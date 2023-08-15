This £78 bag from Anthropologie is almost identical to the Bottega Veneta handbag loved by A-listers

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bottega Veneta handbags are adored by celebrities and fashion fans alike, but with the big cult following comes an even bigger price tag. But we have some good news. If you've ever wanted to get your hands on the iconic Jodie bag but couldn't justify the £1,970/$2,650 cost, you can now get a remarkably similar look-a-like version of the bag from Anthropologie for under £80/$110.

The best designer bags don't come cheap, so those of us on a budget are always on the lookout for a similar version, and finding a piece with a true luxury feel on the high street is no mean feat. That's why Anthropologie's woven handbag has gone viral for its almost identical design to the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag at a fraction of the price.

From mini to maxi and structured to hobo, the spring/summer handbag trends 2023 are led by the silhouettes we saw appearing on last year's runways, so it's no surprise that Bottega Veneta's signature woven style has had a lasting impact. With even the likes of Queen Camilla, spotted totting a bag from the brand, Bottega Veneta's fashion currency is at an all-time high and the designer's intricately woven accessories are showing no signs of wavering in popularity. But whether you're a long-time Jodie bag obsessive or you're just discovering the sought-after style, you don't need to break the bank to get the look and at a quick glance, no one will be any the wiser.

The Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, the Anthropologie bag, which appears to be inspired by the Bottega Veneta Jodie is a very impressive replica. With the same woven look, slouchy shape, and knotted detail, it has all the key components of the original piece. An even cheaper alternative to affordable designer bags, at a speedy glance, you'd have to really know the Jodie to clock the difference, giving you that luxury look for less.

The devil is in the detail, however, and on closer inspection, you might notice that the weave is smaller on the Anthropologie bag, giving it a tighter finish. Looking at the materials of both bags, the Bottega Veneta Jodie is made from 100% lambskin with a calfskin lining, whilst the Anthropologie bag is made from 100% polyurethane - a synthetic fabric. This will affect the feel and handle of the bag, making the Bottega Veneta version much softer than the Anthropologie bag, but as you do want a certain amount of structure to the bag, we don't feel this is detrimental to the overall design. The knot is also on the opposite side on the Anthropologie Melie bag, but this is something that we reckon only a trained eye would notice.

But as with almost all look-a-like designs, you won't get the exact same look or quality as the original product. If you can afford to splash out on the Bottega Veneta Jodie, it's a bag that will stand the test of time and will really earn its place in your capsule wardrobe. Although the differences may not be totally obvious when first looking at both bags, the premium materials used in the original Jodie will give it a much longer lifespan and an overall more luxurious finish.

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Satchel Bag | RRP: £78 / $108 Available in a range of colours, this high-street hero is bound to be a sell-out. The perfect neutral shade for autumn, this will slot effortlessly into any wardrobe.

You can currently shop the Anthropologie Melie bag in ten different colours, including soft pastels, plain neutrals, and even statement metallics - a huge fashion colour trend for 2023. Big enough to easily fit your daily essentials inside, it will easily become your go-to accessory, suitable even for formal events.

For maximum versatility, invest in a timeless black or beige that can be worn for any season or occasion. Or, if you want to liven up your best summer dresses with a pop of colour, and there's no going wrong with the pastel Barbiecore pink.

If you want a Quiet Luxury handbag that is on trend but isn't too much of an investment, this Anthropologie dupe is a brilliant alternative to the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. But for those with a little more cash to splash, the original makes a fantastic investment piece that will no doubt retain its popularity and value.