Heidi Klein swimwear is Pippa Middleton's holiday go-to - here's why

Heidi Klein swimwear is just about the best in the business, so if you're looking to upgrade your holiday wardrobe, you've come to the right place.

Of course, figuring out the right swimwear for your body shape is the first step when shopping for a new beach look, but after that, quality and recommendations is what we're looking out for. And recommendations don't come much better than the always stylish Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Princess of Wales. She's a huge fan of Heidi Klein swimwear, plus iconic models Kate Moss and Elle Macpherson are in the club too.

We all know how tricky finding swimwear can be. With all the different cuts and colours out there, often we end up picking out bikinis at the supermarket the night before or even at the airport. But if you think about how much you end up spending on loads of budget-friendly cossies, it makes sense to invest in one or two more expensive pieces and just revisiting them every time you head off on holiday, right? That's where Heidi Klein - one of the best swimsuit brands around - comes in.

Launched in 2002, the London-based label designs some of the most flattering bikinis, which will convince even the firmest swimsuit fans. Famous for its quality, as well as signature features like zip up fronts, adjustable sliders on the straps and twist front designs, Heidi Klein also makes some of the best swimwear for women over 50.

The level of detail - from heat-proof hardware to responsibly-sourced fabric - is seriously impressive. So what are you waiting for? Dive into style with our guide to the brand's bestselling styles and celebrity-approved pieces.

Heidi Klein swimsuits

Heidi Klein bikinis

Pippa-approved Heidi Klein Red Triangle Bikini £245 at Heidi Klein Pippa Middleton has worn this Baywatch red two-piece, and we've fallen head over heels in love with the distinctive metal bamboo detailing. This style runs a little on the small side, so take a size up. Pippa-approved Heidi Klein Sicily V-bar Bandeau Bikini £265 at Heidi Klein Another Pippa favourite, the Sicily boasts removable padding and side seam boning for support, plus removable halterneck straps and a stylish folded waistband. It's available in four different colourways, and although the price - £265 - is for the full set you can choose different sizes for the top and bottoms. Pippa-approved Heidi Klein Indigo Urchin Bikini £275 at Heidi Klein This is a new season version of a bikini in Pippa's collection, and we love the coverage on this one. If spaghetti straps and tie side bottoms aren't for you, this has got everything you could ask for. The buckle gold hardware is a nice touch too. Heidi Klein Jade U-bar Bikini £280 at Heidi Klein If you're wondering what colour suits me? jade green might just be the answer! It's so easy to stick to classic black on the beach, but sometimes changing up your colour palette can completely refresh your style. This has the same metal U-bar detailing that the swimsuit did earlier on in this list. Heidi Klein Cape Town Structured Cup Bikini £270 at Heidi Klein If you love vintage glamour, this yellow gingham swimsuit has got your name written all over it. The seersucker fabric is spot on for hot weather, plus it's got underwired cups and decorative bows. It's available in sizes XS to XXL, and again, you can buy different sizes on the top and bottom. Heidi Klein Camps Bay Beach Bikini £265 at Heidi Klein If you're paisley crazy, this bikini set is the one for you. How clever is the adjustable ruched detailing between the bust? The sweetheart neckline is so pretty, and the cups are push-up to give you a bit of a boost.

Heidi Klein cover-ups and accessories

Editor's Pick Heidi Klein Hydra Beach Kaftan £275 at Heidi Klein Named after the dreamy Greek island Hydra, this beautiful blue dress is ideal for throwing on over your bathing suit for the beach, but will look great with your best white trainers for a day of sightseeing too. Heidi Klein Cape Elizabeth Hat £200 at Heidi Klein A hat is a holiday essential, and as far as we're concerned, the bigger the better. This one will bring proper old school Hollywood glamour to your trip. Heidi Klein Savannah Bay Raffia Bag £195 at Heidi Klein Queen Camilla has got a smaller version of this bamboo handle bag, and if it's good enough for royalty, it's good enough for us!

FAQs

Is designer swimwear worth it?

More than £200 might seem like a lot to spend on swimwear if you're used to doing your holiday shopping on the high street, but the difference in quality really does make a splurge worthwhile. A Heidi Klein bikini will be in your collection for years to come, which is why the designs are made to be complete classics. No cuts outs, no embellishment - just block colours and classic prints that will stand the test of time.

In a few years, you're still going to love Breton stripes, and classic black is still going to be just as flattering. So if you find something you love, you have to consider the cost per wear. Take a £250 swimsuit on holiday for 5 years in a row and really you've only spend £50 per time. Winner!

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does Heidi Klein swimwear run true to size?

For each style on the site, the website offers a handy size guide, and advises if a design runs true to size. Generally they do, but there are tips for anyone in between sizes, on whether to go up or down.

How to wash Heidi Klein swimwear?

Hand wash bikinis and swimsuits in cold water straight after wearing, as this will stop them from losing their shape. Once washed, lie flat to dry. Do not tumble dry.