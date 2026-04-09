You probably won't be surprised to hear that as many as 1 in 3 women buy their knickers at M&S, and one of their best bras is sold every two seconds. The British clothing brand's fashion collections have been widely praised in the last few seasons, but lingerie has long been a key part of the Marks & Sparks appeal.

Fans of M&S underwear rejoice, because BODY has just landed online. It's an inclusive collection made up of 300 problem-solving pieces, and there are 4 sections within the Body range to make it easy to navigate:

Body Invisible : smooth, seamless, no-show underwear with ultra-stretch technology and a barely there finish.

: smooth, seamless, no-show underwear with ultra-stretch technology and a barely there finish. Body Sculpt : designed to smooth and lift in all the right places, and developed with cooling technology for added comfort.

: designed to smooth and lift in all the right places, and developed with cooling technology for added comfort. Body Soft : buttery soft basics that offer unparalleled levels of comfort.

: buttery soft basics that offer unparalleled levels of comfort. Body Lace: combines sleek lace with seamless technology to add a touch of glamour to your underwear drawer.

The Body by M&S collection is available now, with prices starting from as little as £10. There's an impressive selection of colours to match skin tones, and bra sizes run from 30A up to 46H. And the best part? Nothing is hand wash only - it can all go in the machine. Hurrah!

Shop Body by M&S

Charlotte Davies, Director of Lingerie at M&S, says:“Lingerie is in our DNA, and we are raising the bar once again with the launch of our new BODY range of smoothing lingerie.

"Supported by 100 years of lingerie expertise, the collection brings together stylish silhouettes, immaculate fabrics and innovative features and benefits. Every detail is considered, every finish is precise and every fit is flawless.

"The collection is designed to support women with modern underwear solutions which smooth, sculpt, and shape whilst delivering a flawless fit, and all-day-long comfort.”