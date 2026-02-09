Who is Ken Kern? The Lincoln Lawyer shares touching season 4 tribute

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 landed on Netflix last week, and viewers have wasted no time in settling down to make their way through the all-new episodes.

However, during episode 6 when the credits began to roll, a tribute card showed on screen reading, "In memory of Ken Kern."

Fans of the show immediately wondered who Ken was, and what connection he had to the legal drama.

Who is Ken Kern?

Ken Kern was an accountant who worked on The Lincoln Lawyer. No further details about him or his cause of death have been released.

According to Decider, the publication reached out to representatives for the show, who have confirmed Ken's involvement in the series as part of the accounting team.

Although little else is known about Ken, the tribute to his memory did come at an especially poignant time during the season 4 run.

During episode 6, Mickey himself was given the devastating news that somebody close to him had passed way.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A big part of Mickey's life, David "Legal" Siegal was the former partner of Mickey’s late father, and had known Mickey since he was a child.

When Mickey was told by Lorna that his father figure had died from a heart attack, he was understandably devastated.

As the episode ended on this sombre note and moment of intense grief for Mickey, it appears the most fitting time for the cast and crew of The Lincoln Lawyer to share and reflect on the passing of one of their own.

(Image credit: Kim Alexis/Netflix)

For many viewers, Legal's death is one of the most heart breaking moments of the season. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo who plays Mickey, certainly agrees with this.

In conversation with TV Line about how his character will approach working through his grief, Manuel says, "Mickey's doesn’t even really have time to process it. He deserves all the time in the world to process his death because of what Legal meant to him."

Mickey, stuck in jail, even turns down the possibility of a speedy trial, a decision he knows will prevent him from being able to attend Legal's funeral.

"It was very painful for him to miss it for sure," Manuel explains, adding, "but it was a matter of timing, that he had to address this [the reason he's in prison] first, and I think Legal would have done the same, would have advised him to do the same, for sure."

Opening up about what Mickey's life will look like without Legal in the future, Manuel's answer is gut wrenching.

"I know, it was so sad," he shares, adding, "When I read that part in the script, I cried because it was not just a father figure, but such a base, a platform, a column in his life for everything, not just for the legal stuff, but also for a path of wrong and right."

And so I think we will see [how it affects him], but yeah, I think it’s going to be very devastating not to have him [there], because he always felt like - you can do something but you know you have a good backup but now he has to jump by himself."

All four seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are currently available on Netflix with a subscription.