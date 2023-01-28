How to style boyfriend jeans 2023: 7 outfit ideas for every occasion

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering how to style boyfriend jeans to give you that laidback chic look without having to break a sweat? It's easier than you think. Combining the best qualities of some of our favorite jean styles, this is the denim to add to your closet this season.

As the name might suggest, the boyfriend jean, is one that ostensibly is borrowed from your boyfriend, and as such, they are slouchy and relaxed as if they were tailored for the boys. One of the best jeans for women, they were first made popular by Marilyn Monroe in the '60s on the set of The Misfits, loose-fitting jeans suddenly became an option for women. However, it wasn't until around 2010 that they suddenly became popular once more.

A break from the tight-fit skinny that had become de rigueur, the baggy silhouette was the ultimate in comfort and style. Traditionally, they sit lower on the waist than mom jeans and have a straight, rather than a tapered, leg. The perfect boyfriend jean should also have an oversized fit for that chilled-out vibe. The love for all Y2K fashion means the boyfriend jean has started to evolve in more recent times to ensure there is a style for all body types.

“The boyfriend style is still in style, but now the term boyfriend jean is not just being used to describe a relaxed leg jean with a turn up, it also encompasses a '90s wide straight leg fit or baggy straight leg jean too,” says personal stylist and fashion designer Lisa O’Shaughnessy (opens in new tab).

How to style boyfriend jeans 2023: 7 boyfriend jean outfit ideas

One of the best types of jeans for women, learning how to style boyfriend jeans is important to ensure that your figure isn't swamped by the relaxed fit. If you're on the petite side, shopping for the best petite jeans, will help to ensure that they are cut for a smaller frame.

1. How to style boyfriend jeans with a blazer

(Image credit: Getty)

If you want to know how to style boyfriend jeans without looking too casual, a blazer is your friend. Whether you go oversized or fitted, when paired with boyfriend jeans it makes for the basis of some great smart casual outfit ideas.

Ripped jeans are back in a big way this year and they work really well with a blazer, adding polished to a casual style. The juxtaposition of distressed denim and a smart, tailored blazer (along with some sleek gold jewelry) is a failsafe combination. You can even learn how to distress jeans yourself, if you already own a pair of boyfriend jeans you want to refresh.

Keep it really casual by teaming with a pair of dad trainers and a baseball cap or up the smart factor and choose a pair of the best loafers and a structured bag.

(opens in new tab) River Island Oversized Blazer View at River Island (opens in new tab) RRP: $121 / £65 | Ditch the black blazer for grey, which is just as versatile but not as harsh as black, and works well for casual and corporate events. Paired with boyfriend jeans it will add instantly polish and work particularly well with a mid-blue hue. (opens in new tab) boohoo Scoop Neck Crop Top View at boohoo (opens in new tab) RRP: $22 / £10 | A simple black cropped top is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe. You can dress it up or down, wear it under jackets or alone. The tight fit also makes it a great choice for how to style boyfriend jeans as it balances out the baggier leg. (opens in new tab) Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans View at Levi’s (opens in new tab) RRP: $108 / £110 | Distressed denim always feels effortlessly cool, while the light wash denim brings these jeans right into the denim trends 2023. These jeans literally look like you've borrowed them from the boys and offers a super relaxed feel.

2. How to style boyfriend jeans with a sweater

(Image credit: Getty)

Whether you're wearing one of the best cashmere sweaters or a chunky roll neck, boyfriend jeans are a great choice for pairing with knitwear. Just chuck on your favorite sweater, boyfriend jeans and you’re ready to go.

If you normally opt for the best mom jeans and feel swamped in an oversized sweater and boyfriend jeans, this is where the French tuck will come in. An ideal choice for how to style boyfriend jeans, just tuck a small bit of the jumper into your jeans at the front and voila, you have some shape back in your waist.

Another tip to help balance out proportions is to wear a heel with this look. They contrast with the masculine vibe of the jean, giving a feminine finish and will give you some height, which is a great way to feel less messy and more together.

