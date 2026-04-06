Exclusive: fashion expert Lisa Snowdon shares her top laundry tips to 'make washing easier and more convenient'

Model, presenter, author, This Morning’s resident fashion icon, Lisa Snowdon holds many titles. And now she has another one to add to the list. The star has been named Dr. Beckmann’s first-ever Chief Laundry Officer.

To mark her new role, woman&home was offered an exclusive interview with Lisa – and we jumped at the chance to uncover her top laundry tips.

So, why did the presenter, 54, want to become CLO? “Why wouldn't I want to be?” Lisa laughs before explaining, “Clothes and fashion are a big passion of mine, so looking after my clothes is obviously of utmost importance.”

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Lisa Snowdon's laundry tips: make washing easier and more convenient

“I saw the stats that Doctor Beckmann had uncovered [64% of people say they’ve ruined clothes due to poor laundry habits and almost 1 in 5 leave it two months or longer before changing their bed sheets] and I was quite shocked!”

She continues, “So I think we need to get the nation to break those habits, make washing easier and more convenient and, as a result, your clothes will last longer."

Here are Lisa's top laundry tips to help improve how we wash...

1. ALWAYS look at the care labels and follow the instructions.

and follow the instructions. 2. Separate your clothes properly before washing ; don’t do it in a hurry. You don’t want to miss that pesky red sock that then gives your white wash a pink hue.

; don’t do it in a hurry. You don’t want to miss that pesky red sock that then gives your white wash a pink hue. 3. With my darks, I always wash them at a cooler temperature , usually 30 degrees, to stop the dye from bleeding.

, usually 30 degrees, to stop the dye from bleeding. 4. Always wash jeans inside out and at 30 degrees. It preserves the washing.

It preserves the washing. 5. Don’t overcrowd the drum. There needs to be space so things can spin and wash properly.

There needs to be space so things can spin and wash properly. 6. Wash your bedding at a higher temperature , like 60 degrees – especially if you don’t wash it regularly.

, like 60 degrees – especially if you don’t wash it regularly. 7. Don’t use too much detergent or conditioner, which is why Dr.Beckmann’s pre-dosed sheets are great.

"I adore Doctor Beckmann's products and have for a long time, so it just works really well.” As for her favourite products from the brand, Lisa tells us there are two that have been “game-changing.”

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“The Detergent Sheets and the Fabric Laundry Conditioner Sheets are amazing.” She explains, “They take up such less room in the cupboard; they’ve got like 80% less packaging, which is great if you're conscious of the environment but also don't have much room in the house.”

But that’s not the only reason they’re her go-to. “The fact that the sheets are already pre-dosed, so you don't have to mess around with liquids everywhere, and making that little drawer all yucky and dirty. They’re a no-brainer, you just pop them in the drum and put your clothes in… Plus, they smell great.”

Other of Lisa’s must-have products include the following...