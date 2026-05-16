I never wear long skirts as I worry about being swamped in fabric, but this supermarket style has proved me wrong

As a fashion editor, I will give most trends and key seasonal pieces a go, but as I am only 5'2, there are certain items that I tend to steer clear of, as I worry that they will work against my shorter frame rather than flatter it. One of those items is the maxi skirt – it’s a look that I love on other people, but I've always imagined they'll swamp me; apparently, despite my expertise, I was wrong on this one.

I was browsing the new-in section from TU Clothing recently, and spotted the Khaki Techno Midaxi Skirt, which suddenly made me want to rethink my 'petite girl problems'. The design features a very fuss-free and straightforward A-line shape that fits at the waist with an elasticated tie, and it looked a little more wearable than some of the busier printed and tiered, boho maxis that I'd seen elsewhere. The fabric looked crisp and breezy, and I could see the soft khaki colour working with a multitude of tops in my closet, so I decided to go for it and try a long skirt outfit after all these years.

What happened next? I was totally sold. This supermarket style is a total winner, and although it's longer than I’d normally go for, the clean and modern design stops it from looking too voluminous, and the fabric helps to keep it feeling smart and polished rather than frumpy. I loved it instantly, and I've worn it repeatedly over the last few days.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Skirt

TU Clothing Khaki Techno Midaxi Full Skirt £24 at Sainsburys I love the khaki colour, but the skirt is also available in a warm beige that will be equally versatile for the coming months. It's available in sizes 6-24, and there is a sleeveless matching top to create a dress-like look.

The skirt is made from a 'techno fabric' which is 100% polyamide, and has a lovely light and airy feel to it, making it comfy on even very warm days. As well as feeling good to wear, it seems very crease-proof too. I wore it for a full day of brunching, shopping and a playground trip with my little ones, and it still looked smooth and like new by the end of the day. Despite being described as 'techno', the fabric is thankfully very easy to care for and can be washed in the machine as normal too.

The main part of the skirt is fuss-free, but the stretchy, drawstring waist brings a subtle sporty feel to it that adds interest and gives a nod to the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, and means I can adjust it to fit my shape well without any stiff or rigid feel. Oh, and did I mention that it has discreet side pockets? What a winner.

Shop More Khaki Skirts

M&S Pure Cotton Cocoon Shape Midi Skirt £34 at M&S This one features a very similar drawstring waist to help you find a comfy fit at your middle. Tuck in a striped t-shirt and add trainers, and you'll be all set. Next Khaki Green N. Premium Linen Midi Skirt £70 at Next This swishy linen number will be great during the very hot weather, and will look particularly special with a lemon yellow or powder blue top. River Island Khaki Bubble Hem Midi Skirt £42 at River Island Puffball hems are everywhere for SS26, and add a feminine and pretty spin to the khaki piece - wear it with a cami and heels as a new take on date night outfits.

The understated take on the sporty aesthetic gives this piece plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, too. So far, I've worn the TU skirt with my favourite M&S hidden support vest and a printed jacket for a busy weekend and then with a crisp white shirt and heels for the office, and it worked perfectly for both. I will definitely be throwing it in my suitcase for a sunny trip to France later this month, too. The crease-proof fabric will keep it looking fresh, and it'll make a great base for a slogan t-shirt or a linen blouse while I'm away.

I'm a huge fan of supermarket buys, and pieces like this prove that you really don't need to spend a fortune to look great this summer. Whether it's TU at Sainsbury's, George at Asda, or my best buys from F&F at Tesco, when it comes to supermarket shopping, I'm here for a stylish sweep.