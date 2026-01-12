Lorraine Kelly 'heartbroken' as she shares moving tribute after father's 'shock' death

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that her father has passed away after slipping on an icy path. John Kelly, 84, was found injured on Saturday morning in East Kilbride and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It's believed staff at a nearby Tesco found John injured at around 7am and called emergency services. Lorraine later announced her father's passing in a poignant post shared to Instagram.

Reflecting on some of her favourite memories of her dad, Lorraine wrote, "Very sad news. My dad has died.

"I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything."

The presenter continued, "He was in poor health but it has still been a shock. Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.

"Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time. We will miss you dad."

Christine Lampard is currently sitting in for the presenter on her daily chat show. Christine shared words of support for Lorraine, telling viewers, "We'll be having a chat about Lorraine and her family at the top of this show.

"A shock to all of us, but we're going to do our best to carry on today, and Lorraine will be back very soon, obviously."

Many celebrities passed on messages of support for Lorraine. Commenting on her Instagram post, Nigella Lawson said, "I’m so sorry for your loss, and tremendous pain. Sending so much love."

Kate Garraway added, "Oh Lorraine - such a hole this has left you with and what a gift to have shared so much love for so long. Sending thoughts prayers and love."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor added, "So sorry to hear that. It’s so huge to lose a parent. Sending love to you and the family."

The presenter had previously spoken about the difficulty of being separated from her father when he was admitted to hospital in 2020.

Speaking of John, a former television repairman, Lorraine said at the time, "It's really difficult because my mum and dad are up in Scotland and my poor wee dad has just been taken into hospital."

She added, "We went through a few very tough months thinking we were going to lose him. It was just awful – but he was amazing, he rallied."

He later suffered a cancer scare, and according to The Standard, the presenter reduced her working hours last year to spend more time with her mother following her father's health difficulties.

John Kelly is also survived by his wife, Anne, 85, and son Graham, 57.