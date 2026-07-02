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For chic and healthy-looking toes, the Japanese pedicure is the talk of the town - but what does it involve?

Focusing on restoring and enhancing the look of your natural nails, rather than masking them with polishes, the Japanese pedicure is swiftly becoming a go-to

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A close-up of a foot with a clean pedicure by nail artist Milly Mason (@millymason_)/ in a cream template with a bubble bath overlay and a foot cream swatch
(Image credit: Milly Mason/@millymason_)
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Following the rise of 'barely-there' nail looks and an increased focus on health rather than just aesthetics, the Japanese pedicure is in high demand. But what is it and how does it differ from a classic polish or gel treatment?

Unlike the rest of