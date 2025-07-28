How to keep a bin smelling fresh in summer: 5 tips to combat stubborn odours

When temperatures rise, it can be hard to keep unwelcome smells at bay, especially from food and general waste bins. These expert tips can help you win the battle against stubborn odours for good.

No matter how well you clean your kitchen, a smelly bin will quickly overwhelm a space, especially once the weather starts warming up. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to ensure your kitchen smells good no matter where your waste bin is.

So if you don't have the space to reorganise your kitchen and hide your bin elsewhere, try these expert tips for keeping the odours away.

How to keep your bin smelling fresh this summer

There's no use scent-scaping your entire home to only be left with unwelcome food smells coming from your kitchen bin. To stop this happening, we spoke to cleaning and waste experts to find out the best ways to keep your bin odour-free, even in the summer heat.

1. Empty more regularly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emptying your bins won't be on your daily cleaning habits list, unless you have a larger household, but increasing the number of times you empty them can make a huge difference.

"Empty your bins regularly to prevent the decomposition of food waste and reduce the likelihood of foul odours. Typically, emptying your bins every two days is sufficient, but if you live in a large household, you may need to empty your bins daily," explains Ryan Kaila, category manager for waste and recycling at Kingfisher Direct.

"Emptying your bin regularly is important as it will prevent your bin bag from splitting and the bin overflowing. If your bin bag splits, it can make the inside of the bin dirty, not only can this attract pests, but it will lead to a bigger clean-up job when emptying your bin," he adds.

2. Clean your bins every time you empty them

You shouldn't leave the job of deep-cleaning a bin until your yearly spring clean; in fact, the experts recommend that you clean it each time you empty it. "It’s a good idea to clean your bin every time you empty it, or at least once a week," says Ryan.

"Start by using a cloth to wipe any moisture that may have gathered at the bottom of your bin, then spray with a disinfectant cleaning solution and wipe the bin clean. It’s important to focus on the lid of the bin as this can harbour a huge amount of dirt and bacteria.”

3. Sprinkle a layer of baking soda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The power of cleaning with baking soda is no secret, especially when it comes to its deodorising properties. This, of course, makes it perfect for keeping your bins smelling more neutral.

"Sprinkling a layer of baking soda at the bottom of your bin is a popular method for neutralising foul odours," Ryan explains. "Baking soda is effective at absorbing moisture and odours to keep your bin smelling fresh throughout the summer months."

"Clean your bin and sprinkle a new layer of baking soda at the bottom every time you empty it. It’s also a good idea to sprinkle a tiny bit of baking soda on smelly items before putting them in the bin," he continues.

4. Move to a shaded, cooler area

The heat can quickly worsen smells. It's therefore a good idea to ensure your bin is somewhere cool and not near a window.

"Always keep your bins in a shaded and cool location, placing them in direct sunlight and heat can accelerate the decomposition of food and result in foul odours. In addition, strong smells attract flies and maggots, which can pose a health risk, especially for bins that are located in your kitchen," highlights Ryan.

Getting rid of flies is a whole other challenge, so it's best to prevent it altogether by keeping your bins as clean as possible.

5. Use combative smells

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from lighting your favourite scented candles, there are ways you can combat the unwanted smells with something more appealing.

"You can try placing some citrus peels or a cotton pad with a few drops of essential oil in the bottom of the bin," suggests Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol.

You can simply swap out these cotton pads every time you empty and clean your bin to ensure it's as fresh as possible.

FAQs

How to get a bad smell out of a bin?

No amount of fragrant houseplants can hide the smell of a dirty bin, so it's good to know how to effectively eradicate any bad smells.

"The best way to deal with a smelly bin is to give it a proper clean. So, start by emptying the bin, then rinse it with warm water to loosen any stuck-on grime. Next, scrub the interior using a mix of hot water and a few drops of washing up liquid- make sure you get into the corners and as these areas tend to trap bacteria," says Catherine.

She then goes on to say, "After that, rinse again thoroughly, then allow the bin to dry completely, ideally outside in the sun, which can help naturally disinfect the surface!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How do you make a homemade bin deodoriser?

If you enjoy using kitchen cleaning hacks, then you can make your own deodoriser at home, and it will help keep your bins smelling to a minimum.

"One simple option is to create a citrus and bicarbonate sachet, just mix a few tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda with dried lemon or orange peel and a few drops of essential oil. Then pop the mixture into a little fabric pouch, a muslin square or even a clean old sock, then tie it closed and place it at the bottom of your bin," suggests Catherine.

She continues, "If you’d rather sprinkle as you go, mix bicarbonate of soda with a few drops of your chosen essential oil and store it in a jar. Shake a little into the bin every time you change the bag to keep things smelling fresh."

Along with the recommended steps above, ensure your bin is always dry before and after cleaning. Moisture will only help grow more bacteria and will worsen any smells from spills and food waste.