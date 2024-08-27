The best places in the world to visit for a spa-focused getaway

While we all love a spa break, if you want to take your relaxation to the next level, it could be a good idea to plan your next holiday around your spa needs.

Whether you want an off-grid countryside escape, a chic modern retreat in the mountains or an island break designed around relaxation, there are plenty of holiday destinations that are perfect for a spa-focused holiday.

From the luxury hotels of the Italian countryside and Germany’s sleek medical retreats to Malaysia’s unique island experiences and the bohemian beach spas of Mexico, these are the best destinations for a spa-focused getaway - no matter who you go with or what time of year it is.

32 places to visit for a spa-focused getaway

1. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is the perfect destination for a quiet but luxurious island spa break. Indulge in the calming waters and greenery of the area and have some downtime in one of their high-end resorts. Plus there are lots of other things to do and see like beaches and beach clubs, exploring the rainforests and a rich culture to learn about.

2. Iceland

Iceland is all about invigorating thermal spas, warm water in cold climates and making the most of the stunning landscape. Feel the benefits of the area’s natural hot spring water, take some time to immerse yourself in nature and spend some time in the cool, fresh air.

3. Portugal

Portugal is known for its luxury resorts that are perfect for going off the grid to indulge in some relaxation and maybe even a spot of golf. There are plenty of spa breaks to be found across the country, from summer favourites in the Algarve to quieter getaways out in the countryside.

4. UAE

The UAE is home to many a lavish hotel, and with those hotels come some pretty amazing spas too. Book in some time to make the most of a luxury resort, so that you can swim, eat, drink and relax without having to worry about planning too much else in.

5. Italy

Italy has plenty to offer when it comes to spa breaks - enjoy a luxury resort out in the countryside, a chic city centre favourite or one of their many high-quality thermal spas. We’d recommend making the most of this beautiful country and going for a resort surrounded by vineyards and olive groves.

6. Finland

Finnish spas are known for their unique sauna experience, which tends to be quite a bit hotter than other saunas in the world. Relax in the dry heat relaxation among a beautiful landscape - and there are even hot springs to be enjoyed too.

7. Mallorca, Spain

With so many high-end resorts in the area, Mallorca will provide an off-the-grid spa experience full of luxury. Be pampered at one of the unique five-star hotels before wandering around the area’s beautiful landscape, exploring their secluded beaches and heading to a local winery.

8. South of France

The South of France is full of beautiful ageing châteaus that make for a quiet, secluded stay - and, of course, an intimate relaxing experience for those that offer spas. Enjoy the sunny quietude of the area, the peaceful atmosphere and the delicious, chilled rosé wine.

9. India

If you really want to go off-grid, India has many peaceful retreats to offer. Head to one of the luxury resorts that sit in the quiet mountainous areas of the vast country and that offer head-to-toe pampering (those Indian head massages are worth the journey alone), second-to-none service and wondrous views.

10. Malaysia

With its beautiful coastal areas and stunning island offshoots, Malaysia offers an island spa experience that will leave you thinking you’re in a movie. With gorgeous spas designed amongst the water, unique relaxing rituals (most of which include refreshing teas and drinks - so make sure you empty your bladder first), and deep massages, it’ll be a spa experience to remember.

11. South Carolina, USA

South Carolina is all about experiencing the romantic South and that’s reflected in its many spa hotels too. It’s all about the country spa here, with resorts dotted all over the place that boast luxe spas, high-class restaurants and outdoor activities too.

12. Greece

With its many islands that are full of luxury resorts, Greece has plenty of spa breaks to offer - and there’s a spectrum of types to choose from. Go for the standard hotel spa or more of a specialised spa retreat for something more relaxing. They also have thermal spas and more wellness-based places too.

13. Croatia

Croatia has plenty of spas dotted around the beautiful country - whether you’re looking for a central hotel spa or something more out in the quieter areas, you’ll find something that suits your taste. They also have wellness spas where you can focus more on your general wellbeing too.

14. Berkshire, UK

Berkshire is a hub for expansive countryside spas, many of which come inside some of the country’s fanciest hotels. There are, of course, the big two royal favourites - Coworth Park and Cliveden House - where Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, respectively, spent the night before their wedding. Or for more of a day spa, the famous Nirvana Spa has everything you’d want - including a celestial floatation pool.

15. Scotland

Scotland is home to many manors and hotels that house beautiful and all-encompassing spas. There is, of course, the famous Gleneagles Hotel that is famous for its spa only second to its golf. And you can also find chic offerings in the city centre’s hotels too.