(opens in new tab) Nobody’s Child Roll Neck Jumper View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $115 / £55 | A neutral, simple jumper like this one is a must-have for any minimalist capsule wardrobe. Made from cotton and recycled polyester, a cream jumper will go with everything in your wardrobe from slimming jeans to pretty floral midi skirts. The slouchy shape gives it a laidback feel, but tuck it into tailored trousers for a smarter take on knitwear. (opens in new tab) Everlane ‘90s Slouch Jean View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $108 / £105 | Who says boyfriend jeans have to be blue? A pair in white or cream adds an extra dimension to your denim wardrobe. And don’t just leave them for summer either. A whole host of white jeans outfits can be created for winter months just by teaming them with cozy sweaters and chunky boots. Keep the color theme monochromatic for a truly luxe look. (opens in new tab) Vagabond Brown Platform Boots View at Vagabond (opens in new tab) RRP: $225 / £155 | If you want the height but are rubbish at walking in heels, a pair of platform boots is ideal and as they formed a large part of the most recent boot trends, they're widely available for the season ahead. Great worn all year round, in winter, style them with leggings and come summertime, pair them with those cut-offs for what to wear to a festival.

(Image credit: Getty)

3. How to style boyfriend jeans with a blouse

One of the biggest appeals of boyfriend jeans is their androgynous appeal. When mixed with something super feminine, like a pretty blouse, it creates an interesting pairing and is perfect if you don’t like to be too girlie in your approach to dressing.

The best shirts or blouses to wear with boyfriend jeans depends on your taste, but you can never go wrong with a simple white shirt, which is a classic look that never dates and is a lesson in how to dress simple but stylish.

How you wear your blouse or shirt though depends on the rise of the jean. The best high waisted jeans with a boyfriend fit look best with shirts tucked in, while a pair that's lower rise can get away with button-up shirts left untucked, a peplum or tunic style blouse.

(opens in new tab) H&M Pink Satin Blouse View at H&M (opens in new tab) RRP: $36.99 / £29.99 | Pink continues to be one of the big fashion color trends 2023, making this a good trend-led buy. The sweetheart neckline is great for balancing out hourglass, rectangle and pear-shaped figures, while the peplum shape and ruched panel work will contour and skim your midriff. Albaray Bleach Wash Boyfriend Jeans View at Next (opens in new tab) RRP: $85 / £69 | With lighter wash jeans tapping into the current '90s fashion trends you'll want to snap these jeans up pronto. While they have the boyfriend shape, they come with a slightly higher rise so are great for those looking for more midriff support. A flattering, leg lengthening style for all year wear. (opens in new tab) Mango Mini Crochet Handbag View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.99 / £22.99 | Top handle bags are predicted to be one of the big handbag trends 2023, so get toting with this cute crochet bag. The pastel shade is perfect for spring/summer and it’s just big enough to fit all your essentials in, such as a purse, phone and lippie, making it the perfect bag for parties and picnics.

4. How to style boyfriend jeans with an evening top

(Image credit: Getty)

While boyfriend jeans make for an effortless weekend look, they can also work well for evenings. It’s all about adding in an element of glam says Lesley.

“A boyfriend jean looks great when paired with a camisole and blazer, a silky button front blouse or a French style boucle knit jacket with a shell top,” she advises. “Choosing one statement piece of jewelry be it earrings, bracelet or necklace, strikes the right balance. Don’t forget a glam shoe as well - choose either pointy stilettos, kitten heels, slingbacks, platforms or strappy sandals. “

When deciding how to style boyfriend jeans, a black pair instantly makes the look smarter and evening appropriate. If you’re not sure how to style black jeans, keep the look simple and throw in a bold accessory such as a bright bag or metallic shoe to keep it chic.

The joy of a slouchy jean is that you can wear more fitted tops that will make you look dressy without trying too hard. A corset or sequin top looks edgy when you team it with boyfriend jeans.

