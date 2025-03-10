Katie Holmes' new tote is the DeMellier bag all fashion editors love

Katie Holmes is the ultimate style guru for understated sophistication—often mixing timeless, wearable pieces with elevated, designer staples. And her recent off-duty look combined laid-back denim with one of our favourite designer bags—the DeMellier Midi New York.

Whilst on the hunt for the best designer lookalikes, finding a DeMellier Midi New York lookalike was one of my top priorities; it's minimalist, luxurious, and immediately ties every outfit together. Deemed as one of the best British brands, DeMellier is a firm favourite amongst countless A-listers, from Kate Middleton to Beyonce, and their New York bag is reigning in the fashion world this season, and we know exactly why.

Opting for the mocha suede variation of the trending New York bag, she combines it with the chicest grey blazer, laid-back black denim jeans, a crisp white shirt, and white Autry trainers. A simple yet effective combination however one that really works.

Sticking to a neutral palette, combined with classic tailored pieces like a blazer, and adding a structured bag, creates an undeniably stylish outfit—a perfect outfit formula to recreate with existing staples in your spring capsule wardrobe.

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop DeMellier Bags & Similar Styles

Image of brown suede bagexact match
DeMellier The New York

The DeMellier New York is one of the best designer bags to invest. This brown has an architectural design and this mocha smooth suede is soft and supple to touch.

Image of brown handbag
JW PEI Hana Medium Bag

If you're looking for a fantastic DeMellier lookalike JW PEI is the place to go. This midi bag has just enough room for your essentials and looks just like its designer counterpart.

Image of brown suede handbag
Massimo Duti Suede Bag

This supple suede tote bag in a dark chocolate brown is ultra sophisticated and extremely on-trend. Wear this piece day to day with your favourite denim staples and a classic beige trench coat for an elevated daywear look.

Shop Katie's Look

Image of grey blazer
Zara Herringbone Wool Blend Blazer

This grey blazer is made from a soft wool and features smart shoulder pads, and front flap pockets. Pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans and soft leather loafers.

Image of black wide leg jeans
Danila Wide Leg High Rise Jeans

These are some of the best wide leg jeans on the high street, with a flattering high rise waist and long length design, you could style these a variety of ways from with ballet flats to slingback heels.

Image of white trainersexact match
Autry Medalist Low Top Sneakers

These classic Medalist trainers are the kind of shoe you'll reach for all year round, making them some of the best white trainers. They are made with a smooth white leather and take inspiration from an 80s silhouettes.

This outfit feels entirely wearable yet undeniably stylish, a formula she seems to nail every time. If there’s one takeaway from this outfit, it’s that effortless daytime dressing is all about investing in versatile staples and mixing both high-street pieces with designer. A great blazer, wide leg denim, and a classic handbag can do all the work for you, making everyday dressing feel elevated and luxe without any hard work.

Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is an owner of the DeMellier New York bag and would recommend this handbag style for elevating your day to day looks.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

