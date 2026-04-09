Body by M&S is the brand's biggest launch in a century - bras go up to size 46H, and it's all machine washable
Underwear should be on the body, not on the mind, according to M&S
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You probably won't be surprised to hear that as many as 1 in 3 women buy their knickers at M&S, and one of their best bras is sold every two seconds. The British clothing brand's fashion collections have been widely praised in the last few seasons, but lingerie has long been a key part of the Marks & Sparks appeal.
Fans of M&S underwear rejoice, because BODY has just landed online. It's an inclusive collection made up of 300 problem-solving pieces, and there are 4 sections within the Body range to make it easy to navigate:
- Body Invisible: smooth, seamless, no-show underwear with ultra-stretch technology and a barely there finish.
- Body Sculpt: designed to smooth and lift in all the right places, and developed with cooling technology for added comfort.
- Body Soft: buttery soft basics that offer unparalleled levels of comfort.
- Body Lace: combines sleek lace with seamless technology to add a touch of glamour to your underwear drawer.
The Body by M&S collection is available now, with prices starting from as little as £10. There's an impressive selection of colours to match skin tones, and bra sizes run from 30A up to 46H. And the best part? Nothing is hand wash only - it can all go in the machine. Hurrah!
Shop Body by M&S
This one goes up to size 46H, and one reviewer even called it "The most comfortable bra I have ever bought! Have bought a second one!"
M&S make some of the best minimiser bras - and we should know, we've tested a lot here at woman&home. This one reduces the bust by up to one cup size for a sleek silhouette, and the lace finish is really pretty.
As the weather warms up, the best anti-chafing shorts are firmly on our minds. I'm seriously impressed that you get 2 pairs of shorts for just £20 with these.
A cooling slip will make the world of difference beneath your best wedding guest dresses. This is available in 3 different lengths and has adjustable straps to find your perfect fit and help dresses hang better.
Charlotte Davies, Director of Lingerie at M&S, says:“Lingerie is in our DNA, and we are raising the bar once again with the launch of our new BODY range of smoothing lingerie.
"Supported by 100 years of lingerie expertise, the collection brings together stylish silhouettes, immaculate fabrics and innovative features and benefits. Every detail is considered, every finish is precise and every fit is flawless.
"The collection is designed to support women with modern underwear solutions which smooth, sculpt, and shape whilst delivering a flawless fit, and all-day-long comfort.”
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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