16. Switzerland

If you want a thermal spa that focuses on wellness and comes with a gorgeous, mountainous view, head to Switzerland. There are plenty of contemporary resorts that provide the utmost relaxation while encouraging time in the fresh air - for a time full of rejuvenation.

17. Turkey

Not only does Turkey have some of the most luxurious hotels in Europe, but it is also home to the Hammam and Turkish baths. These rituals that involve steam, heat and massage aim to give the skin a deep and invigorating cleanse while relaxing the body for a rejuvenating experience.

18. Thailand

Home to some of the most luxurious island hotels in the world, Thai spas are based on traditional medicinal practices to cleanse your body inside and out and encourage healthier functioning in the body. And the beautiful settings aren’t bad either.

19. Germany

There are plenty of spas throughout Germany’s different areas that offer relaxation and rejuvenation in beautiful settings - but that’s not all they have to offer. The country is home to some of the best medical spas in the world so that you can encourage health inside and out.

20. Mexico

Mexico offers spa experiences unlike anywhere else. While they do have spas and relaxing hydrotherapy services in many of their luxury hotels, they also offer dedicated spa sanctuaries in more off-grid locations, where you can relax and recharge in the many bohemian oases and even experience the country’s cenotes - the natural water wells that can be found all over.

21. Norway

Norway’s spas are all about relaxing in a beautiful environment with breathtaking backdrops, enjoying their traditional saunas and rejuvenating with thermal spring waters. There are plenty of hotels to choose from where you can find chic spas operating throughout the year.

22. Marbella, Spain

Find gorgeous five-star hotels and wellness centres here, which offer everything from a girly spa break to a romantic weekend or a solo wellness transformation. There are even luxury hotels where you can find Roman baths, Hammam spas and Thalassotherapy treatments.

23. Sussex, UK

Sussex has so many quiet countryside retreats that offer chic spas - and most of them will make you feel like you’ve travelled a lot further. If you’re after a real treat, don’t miss the Exclusive Collection, which offers a selection of different locations that have some of the most luxurious-looking spas we’ve seen. Expect an outdoor hydrotherapy pool, a wild swimming pool and even a thermal suite.

24. Austria

Austria is a hotspot for relaxing wellness breaks, with sleek spas all over the country - most of which boast absolutely spectacular views. It’s all about the thermal spa here, and while you will find some in historic buildings with beautiful architecture, there are also more modern options available that are just so luxe.

25. Maldives

Head off-grid and take some time out in a luxury Maldives hotel complete with a five-star spa to go with it. The intimate islands are the perfect place to unwind with a spa experience and finish off with a swim in the ocean and maybe a cocktail or two.

26. Texas, USA

Texas is a great option for a five-star country spa escape. The area has many well-known hotel chains as well as more independent offerings - most of which have pretty extensive grounds thanks to the size of the state. Enjoy a spa break alongside food, drinks and activities too.

27. Dolomites, Italy

The Dolomites really do provide the perfect backdrop for a rejuvenating mountainous spa break - and the area’s hotels make sure to give you a luxury experience too. Visit one of their five-star wellness resorts for high-end saunas, swimming pools and spa services.

28. Hertfordshire, UK

Hertfordshire is home to some of the most well-known spas in the south of England, as not only does it have one of the most popular Champneys resorts, but also a number of manors and luxury hotels that boast beautiful luxury spas. Don’t miss Sequoia Spa at the famous Grove Hotel for the ultimate countryside retreat.

29. Cambodia

Cambodia is the place to find numerous luxury island hotels that come with luxury spas to go with them. Find well-known five-star names alongside individual places, most of which use traditional Cambodian techniques alongside relaxing practices like yoga.

30. Cornwall, UK

Throughout Cornwall, you’ll find relaxing countryside and waterfront escapes that are designed for the utmost unwinding and rejuvenation. There are even chic eco-focused hideaways and more glamorous options ideal for bigger groups.

31. Budapest, Hungary

While Budapest has plenty of chic hotel spas to offer, the main event here is the city’s famous thermal baths. Head down for a day with your group for an experience of sprawling baths, outdoor pools, saunas, steam rooms and plunge pools for a rejuvenating afternoon.

32. Marrakech, Morocco

With its array of luxury hotels, Marrakech, of course, has many luxury spas to go with them. Expect a unique experience that is made up of rejuvenating Hammams and traditional practices that aim to help your body glow from within.