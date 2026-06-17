Not sure how to file your feet? These expert tips will leave your soles so smooth for sandal season

With sunny weather ahead, if you're keen to freshen up your feet with a pedicure and a bit of pampering, we've quizzed the experts on how best to file away rough skin and boost the longevity of your newly-painted toes - so that you can keep putting your best foot forward, so to speak.

With a plethora of timeless pedicure colours to choose from, not to mention popular summery pedicure trends to hop on, achieving chic-looking toes is quite straightforward. It's those dry-looking heels and soles that can be a bit of a bugbear, especially when spontaneous hot weather and beach trips strike. That said, they're easy to banish if you know how, and there are even a few ways to prolong your pedicure, too.

So, grab your pumice stones and best foot creams, as we've enlisted the experts to share their guide on how to file your feet and keep them soft for the season ahead - as well as how to get the most out of your professional or at-home pedicure.

How to correctly file your feet and maintain that fresh pedicure feeling

Much like a manicure and regardless of whether you prefer a gel pedicure or regular polish, the key to achieving the best and most long-lasting results hinges on the prep. After all, it seems a little counterproductive to have perfectly primmed toes but noticeably dry heels.

So, if you're keen to give your feet a full freshen-up, here's how to really nail your foot care, from filing to replenishing hydration and ultimately, getting them to look their best.

How to file your feet, step by step

Soak your feet, either in the shower, bath or in an actual foot soak Using a good-quality file or pumice stone, gently buff the skin in one direction (no sawing action), paying special attention to areas like the heel and sides of the foot. Alternatively, you can use a foot scrub instead of a file or in tandem with one. Hydration is key: follow up with a foot cream or hydration sock - like these Boots coconut oil socks. Remember, consistency is key: "Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week followed by daily moisturising will typically deliver much better results than aggressively filing the skin every few weeks," explains Huber-Millet.

The Body Shop File a Foot £7 at thebodyshop.com RRP: £7 This double-sided foot file offers both gentle and firm exfoliation, depending on your needs, helping to remove hard skin and stubborn dryness to reveal ultra-soft feet. Use it when your feet are dry, though the website notes that for optimum results, "use with a foot scrub after a bath or shower." Cowshed Revive Foot Scrub £24 at Amazon UK RRP: £24 Featuring a fresh herbaceous scent and effective ingredients like volcanic pumice and kernel powder to gently exfoliate the skin, as well as avocado and wheat germ oils to hydrate, this foot scrub from Cowshed is ideal for gently buffing away texture and dry skin. Beautypro Foot Therapy Booties With Removable Toe Tip £6 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £6 Powered by sweet almond, peppermint, honeysuckle, shea butter and argan oil, these booties with removable toes are perfect for delivering some intense hydration to your feet. Just pop them on, wait 20 minutes and remove to reveal supple and cleansed feet.

"The biggest mistake people make is being too aggressive," says Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse. "The goal should be to gently smooth rough areas rather than remove large amounts of skin.

"Always use a foot file in one direction rather than sawing back and forth, paying particular attention to areas like the heels and sides of the feet where dry skin tends to build up."

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