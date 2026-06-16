I thought I had to invest big to get the best bust support, but the £10 M&S Jasmine bra changed my mind

A new bra can be an expensive purchase, particularly a good one. Which is why I was excited to find out more about the M&S Jasmine bra collection - a range of lace bras in a variety of styles, all with a very affordable £10 price tag. They're proving very popular with customers - in fact, M&S sell 11 Jasmine bras every minute!

With sizes spanning A–H and a line-up covering everything from non-wired to plunge, balcony to bralette, minimiser to maternity, there's something for everyone within the Jasmine collection. I'm a personal stylist and trained bra fitter, and I specialise in finding the best bras for large busts, so I was particularly interested in the styles that were available in larger cup sizes.

I would usually expect to spend around £40 on a supportive bra, so I was keen to see how the affordable £10 styles compared. I tried the Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony bra, which fitted perfectly, felt comfortable and gave me a great shape. Could this £10 bra be as supportive as my more expensive styles? I've been wearing it for a couple of days now - and so far so good!

I'm wearing the Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony bra in Dark Raspberry size 34F (Image credit: @julieplayerfashion)

Shop the M&S Jasmine Bra

M&S Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony Bra (F-H) £10 at M&S This balcony bra offers great support for larger cup sizes. Constructed from a sheer mesh fabric, the cups are non-padded and underwired to create a naturally uplifted shape. Although the straps are not as wide as some of my bras, they are robust and adjustable for a comfortable fit. The bra is trimmed with pretty floral lace and available in 7 colours, in sizes 30-44 F-H cup.

Shop other colours

M&S Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony Bra (F-H) £10 at M&S Soft buttery yellow shades were all over the catwalk last summer, and the universally flattering colour trend looks set to continue this season. This rich and creamy hue is a pretty alternative to white. M&S Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony Bra (F-H) £10 at M&S A classic black bra is a wardrobe essential, and this lace version will add a touch of glamour to your lingerie drawer. Ideal under darker colours, it has a variety of 6 different matching knicker styles to complete a set. M&S Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony Bra (F-H) £10 at M&S This hot pink shade is designed to be seen, not hidden. Wear under a skimpy top and proudly let the straps show. It's an affordable way to add some fun to your summer holiday look.

Shop other M&S Jasmine bra styles

This size-inclusive range includes a variety of styles, all at £10 each. Here are three additional designs that are worth checking out if you're looking for a bargain bra.