For chic and healthy-looking toes, the Japanese pedicure is the talk of the town - but what does it involve?
Focusing on restoring and enhancing the look of your natural nails, rather than masking them with polishes, the Japanese pedicure is swiftly becoming a go-to
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Following the rise of 'barely-there' nail looks and an increased focus on health rather than just aesthetics, the Japanese pedicure is in high demand. But what is it and how does it differ from a classic polish or gel treatment?
Unlike the rest of