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I thought I had to invest big to get the best bust support, but the £10 M&S Jasmine bra changed my mind

M&S sell 11 Jasmine bras every minute

Julie Player's avatar
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Model wearing M&amp;S Jasmine bra in colour Dark Raspberry
(Image credit: M&S)
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A new bra can be an expensive purchase, particularly a good one. Which is why I was excited to find out more about the M&S Jasmine bra collection - a range of lace bras in a variety of styles, all with a very affordable £10 price tag. They're proving very popular with customers - in fact, M&S sell 11 Jasmine bras every minute!

With sizes spanning A–H and a line-up covering everything from non-wired to plunge, balcony to bralette, minimiser to maternity, there's something for everyone within the Jasmine collection. I'm a personal stylist and trained bra fitter, and I specialise in finding the best bras for large busts, so I was particularly interested in the styles that were available in larger cup sizes.

I would usually expect to spend around £40 on a supportive bra, so I was keen to see how the affordable £10 styles compared. I tried the Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony bra, which fitted perfectly, felt comfortable and gave me a great shape. Could this £10 bra be as supportive as my more expensive styles? I've been wearing it for a couple of days now - and so far so good!

Julie Player testing the M&amp;amp;S Jasmine Balcony bra

I'm wearing the Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony bra in Dark Raspberry size 34F

(Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Shop the M&S Jasmine Bra

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Shop other M&S Jasmine bra styles

This size-inclusive range includes a variety of styles, all at £10 each. Here are three additional designs that are worth checking out if you're looking for a bargain bra.