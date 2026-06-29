Rachel Stevens proves why gingham skirts are the cheerful summer staple to add to your wardrobe before the weather heats up again

Gingham is up there with the best of summer prints, and its picnic-ready feel means it goes hand-in-hand with the sunshine. A truly timeless pattern, the jumbo gingham trend might currently be dominating the high street, but Rachel Stevens has proved that you can never go wrong with a classic picnic printed piece when it comes to warm-weather dressing.

Taking to Instagram to show off what she called her ‘simple skirt and t-shirt combo,’ she styled Uniqlo’s tiered gingham maxi skirt with a pair of black kitten heel sandals and a simple charcoal grey t-shirt, which she tied in a knot at her waist to balance out the proportions of her long skirt and create a waist-defining silhouette.

Maxi skirts are a timeless style, perfect not only for holidays but also for summer in the city, too. Dressed up or down, floaty, ankle-grazing skirts are breezy and offer helpful sun coverage. The gingham print on Rachel’s skirt keeps it timely and adds subtle colour to her outfit.

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