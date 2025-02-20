I've been eyeing the DeMellier New York tote that's everywhere - but this alternative has saved me hundreds

I've been eyeing the DeMellier New York bag—a bag on the arm of every fashion influencer and celebrity—but I just can’t justify the price tag and this affordable alternative means I won't have to.

Finding the best designer lookalikes always feels like a win, but this one feels especially good. With the minimalist DeMellier New York Midi tote bag dominating every news feed, it's hard not to feel the pull towards purchasing from the London-based brand loved by Kate Middleton and even Queen Camilla. But as mentioned, parting with almost £500 post-Christmas feels slightly out of reach, so finding this affordable dupe is like striking gold.

The JW PEI Hana Mini Tote delivers the same sleek, structured elegance for a fraction of the cost, and aesthetically they are almost identical. It captures that same sophisticated shape and buttery soft aesthetic, all while staying within the £100 range. Hurrah!

However it's crucial to note, that both the DeMellier New York Midi bag and JW's Hana Tote come in many sizes. If you're wanting slightly more room, JW PEI also offer a medium version and DeMellier offer the New York bag which has a more spacious design than the midi.

DeMellier New York Midi in Black and DeMellier New York Midi in Mocha Suede (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeMellier New York Midi Tote & JW PEI Hana Tote Bag

DeMellier The Midi New York £445 at DeMellier The Midi New York one of the best designer bags to invest in, with it's architectural design and soft leather, you'll get years of wear out of it. Plus, it comes in a range of colours including a tan, a deep burgundy and even an off-white. JW PEI Hana Mini Tote Bag £100 at JW PEI Featuring an uncanny resemblance to the New York bag, this faux suede bag will become your new favourite accessory. And it comes in several colourways, from dark olive to a soft latte colour. And now with a site wide 10% discount it's worth snapping up this beauty quick!

Both bags have a refined, structured silhouette with a slight trapeze shape, making them incredibly versatile. Whether you’re heading to the office, styling a relaxed denim look, or adding a finishing touch to your date night outfit, this bag will be your new wardrobe hero.

The short top handles and subtle gold-tone features also give them a luxurious feel, proving that minimalism doesn’t have to mean boring. It’s the kind of bag that works with everything—tailored blazers, casual denim, or even a floaty spring dress—making it a solid capsule wardrobe staple that you'll wear for years to come.

Of course, there are some key differences, and whilst the DeMellier New York bag is crafted from premium grained leather, giving it a more structured and high-end finish, the JW PEI Hana Mini uses vegan leather, making it a more ethical option.

The Hana Mini also leans slightly more compact, which is ideal if you prefer a smaller, easy to carry handbag bag. However, in terms of overall aesthetic they are nearly identical. The JW PEI version truly embodies that designer, luxury feel that so many people are after, that's why this lookalike is such a win.