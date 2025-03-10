Katie Holmes' new tote is the DeMellier bag all fashion editors love
The Midi New York tote bag is available to shop for £445
Katie Holmes is the ultimate style guru for understated sophistication—often mixing timeless, wearable pieces with elevated, designer staples. And her recent off-duty look combined laid-back denim with one of our favourite designer bags—the DeMellier Midi New York.
Whilst on the hunt for the best designer lookalikes, finding a DeMellier Midi New York lookalike was one of my top priorities; it's minimalist, luxurious, and immediately ties every outfit together. Deemed as one of the best British brands, DeMellier is a firm favourite amongst countless A-listers, from Kate Middleton to Beyonce, and their New York bag is reigning in the fashion world this season, and we know exactly why.
Opting for the mocha suede variation of the trending New York bag, she combines it with the chicest grey blazer, laid-back black denim jeans, a crisp white shirt, and white Autry trainers. A simple yet effective combination however one that really works.
Sticking to a neutral palette, combined with classic tailored pieces like a blazer, and adding a structured bag, creates an undeniably stylish outfit—a perfect outfit formula to recreate with existing staples in your spring capsule wardrobe.
Shop DeMellier Bags & Similar Styles
exact match
The DeMellier New York is one of the best designer bags to invest. This brown has an architectural design and this mocha smooth suede is soft and supple to touch.
If you're looking for a fantastic DeMellier lookalike JW PEI is the place to go. This midi bag has just enough room for your essentials and looks just like its designer counterpart.
Shop Katie's Look
This grey blazer is made from a soft wool and features smart shoulder pads, and front flap pockets. Pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans and soft leather loafers.
These are some of the best wide leg jeans on the high street, with a flattering high rise waist and long length design, you could style these a variety of ways from with ballet flats to slingback heels.
exact match
These classic Medalist trainers are the kind of shoe you'll reach for all year round, making them some of the best white trainers. They are made with a smooth white leather and take inspiration from an 80s silhouettes.
This outfit feels entirely wearable yet undeniably stylish, a formula she seems to nail every time. If there’s one takeaway from this outfit, it’s that effortless daytime dressing is all about investing in versatile staples and mixing both high-street pieces with designer. A great blazer, wide leg denim, and a classic handbag can do all the work for you, making everyday dressing feel elevated and luxe without any hard work.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is an owner of the DeMellier New York bag and would recommend this handbag style for elevating your day to day looks.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Renée Zellweger's skin has the healthiest Hollywood glow - and this is the exact product behind it
This nifty stick is the secret to Renée Zellweger's red-carpet-ready complexion
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Kate Middleton is all pearls, bows and ravishing cherry red as she steps out for Commonwealth Day
The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in showstopping cherry red to attend celebrations for Commonwealth Day 2025
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Victoria Beckham just gave Parisian trench coat styling a bold new twist
It's officially trench coat season and we're taking inspiration from VB's latest look
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cameron Diaz's romantic red satin, unique pumps and brick-toned eyeshadow scream bold colour confidence
Cameron rivalled any runway look when she attended Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Effortless, impeccable style – Pamela Anderson just proved the ageless appeal of denim dungarees and a white T-shirt
The actress showed off the classic outfit with new photos taken in her garden
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's dainty summer dress has us stocking up on spring florals
Blue skies, sunshine and a floral summer dress - the recipe for a dreamy day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Lady in red – Amal Clooney's pencil dress and matching jacket convinced us to try this bold, beautiful colour
Amal is an expert in statement dressing - and this red moment was everything
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Shania Twain's monochrome midi skirt reminds us of vintage Chanel - and her knee boots delivered a sophisticated edge
Shania's statement skirt did all the talking when she wore it back in 2023
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham found the most joyful spring colour to pair with jeans – here's how to style banana yellow
A timeless spring look we'll be wearing on repeat
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Holly Willoughby's strappy cut out mini dress and chunky lace ups prove LBDs don't need heels to look sensational
Holly's Sezane mini dress with a strappy halter neck looked gorgeous in front of a Costa Rican sunset
By Caitlin Elliott Published