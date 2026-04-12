Lindsay Lohan's polished look proves that a suede jacket and straight-leg jeans are a match made in fashion heaven
The actress wowed while filming scenes for her new series
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Lindsay Lohan has been busy filming scenes for her upcoming series Count My Lies, and while TV fans have been getting hyped up about the new show, I can’t help but get a little more excited about her outfits.
The actress was spotted on set in New York with co-stars Kit Harrington and Shailene Woodley last week, wearing a gorgeous suede jacket, white shirt and straight-leg jean ensemble that was a total classic when it comes to outfit combinations. The oversized fit of her jacket and a tie-front on her button-down gave her look a fresh feel that I really love. Suede and denim always work well as a duo, but Lindsay’s muted green cover-up and lightwash jeans looked even more special together than usual, and provide some great wardrobe inspiration for these tricky weeks before the weather warms up properly.
Love the star’s outfit as much as I do? You can find the very same blazer by EAVES, along with some similar styles below that will all recreate her look.
Shop the look
Exact Match
This green-meets-cream-toned jacket looked great with jeans, but will sit equally as well over a patterned, boho dress and ankle boots, too. It's 100% leather, and it's long enough to skim over your hips for a flattering finish.
If you're ever unsure about which are the best jeans for your body type, then a straight-leg pair is a good place to start, as they work well with most shapes and sizes. These are available in five different lengths, and in UK sizes 6 to 24.
Shop more suede jackets
Wear this one over a striped T-shirt with barrel leg jeans for the weekend, or use it to pep up your little black dress for date night.
Whether you opt for the real deal or faux suede, investing in the timeless texture is a good idea for right now and years to come as it never goes out of style. Suede has a lovely 1970s feel to it, which sits well with boho outfits or works to add a vintage spin to your day-to-day looks.
It will also tick off the Western aesthetic, which is still one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2026. So what are you waiting for, fashion fans?!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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