Forget A-line midis, the sarong skirt is the flattering wrap style that will instantly update your summer wardrobe

As well as focusing on the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, at woman&home it's our job to keep an eye on emerging micro trends that appear mid-season, and there’s one look that seems to be gaining plenty of momentum right now - and that’s the sarong skirt.

Once reserved for beach outfit ideas, the wrapped separate has migrated from the seashore to the city and beyond, and it’s a surprisingly chic way to upgrade your summer capsule wardrobe. The relaxed asymmetric hemlines, flippy fabrics, and knotted waist create a lovely holiday vibe that can be worn in the same way as your usual A-line or maxi skirt, but will feel a little more contemporary. If you're wondering what to wear in the heat at home or abroad, this cool silhouette is one to consider.

Don’t panic, though - we are not suggesting you head out to the shops in a traditional semi-sheer square that you’d normally tie over your bikini post-swim. This fresh take on the wrap skirt is much more wearable from AM to PM and often sits just below the knee to provide plenty of coverage for your everyday, but manages to hold on to that warm-weather aesthetic