath if you need an extra layer.

26. With a puff sleeve top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lean into the retro appeal of the 90s straight leg jean with a puff sleeve top to create a flattering balance. The monochrome stripe on this beauty keeps it timeless and the shoulder-grazing earrings add extra pizazz. An easy combo to have on rotation.

27. With a belted jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re not sure what we love more, the printed jacket or the Barbie pink boots. A cute look you can bring out every spring, the built-in-belt helps to highlight the waist for a flattering silhouette. Layer over a roll neck, or a simple tee in warmer weather. The pink accessories keep it feeling fresh and feminine.

28. With metallic heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight leg jeans are super easy to dress up for the evening and a pair of metallic heels is your fast-track way to ensure your denim is party-ready. Subtle and sophisticated, the monochrome jacket and coordinating floral bag keep it classic, yet modern. Not to mention that fresh white mani too.

29. With a cosy knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that the straight leg jean goes with just about every silhouette, this classic fair isle knit and indigo jean pairing is one to duplicate all winter long. Cosy, without compromising on style, the black pointed boots and overcoat add the perfect finishing touch.

30. With a leather jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic, with a rock ’n’ roll edge, leather and denim are a dreamy combination. The oversized fit of the jacket gives it a cool borrowed-from-the-boys look whilst heeled boots add a touch of femininity. No need to go OTT with accessories here - the black top and gold chain necklace keep the attention firmly on the jacket and jeans.

31. With a statement shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight leg jeans make a great canvas for bolder items. Case in point this off-the-shoulder shirt, animal print tote and bold red ballet flats. Unlike skinny jeans, tops are easy to tuck-into straight leg jeans to offer a flattering silhouette. A fun look to adopt for the weekend.

32. With an overcoat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jeans serve as a stylish base to this layered look. When it’s too cold for just a blazer, try layering a second overcoat for an on-trend double-coat look. Make sure you leave the bigger cover-up open so you can see the whole outfit.