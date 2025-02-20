I've been eyeing the DeMellier New York tote that's everywhere - but this alternative has saved me hundreds
This luxury bag is a 2025 must-have
I've been eyeing the DeMellier New York bag—a bag on the arm of every fashion influencer and celebrity—but I just can’t justify the price tag and this affordable alternative means I won't have to.
Finding the best designer lookalikes always feels like a win, but this one feels especially good. With the minimalist DeMellier New York Midi tote bag dominating every news feed, it's hard not to feel the pull towards purchasing from the London-based brand loved by Kate Middleton and even Queen Camilla. But as mentioned, parting with almost £500 post-Christmas feels slightly out of reach, so finding this affordable dupe is like striking gold.
The JW PEI Hana Mini Tote delivers the same sleek, structured elegance for a fraction of the cost, and aesthetically they are almost identical. It captures that same sophisticated shape and buttery soft aesthetic, all while staying within the £100 range. Hurrah!
However it's crucial to note, that both the DeMellier New York Midi bag and JW's Hana Tote come in many sizes. If you're wanting slightly more room, JW PEI also offer a medium version and DeMellier offer the New York bag which has a more spacious design than the midi.
DeMellier New York Midi Tote & JW PEI Hana Tote Bag
The Midi New York one of the best designer bags to invest in, with it's architectural design and soft leather, you'll get years of wear out of it. Plus, it comes in a range of colours including a tan, a deep burgundy and even an off-white.
Both bags have a refined, structured silhouette with a slight trapeze shape, making them incredibly versatile. Whether you’re heading to the office, styling a relaxed denim look, or adding a finishing touch to your date night outfit, this bag will be your new wardrobe hero.
The short top handles and subtle gold-tone features also give them a luxurious feel, proving that minimalism doesn’t have to mean boring. It’s the kind of bag that works with everything—tailored blazers, casual denim, or even a floaty spring dress—making it a solid capsule wardrobe staple that you'll wear for years to come.
Of course, there are some key differences, and whilst the DeMellier New York bag is crafted from premium grained leather, giving it a more structured and high-end finish, the JW PEI Hana Mini uses vegan leather, making it a more ethical option.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Hana Mini also leans slightly more compact, which is ideal if you prefer a smaller, easy to carry handbag bag. However, in terms of overall aesthetic they are nearly identical. The JW PEI version truly embodies that designer, luxury feel that so many people are after, that's why this lookalike is such a win.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Missing your summer tan? Try Sienna Miller’s answer to a lit-from-within glow without the sun damage
Getting Sienna's glowing, sun-kissed complexion is easier than you think
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The best fashion looks to flatter olive and medium skin tones
Fashion experts give their take on the best looks to flatter olive and medium skin tones
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Holly Willoughby's camo mini skirt, khaki tee and stylish hiking boots just perfected 'glamourflage' dressing
Holly proved why khaki and camouflage are trends we should be into with in her mini skirt with chunky boots
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Julianne Moore mastered wearing barrel leg jeans last spring - and her styling trick has never been more relevant
A lesson in balancing proportions, this is how to make statement denim look refined and sophisticated.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Louise Redknapp's burgundy tights are the between seasons staple for both warmth and trending colour
Choosing bolder tights is one of the easiest ways to accessorise in style - we adore Louise's burgundy pair
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes' waterproof Sorel boots nailed NYC winter - and they're 30% off today
Katie Holmes effortlessly blended practicality and style when she wore waterproof Sorel boots in 2020 and they're now in the sale
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's ultra-wide jeans and pastel knitted vest just made the ultimate transitional outfit
With spring weather on the horizon, we're taking note of Helen's statement jeans moment
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Boden's brand new sheep jumper is a must-have for royal fans - and it's now 20% off
The Heather jacquard jumper pays homage to Princess Diana's most famous look
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We want Cat Deeley's ruffled open back maxi dress for spring weddings and dinner dates
Cat looked incredible in bold black and white polka dots for a glam night out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Need new glasses? Jennifer Garner's classic eyewear style instantly elevates even the most basic looks
The actress proved these often overlooked accessories can have a big impact
By Kerrie Hughes Published