(opens in new tab) ASOS 3D Lace Corset Top View at ASOS (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.99 / £58 | Available in sizes 4-30, this pretty corset top will elevate any simple pair of jeans and give a slouchy pair of jeans a modern twist, however, if you want to vamp up the glam factor, use this top as the answer to how to style leather pants. (opens in new tab) M&S Boyfriend Ankle Grazer Jeans View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $68.99 / £39.50 | For the most slimming boyfriend jean, go for a design with a little less volume in the leg and a higher waistline. These black jeans have some added stretch for excellent comfort. Perfect for laidback days or fun evenings. (opens in new tab) Kurt Geiger Crystal Mules View at Kurt Geiger (opens in new tab) RRP: $160 / £129 | You’ve got to love a block heel for a night out. They’re so much sturdier than a skinny stiletto and you’ll be able to dance the night away with ease. The crystal embellishment on this pair gives a subtle shimmer to any outfit.

(Image credit: Getty)

5. How to style boyfriend jeans with heels

You may automatically reach for your trainers when it comes to your boyfriend jeans, but a heel actually works really well with this style.

“Platform shoes/sandals look fresh and modern, while slingback kitten heels are also a great option,” says Lesley. “For those who can wear high stiletto strappy sandals and pointy courts make a killer evening look.”

Don’t just keep this look for evenings either, a block heel or strappy sandal can help make choosing a stylish top to wear with jeans that bit sharper, especially if you’re not used to wearing baggy style jeans.

It's important to get the proportions right with heels. Wear with either cropped ankle boyfriend jeans or go the other way and wear with puddle grazing jeans. A peek of a pointy shoe is so very chic with longer jeans and helps stop them from dragging on the floor too much.

(opens in new tab) Mint Velvet Striped Cuff Detail Top View at Mint Velvet (opens in new tab) RRP: $105 / £55 | There’s nothing quite like a Breton top to add a touch of French chic to any pair of jeans. This one goes one step further by adding a ruffle cuff, which looks stylish peeking out of a blazer. All that’s left to add is a swipe of red lipstick. (opens in new tab) Frame Le Slouch Seafarer Jeans View at Frame (opens in new tab) RRP: $275 / £255 | These are the boyfriend jeans to buy if wearing baggy jeans unnerves you. They’re more slim fitting but still sit on the hip, creating a simple silhouette that can be teamed with all your favorite tops for that perfect laidback look. (opens in new tab) Mango Animal Print Heels View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | Super wearable, leopard will go with anything in your wardrobe and never date. A great way to dip your toe into this look is with a pair of court shoes. Wear them to dress up jeans or add some interest to a little black dress.

6. How to style boyfriend jeans for petites

(Image credit: Getty)

While taller women probably revel in that slightly looser cut, learning how to style boyfriend jeans can be hard to get right for petite women. While boyfriend jeans are meant to be oversized and worn loosely on the thigh and waist, if you’re under 5 foot 4 inches, it may be best to choose a slimmer leg boyfriend jean and pay attention to the length.

“This style is not so much about body shape, but the calf and ankle area,” says Lesley. “The turn up has to hit the right point that is flattering for you. As this is a relaxed style, the jean shouldn’t be too tight either.”

Even though boyfriend jeans are meant to sit low on the hip, a high waisted version benefits petite women as it helps to create an illusion of length. It also means you can tuck in your top half and keep a slimmer silhouette, which balances out against any volume in the bottom.

While this style of jean looks great cuffed, this can actually make petite women look even shorter, so if you want your legs to appear longer, ditch the cuff and wear them with a flesh toned heel.

