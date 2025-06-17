Wondering what to wear on the plane? Julia Roberts' vintage-inspired leisurewear and leather flats combination is the best airport outfit

Choosing the right airport outfit can set the entire mood of your holiday, so finding an outfit formula that looks elevated yet keeps you comfortable from departures to arrivals is essential. And if over the years you've tried and tested combinations that have left you uncomfortable or just soley underwhelmed, we've found the ultimate solution.

Julia Roberts' recent Instagram post featured her wearing luxury leisurewear and brown leather flats, a first-class combination if you're last-minute searching for what to wear on a plane. She combined a nautical navy zip-up tracksuit and matching sporty wide leg trousers by British designer Wales Bonner. To finish, she opts for the trending leather brown ballet flats from the celebrity-loved brand The Row.

A tracksuit is a soft, comfortable alternative to your favourite denim jeans, making it a perfect choice for optimal travel comfort. Plus, leisurewear combined with the right accessories can look extremely intentional. Opting for dark colours or vintage-inspired silhouettes can make your two-piece look respectable and elevated, ideal for navigating the terminal, yet comfortable enough for long-haul flights or airport queues.

Shop Julia Roberts Airport Outfit

Another standout feature of this outfit has to be the leather ballet flats; they’re the unsung heroes of the perfect airport outfit. They offer slip-on ease at security, with no laces to undo, and just enough structure to feel like you’re not wearing slippers. Plus, ballet flats fall perfectly in line with the fashion shoe trends of 2025.

I would choose a pair with a cushioned sole and a slightly squared-off toe, for practicality and ease. Plus, they take up almost no space in your carry-on bag, and if you like can change into your best white trainers or sandals once you've arrived at your destination. The power of a comfortable, lightweight shoe that has an easy-on-off design makes all the difference on long travel days.

If, like me, you’ve been searching for elusive airport outfits – ones that combine comfort, practicality, and a dash of style – I can’t recommend this outfit formula enough. Opt for leisure wear in breathable fabrics and loose silhouettes for the ultimate airport attire, and simply finish with supple leather flats for an on-trend edge.