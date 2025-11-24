Lorraine Kelly to make Radio 2 debut in surprise career move amid ITV cuts

While news of ITV's drastic cuts to daytime TV continues to make waves, Lorraine Kelly has announced a new role away from the channel.

In a surprise career move, the beloved presenter announced she'll be dusting off her radio presenting skills and making her BBC Radio 2 debut in a matter of weeks.

Lorraine's chat show was one of the popular daytime shows hit by ITV's budget cuts, and will now only air for 30 weeks per year out of 52. The running time of her long-standing chat show has also been reduced from one hour to just 30 minutes long.

Now, it appears the presenter has set out to diversify her career and will join the BBC to present Jeremy Vine’s usual slot during the Christmas period. She will be covering his show from Monday, December 22 until Wednesda,y December 24, at 12pm-2pm.

The star isn't new to radio presenting altogether, having once had her own daily programme broadcast on Talk Radio in the 90s. She is, however, very much looking forward to make her first ever appearance on Radio 2.

Sharing a photo of herself and Jeremy Vine to Instagram, Lorraine wrote, "Beyond excited to be guest hosting for the legendary Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2 in the run up to Christmas - so looking forward to being back on the radio."

In conversation with the Daily Mirror, Lorraine shared her thoughts on the ITV budget cuts, calling them "heartbreaking".

"A lot of my team have been with me for more than 20 years and they’re my friends. I’ve grown up with them," she says, adding, "They were babies when they started with me and now they’ve got babies of their own."

Sharing that her focus was to "save as many jobs as possible," the presenter had an immediate response when asked if she would be retiring as news of the ITV cuts broke.

"Absolutely not," she responded, adding, "I am going to be toddling off that show in my Zimmer frame and even then, I’ll be coming in. I look at people like Janet Street Porter, Gloria Hunniford, still doing Loose Women. I mean, Gloria’s in her 80s."

Slowing down certainly doesn't seem to be imminent, with Lorraine continuing to fill her diary and take on new projects in the wake of her daytime show being reduced.

Elsewhere at Radio 2 over the festive period, Jane McDonald and Trevor Nelson will present a special celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder, and a tribute to the late DJ Johnny Walker is set to be part of the schedule.

On Radio 4, Kate Winslet will be hosting a festive edition of Desert Island Discs, and the station will mark the 75th anniversary of broadcasting The Archers.

With Lorraine joining the ranks of such high-profile industry legends, woman&home Celebrity Director Stephen Leng has offered insight into what diversifying into radio could mean for Lorraine's career.

"Lorraine making her Radio 2 debut must be a big deal for her," Stephen says, adding, "She’s obviously a very trusted anchor on the TV, but with her show changing substantially from next year - to just half an hour - this could indicate that she is looking ahead to what else she can do with her career."

"Radio 2 would be perfect for someone like Lorraine if she were to jump ship. She’s already filmed a travel documentary for Channel 4, so perhaps she is thinking about her life away from ITV if she decides now is the time to try something new."