Love & Roses Petite Lace Trim Blouse View at Next (opens in new tab) RRP: $54 / £36 | A pretty lace blouse is a great addition to any wardrobe. It will add a feminine touch to any outfit, especially when worn with tougher items such as ripped jeans or leather trousers. Team with your favorite knitwear come the cooler months. (opens in new tab) Boden Petite Boyfriend Jeans View at Boden (opens in new tab) RRP: $110 / £75 | When it comes to different types of jeans for women, a simple boyfriend jean is up there with the must-have styles. Made of rigid denim, this pair is smart, but has a slightly slouchy fit to help you achieve an effortlessly laidback style. (opens in new tab) Jones Bootmakers Platform Sandals View at Russell & Bromley (opens in new tab) RRP: $134 / £99 | The perfect summer shoe that will take you from weddings to weekends out. The platform silhouette ensures height without the wobble. Team with midi dresses, jeans and your favorite shorts for a super versatile wear.

7. How to style boyfriend jeans for plus size

(Image credit: Getty)

Are boyfriend jeans the best jeans for curvy women? Find the right fit, and they’re great for all sizes.

Consider boyfriend jeans that include stretch to ensure they hug your curves and avoid waist gape, and opt for the best quality denim you can afford. These will last longer, especially if you find your thighs tend to rub together. Choose a slimmer boyfriend jean if you a more streamlined silhouette, and opt for a pair with pockets at the front, to contour your shape.

As for how to style boyfriend jeans, you can’t go wrong with a simple top and jacket, whether that’s a biker jacket, blazer or your best trench coat, for an easy look. If you feel like boyfriend jeans are too slouchy for you, a small heel can help make you feel more pulled together. A cowboy boot, block heel or small platform all work well with this style of jeans.

(opens in new tab) Boohoo Plus Oversized Denim Shirt View at boohoo (opens in new tab) RRP: $40 / £18 | Not sure how to wear a denim shirt? To make it very 2023, team it with jeans as double denim is back with a vengeance. Tuck it into your favorite jeans or wear it as a shacket with a t-shirt or bodysuit underneath. A denim shirt also makes a great beach cover up - it’s a true wardrobe staple. (opens in new tab) Nasty Gal Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans View at Nasty Gal (opens in new tab) RRP: $66 / £39 | Made from organic cotton, these jeans have a high waist. A nice long length, they can be rolled up to give that true boyfriend style. A great pair of jeans will always make your bottom look fantastic and the position of the pockets will give you a perky behind. They're a great price if you're trialling the trend. (opens in new tab) Office Western Ankle Boots View at Office (opens in new tab) RRP: $122 / £99 | Once the preserve of ‘80s rock bands, white boots have become stylish once more. These boots have more than hint of western styling making them the perfect companion for jeans. The heel isn’t too high but still gives some height, which is great for giving any casual outfit a smarter feel.

What body type do boyfriend jeans look good on?

“Boyfriend jeans are an incredibly versatile, comfortable style that suit every body shape” says Lesley. “The relaxed nature of the style means they flatter both curvy and more androgynous/ athletic figures.”

When it comes to boyfriend jeans, Lesley says it’s also important to think of the length and alter this depending on your body type.

She says: “Women that have larger calves/ankles (might want to try) choosing a pair that are slightly longer than the traditional cropped style, hitting just below the ankle bone.”

How to wear boyfriend jeans over 40

There’s no age limit when it comes to boyfriend jeans as they’re super flattering for all ages. Unlike skinny jeans, which can be quite tight cling to you, the looser fit offers a relaxed, figure skimming fit. If you choose a baggier style, keep your top half slim-fitting to balance your shape. Another option is to choose a slimmer-fitting leg for a smarter look.

Not everyone embraces a low waist, despite its popularity with this season's trends. In this case, ditch the low waist for a mid-rise or high-rise waist to help you feel more secure.

Are boyfriend jeans out of style in 2023?

Mom jeans may have been in the fashion spotlight for a while, but boyfriend jeans are definitely making a comeback. Low-waisted jeans with loose legs were all over the runways and celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa are often snapped in their baggy boyfriends.

When it comes to boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans, it all depends on what style suits your lifestyle. Mom jeans nip in the waist and balloon out, lending themselves to smarter outfits, whereas boyfriend jeans are much more laidback and perfect for more casual looks.