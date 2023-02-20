Lisa Rinna and Florence Pugh have revealed how their unlikely friendship blossomed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Don't Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh have shared details of how their unlikely friendship blossomed.

Every once in a while, we come across a pair of Hollywood A-listers we didn't know were friends - and now we can say this of Lisa Rinna and Florence Pugh.

Florence, 27, and Lisa, 59, were recently at the Harris Reed fashion show, held at the Tate Modern, for London Fashion Week, where the two revealed that they've been friends for years.

On a video shared to Lisa's Instagram, the two can be seen chicly posing together, where they're both laughing and smiling at each other. "I love her!!" Lisa says, gesturing toward Florence.

When asked if Florence watches Housewives, Florence says, "Yes, I do."

She then reveals to the videographer that her and Lisa have been "messaging" for years. "We've literally been DMing each other for three years," Lisa says, agreeing with Florence.

At the show, both Lisa and Florence sported Harris Reed looks, with Florence rocking her recently iconic bixie haricut.

"So, when she came and said hi to me, I said, 'Oh, friend!'" Florence chimes in, laughing.

Then, they pose for an uber-iconic photo together - one that has sent Housewives fans and Florence fans alike into a tizzy. It truly is a fever dream Hollywood friendship, but one that we are absolutely here for.

"When my faves collide. 😭," someone commented on Lisa's post.

In her caption for the Instagram video, Lisa says, "Love finally meeting you @florencepugh ❤️."

When Lisa and Florence aren't DMing each other, they're both quite busy in their careers. After her departure from RHOBH, Lisa has launched her very own wine label, "Rinna Wines," for which she sells a Sparkling Brut and a Sparkling Brut Rosé, both produced in Provence.

"It's a drinking wine, not a throwing wine," she told PEOPLE, nodding to all of the wine-throwing antics that took place on RHOBH. "We've done the other; we want to drink it now!"

Flo, on the other hand, is quite the busy bee in the acting sphere. The young star has had multiple critically-acclaimed motion pictures, Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, and The Wonder, come out in the last few months - and no doubt has some more gigs booked, seeing as she's quite the hot commodity in Hollywood these days (and deservedly so.)