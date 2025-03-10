Katie Holmes' new tote is the DeMellier bag all fashion editors love

Katie Holmes is the ultimate style guru for understated sophistication—often mixing timeless, wearable pieces with elevated, designer staples. And her recent off-duty look combined laid-back denim with one of our favourite designer bags—the DeMellier Midi New York.

Whilst on the hunt for the best designer lookalikes, finding a DeMellier Midi New York lookalike was one of my top priorities; it's minimalist, luxurious, and immediately ties every outfit together. Deemed as one of the best British brands, DeMellier is a firm favourite amongst countless A-listers, from Kate Middleton to Beyonce, and their New York bag is reigning in the fashion world this season, and we know exactly why.

Opting for the mocha suede variation of the trending New York bag, she combines it with the chicest grey blazer, laid-back black denim jeans, a crisp white shirt, and white Autry trainers. A simple yet effective combination however one that really works.

Sticking to a neutral palette, combined with classic tailored pieces like a blazer, and adding a structured bag, creates an undeniably stylish outfit—a perfect outfit formula to recreate with existing staples in your spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop DeMellier Bags & Similar Styles

exact match DeMellier The New York £445 at DeMellier The DeMellier New York is one of the best designer bags to invest. This brown has an architectural design and this mocha smooth suede is soft and supple to touch. JW PEI Hana Medium Bag £130 at JW PEI If you're looking for a fantastic DeMellier lookalike JW PEI is the place to go. This midi bag has just enough room for your essentials and looks just like its designer counterpart. Massimo Duti Suede Bag £169 at Massimo Dutti This supple suede tote bag in a dark chocolate brown is ultra sophisticated and extremely on-trend. Wear this piece day to day with your favourite denim staples and a classic beige trench coat for an elevated daywear look.

Shop Katie's Look

This outfit feels entirely wearable yet undeniably stylish, a formula she seems to nail every time. If there’s one takeaway from this outfit, it’s that effortless daytime dressing is all about investing in versatile staples and mixing both high-street pieces with designer. A great blazer, wide leg denim, and a classic handbag can do all the work for you, making everyday dressing feel elevated and luxe without any hard work.

Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is an owner of the DeMellier New York bag and would recommend this handbag style for elevating your day to day looks.