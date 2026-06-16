I thought I had to invest big to get the best bust support, but the £10 M&S Jasmine bra changed my mind
M&S sell 11 Jasmine bras every minute
A new bra can be an expensive purchase, particularly a good one. Which is why I was excited to find out more about the M&S Jasmine bra collection - a range of lace bras in a variety of styles, all with a very affordable £10 price tag. They're proving very popular with customers - in fact, M&S sell 11 Jasmine bras every minute!
With sizes spanning A–H and a line-up covering everything from non-wired to plunge, balcony to bralette, minimiser to maternity, there's something for everyone within the Jasmine collection. I'm a personal stylist and trained bra fitter, and I specialise in finding the best bras for large busts, so I was particularly interested in the styles that were available in larger cup sizes.
I would usually expect to spend around £40 on a supportive bra, so I was keen to see how the affordable £10 styles compared. I tried the Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony bra, which fitted perfectly, felt comfortable and gave me a great shape. Could this £10 bra be as supportive as my more expensive styles? I've been wearing it for a couple of days now - and so far so good!
Shop the M&S Jasmine Bra
This balcony bra offers great support for larger cup sizes. Constructed from a sheer mesh fabric, the cups are non-padded and underwired to create a naturally uplifted shape. Although the straps are not as wide as some of my bras, they are robust and adjustable for a comfortable fit. The bra is trimmed with pretty floral lace and available in 7 colours, in sizes 30-44 F-H cup.
Shop other colours
Soft buttery yellow shades were all over the catwalk last summer, and the universally flattering colour trend looks set to continue this season. This rich and creamy hue is a pretty alternative to white.
Shop other M&S Jasmine bra styles
This size-inclusive range includes a variety of styles, all at £10 each. Here are three additional designs that are worth checking out if you're looking for a bargain bra.
Wired Plunge
Ideal for women with smaller busts, this padded style starts at a 30A cup and is designed to enhance your natural shape. The plunge neckline is ideal for wearing under low-cut tops.
Great Value 2 pack