Lindsay Lohan has been busy filming scenes for her upcoming series Count My Lies, and while TV fans have been getting hyped up about the new show, I can’t help but get a little more excited about her outfits.

The actress was spotted on set in New York with co-stars Kit Harrington and Shailene Woodley last week, wearing a gorgeous suede jacket, white shirt and straight-leg jean ensemble that was a total classic when it comes to outfit combinations. The oversized fit of her jacket and a tie-front on her button-down gave her look a fresh feel that I really love. Suede and denim always work well as a duo, but Lindsay’s muted green cover-up and lightwash jeans looked even more special together than usual, and provide some great wardrobe inspiration for these tricky weeks before the weather warms up properly.

Love the star’s outfit as much as I do? You can find the very same blazer by EAVES, along with some similar styles below that will all recreate her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Exact Match EAVES Aroa Suede Blazer £298 (was £728) at Revolve This green-meets-cream-toned jacket looked great with jeans, but will sit equally as well over a patterned, boho dress and ankle boots, too. It's 100% leather, and it's long enough to skim over your hips for a flattering finish. M&S High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £36 at M&S If you're ever unsure about which are the best jeans for your body type, then a straight-leg pair is a good place to start, as they work well with most shapes and sizes. These are available in five different lengths, and in UK sizes 6 to 24. ASOS Oversized Tie Front Shirt in White £36 at ASOS A tie front detail gives the humble white shirt a fresh new spin that feels fun to wear. Style with high-waisted trousers or your favourite A-line skirt.

Shop more suede jackets

Mango Suede Jacket with Buttons £229 at Mango This jacket has a similar feel to Lindsay's cover-up, but the short length will feel a little lighter as a layer for the sunnier months. Zara 100% Suede Leather Limited Edition Coat £469 at Zara This longer length piece will make a statement while still feeling very classic. It'll add a high-fashion feel to even the simplest of outfits. FatFace Erin Olive Green Suede Jacket £225 at Next Wear this one over a striped T-shirt with barrel leg jeans for the weekend, or use it to pep up your little black dress for date night.

Whether you opt for the real deal or faux suede, investing in the timeless texture is a good idea for right now and years to come as it never goes out of style. Suede has a lovely 1970s feel to it, which sits well with boho outfits or works to add a vintage spin to your day-to-day looks.

It will also tick off the Western aesthetic, which is still one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2026. So what are you waiting for, fashion fans?!